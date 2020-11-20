Home » What's On » What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020
What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

by newinzurich
0
What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

Zürich Christmas

Wishing you a great week ahead! See what’s on below but once again do make sure you check everything before you venture out. We’re trying to keep everything as up to date as possible but things are changing constantly so please bear with us and just doublecheck before you go anywhere! Whatever you do have fun!

FRAU GEROLDS GIFT MARKET EVERY SATURDAY FROM 21st NOV: A little bit of Christmas spirit with the opening of Frau Gerold’s Garten Gift Market.  Every Saturday from 21st November. Find out more about it here.

THE LUCY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ARE ON!: Yes, we may not be having all the Christmas Markets we are used to enjoying in Zurich but the good news is that the Lucy lights are up in Bahnhofstrasse and that certainly does bring a twinkle to the city. Read all about them here. 

CHRISTMAS EVENTS: Sadly the majority of  Zurich’s Christmas Markets have by now been cancelled, the Illuminarium is cancelled, the Fondue Tram is cancelled, the Singing Christmas Tree is cancelled. However Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday from 21st November, there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December there will be a small non-food Christmas Market taking place on the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December.

WINTER GARTE EUROPAPLATZ FROM 11th NOV: Just behind Zurich HB there is a pop up “Winter Carte” with lots of space to enjoy Witner delights like Glühwein and more at a safe distance and with a Christmas ambiance. Visit the website here.

BAUSCHÄNZLI IS TRANSFORMED INTO THE WEIHNACHTSINSEL FROM 19th NOV – 23rd DEC:  At Bauchänzli from 19th November to 23rd December you can enjoy Glühwein and a selection of Raclette menus. See here.

WINTERDORF TESSINERPLATZ ZURICH 26th NOV – 23 DEC: If you’re missing the Christmas spirit you could check out the Winterdorf in Tessinerplatz from 26th November till 23rd December.

Swarovski tree Zurich - Christmas zurich

No Swarovski Tree and Christkindlimarkt this year at HB

THERE IS NO SWAROVSKI TREE AT HB: Sadly there’s no Swarovski Christmas Tree at Zurich HB this year but you can take a look at photos of it from previous Chrismases here and reminisce.

ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 19th – 29th NOVEMBER: The 5th Arab Film Festival is taking place with only limited seating available due to strict Covid measures. Eleven films will be shown over 11 consecutive days. Find out more here.

CANDLE LIT MEDITATION, MOVE & PAINT AT LIVE FIT STUDIO 21st NOV: Why not join the Candle Lit Meditation, Move & Paint event at Live Fit Studio Alstetten Zurich on 21st November 2pm – 6pm. Very limited spaces available due to Covid considerations. Find out more here.

LEARN ABOUT ZURICH IN THE 1980s AT ZAZ-BELLERIVE UNTIL 7th MARCH 2021: Check out this interesting exhibition at the ZAZ Bellerive in Zurich all about Zurich in the 1980s. Find out more here.
VIDEO IS KING EXHIBITION AT HEK BASEL 28th NOV – 3rd JAN: If you fancy a trip to Basel, the HEK Museum are putting on a exhibition all about the power and influence of video in todays’s world. On the opening day 28th November there is FREE entrance! Find out all about it here

Video Is King - New Exhibition with FREE Opening Event at the HeK Basel

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021.  You can read all about it here.

PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ON NOW TILL 6th DEC: Why not take a look at Photobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.

MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.

BOOK CHRISTMAS CHOCOLATE COURSES AT LINDT’S HOME OF CHOCOLATE : Zurich’s new chocolate museum recently opened in Kilchberg. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop. In addition they are now running Chocolate Courses for Christmas.  You can read all about here.
MORE CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Take a look at this list of Chocolate Factories you can visit in Switzerland. Not all of them may be open at the moment due to Covid, so do check the website and maybe call them in advance to be sure. Otherwise put them on your bucket list for a time when Covid is more under control. See our chocolate factory guide here.

RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.
Hotels and Travel 
Museum Hotel Cappadocia Turkey - A Luxury Cave Hotel 
THE UNIQUE MUSEUM CAVE HOTEL IN CAPPADOCIA: If you’re dreaming of places to travel for the future, one place you may not have considered is Cappadocia. Known for its hot air ballooning, amazing culture and history, we were lucky enough to visit in early October. We stayed at the most unique “cave” hotel called Museum Hotel – take a look at the photos here.
Museum Hotel Cappadocia Turkey - A Luxury Cave Hotel 
CIRCULAR HIKE AROUND EGLISAU: How about a scenic hike around Eglisau? Find out all about this circular hike which gives you magnificent views above the Rhine and the vineyards in this beautiful area of Switzerland. Read all about it here.
AUTUMN COLOURS AT KLÖNTALERSEE: If you want to enjoy the Autumn colours in all their beauty another place to consider is a trip to Klöntalersee. Here are some photos from our trip there the other  week.
A HIKE FROM MORTERATSCH TO THE GLACIER: A beautiful Autumn hike from Morteratsch to the Glacier which is both easy and extremely scenic. Take a look here for information and directions.
Beautiful Parks in Zurich To Visit - Rechberg Park
BEAUTIFUL PARKS IN ZURICH TO DISCOVER- PARK RECHBERG: Have you explored the beautiful Rechberg Park in Zurich? It boast teh most baroque garden in Zurich and offers great views over the city. Find out more about it here.
THE BERNINA EXPRESS – THE MOST SCENIC TRAIN JOURNEY: If you fancy seeing some of the most beautiful scenery in Switzerland from the comfort of your seat through large panorama windows, then a trip on the Bernina Express is something you would love. It’s the perfect present for Christmas, for a birthday or simply for a family excursion or a treat! Find out all about it here.
Fancy sleeping in an Igloo in Switzerland?
HOW ABOUT STAYING OVERNIGHT IN AN IGLOO? If you fancy a little mountain adventure, how about staying in an Igloo in a ski resort like Davos, Zermatt, Zugspitze for example? Find out all about an Igloo stay here. 

CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: How about a trip to Gstaad to see the iconic Chalet of Mirrors before it moves on to its next destination in January. See details here.

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich Airport
THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars. Please note the shops are open on Sunday too! Read all about it here.

AN AUTUMN TRIP TO BLAUSEE: Another beautiful lake to visit is the Blausee not far from Bern. Read all about it and see photos here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here. 

FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE

DOLDER LODGE FONDUE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND: There’s a brand new fondue pop up at the Dolder Grand. Called the Dolder Lodge it beings a touch of the Alps to Zurich in a fun and retro way. The food is typical of the mountains and you have a choice of wonderful fondues. Take a look here.

Fondue pop up at Dolder Lodge

RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.

KRUG «CARNOTZET» POP-UP FONDUE AT THE DOLDER GRAND: If you really want to push the boat out how about the Pop Up Krug & Fondue package at the Dolder Grand? A unique fondue created by top Chef Heiko Nieder and Maître Fromager Rolf Beeler, the package includes a half a bottle of Krug champagne and is served in a unique little «carnotzet» on the terrace. For more information on this luxurious treat  see here.

SEEBADI RICHTERSWIL 20th NOV – 19th DEC  Another great Fondue pop up on the lake in Richterswil open daily from 5pm till midnight and on Sundays from 12 noon. See details here.

MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website for My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fonues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.

FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.

CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.

Top tasty dessert & cake spots in Zurich

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.

EVER TRIED AN INSECT BURGER? YOU CAN NOW AT THE BUTCHER RESTAURANTS! This Special Insect Burger is sustainable and healthy, as insects are protein-rich, full of vitamins and have a small CO2 footprint. It consists of mealworms, chickpeas and grain and the taste is similar to hazelnut. For a limited time only you can try it out at The Butcher & his Daughter in Zurich, Badenerstrasse, The Butcher Zurich, Niederdorf, Zurich, Dietlikon, Uster, Bankstrasse and in Zug, Metalli and in Bern, Aarbergergasse. Find out more about it here.

THANKSGIVING TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich is hosting Thanksgiving dinners on 26th and 27th November and you can always go for the the Turkey Take Away option if you prefer instead. The Take away option is available all the way though Christmas and beyond  rom  26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.

RECIPE FOR PUMPKIN SOUP: A recipe for a delicious warming pumpkin soup this week. See our recipe for Pumpkin Soup here

BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.

Expats and Practical

CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up. 

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget  our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.  

PS – It makes for a perfect Christmas present!

Carmen.photo Dog Portraits

CARMEN SIRBOIU PET PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a pet portrait for Christmas? Carmen has great experience in doing pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open.  Find out all about them here.

FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021.  See details here.

ACCOMMODATION WANTED!!! One of our friends is looking for a 3.5 bed flat, not more than CHF 2,500 per month in the Wipkingen (8006, 8037 or 8057) area of Zurich. Please email him here if you know of anything you think might be suitable. Many thanks 🙏.

See the lighting of the Swarovski Christmas Tree from a previous year: 

CORONA UPDATES

Swiss Covid measures October 28th 2020

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.

CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST:  Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details. 

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

