What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead! See what’s on below but once again do make sure you check everything before you venture out. We’re trying to keep everything as up to date as possible but things are changing constantly so please bear with us and just doublecheck before you go anywhere! Whatever you do have fun!

FRAU GEROLDS GIFT MARKET EVERY SATURDAY FROM 21st NOV: A little bit of Christmas spirit with the opening of Frau Gerold’s Garten Gift Market. Every Saturday from 21st November. Find out more about it here.

THE LUCY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ARE ON!: Yes, we may not be having all the Christmas Markets we are used to enjoying in Zurich but the good news is that the Lucy lights are up in Bahnhofstrasse and that certainly does bring a twinkle to the city. Read all about them here.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS: Sadly the majority of Zurich’s Christmas Markets have by now been cancelled, the Illuminarium is cancelled, the Fondue Tram is cancelled, the Singing Christmas Tree is cancelled. However Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday from 21st November, there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December there will be a small non-food Christmas Market taking place on the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December.

WINTER GARTE EUROPAPLATZ FROM 11th NOV: Just behind Zurich HB there is a pop up “Winter Carte” with lots of space to enjoy Witner delights like Glühwein and more at a safe distance and with a Christmas ambiance. Visit the website here.

BAUSCHÄNZLI IS TRANSFORMED INTO THE WEIHNACHTSINSEL FROM 19th NOV – 23rd DEC: At Bauchänzli from 19th November to 23rd December you can enjoy Glühwein and a selection of Raclette menus. See here.

WINTERDORF TESSINERPLATZ ZURICH 26th NOV – 23 DEC: If you’re missing the Christmas spirit you could check out the Winterdorf in Tessinerplatz from 26th November till 23rd December.

No Swarovski Tree and Christkindlimarkt this year at HB

THERE IS NO SWAROVSKI TREE AT HB: Sadly there’s no Swarovski Christmas Tree at Zurich HB this year but you can take a look at photos of it from previous Chrismases here and reminisce.

ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 19th – 29th NOVEMBER: The 5th Arab Film Festival is taking place with only limited seating available due to strict Covid measures. Eleven films will be shown over 11 consecutive days. Find out more here.

CANDLE LIT MEDITATION, MOVE & PAINT AT LIVE FIT STUDIO 21st NOV: Why not join the Candle Lit Meditation, Move & Paint event at Live Fit Studio Alstetten Zurich on 21st November 2pm – 6pm. Very limited spaces available due to Covid considerations. Find out more here.