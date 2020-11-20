What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020
FRAU GEROLDS GIFT MARKET EVERY SATURDAY FROM 21st NOV: A little bit of Christmas spirit with the opening of Frau Gerold’s Garten Gift Market. Every Saturday from 21st November. Find out more about it here.
THE LUCY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ARE ON!: Yes, we may not be having all the Christmas Markets we are used to enjoying in Zurich but the good news is that the Lucy lights are up in Bahnhofstrasse and that certainly does bring a twinkle to the city. Read all about them here.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS: Sadly the majority of Zurich’s Christmas Markets have by now been cancelled, the Illuminarium is cancelled, the Fondue Tram is cancelled, the Singing Christmas Tree is cancelled. However Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday from 21st November, there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December there will be a small non-food Christmas Market taking place on the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December.
WINTER GARTE EUROPAPLATZ FROM 11th NOV: Just behind Zurich HB there is a pop up “Winter Carte” with lots of space to enjoy Witner delights like Glühwein and more at a safe distance and with a Christmas ambiance. Visit the website here.
BAUSCHÄNZLI IS TRANSFORMED INTO THE WEIHNACHTSINSEL FROM 19th NOV – 23rd DEC: At Bauchänzli from 19th November to 23rd December you can enjoy Glühwein and a selection of Raclette menus. See here.
WINTERDORF TESSINERPLATZ ZURICH 26th NOV – 23 DEC: If you’re missing the Christmas spirit you could check out the Winterdorf in Tessinerplatz from 26th November till 23rd December.
THERE IS NO SWAROVSKI TREE AT HB: Sadly there’s no Swarovski Christmas Tree at Zurich HB this year but you can take a look at photos of it from previous Chrismases here and reminisce.
ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 19th – 29th NOVEMBER: The 5th Arab Film Festival is taking place with only limited seating available due to strict Covid measures. Eleven films will be shown over 11 consecutive days. Find out more here.
CANDLE LIT MEDITATION, MOVE & PAINT AT LIVE FIT STUDIO 21st NOV: Why not join the Candle Lit Meditation, Move & Paint event at Live Fit Studio Alstetten Zurich on 21st November 2pm – 6pm. Very limited spaces available due to Covid considerations. Find out more here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021. You can read all about it here.
Or you can see our video of a Tutankhamun Torchlight event where the video was taken by Tim Hughes here:
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.
MORE CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Take a look at this list of Chocolate Factories you can visit in Switzerland. Not all of them may be open at the moment due to Covid, so do check the website and maybe call them in advance to be sure. Otherwise put them on your bucket list for a time when Covid is more under control. See our chocolate factory guide here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: How about a trip to Gstaad to see the iconic Chalet of Mirrors before it moves on to its next destination in January. See details here.
AN AUTUMN TRIP TO BLAUSEE: Another beautiful lake to visit is the Blausee not far from Bern. Read all about it and see photos here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
DOLDER LODGE FONDUE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND: There’s a brand new fondue pop up at the Dolder Grand. Called the Dolder Lodge it beings a touch of the Alps to Zurich in a fun and retro way. The food is typical of the mountains and you have a choice of wonderful fondues. Take a look here.
RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.
KRUG «CARNOTZET» POP-UP FONDUE AT THE DOLDER GRAND: If you really want to push the boat out how about the Pop Up Krug & Fondue package at the Dolder Grand? A unique fondue created by top Chef Heiko Nieder and Maître Fromager Rolf Beeler, the package includes a half a bottle of Krug champagne and is served in a unique little «carnotzet» on the terrace. For more information on this luxurious treat see here.
SEEBADI RICHTERSWIL 20th NOV – 19th DEC Another great Fondue pop up on the lake in Richterswil open daily from 5pm till midnight and on Sundays from 12 noon. See details here.
MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website for My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fonues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.
CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.
EVER TRIED AN INSECT BURGER? YOU CAN NOW AT THE BUTCHER RESTAURANTS! This Special Insect Burger is sustainable and healthy, as insects are protein-rich, full of vitamins and have a small CO2 footprint. It consists of mealworms, chickpeas and grain and the taste is similar to hazelnut. For a limited time only you can try it out at The Butcher & his Daughter in Zurich, Badenerstrasse, The Butcher Zurich, Niederdorf, Zurich, Dietlikon, Uster, Bankstrasse and in Zug, Metalli and in Bern, Aarbergergasse. Find out more about it here.
THANKSGIVING TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich is hosting Thanksgiving dinners on 26th and 27th November and you can always go for the the Turkey Take Away option if you prefer instead. The Take away option is available all the way though Christmas and beyond rom 26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.
RECIPE FOR PUMPKIN SOUP: A recipe for a delicious warming pumpkin soup this week. See our recipe for Pumpkin Soup here
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
Expats and Practical
CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up.
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
PS – It makes for a perfect Christmas present!
FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021. See details here.
ACCOMMODATION WANTED!!! One of our friends is looking for a 3.5 bed flat, not more than CHF 2,500 per month in the Wipkingen (8006, 8037 or 8057) area of Zurich. Please email him here if you know of anything you think might be suitable. Many thanks 🙏.
See the lighting of the Swarovski Christmas Tree from a previous year:
CORONA UPDATES
Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
