What’s On In Zurich
Mid To End of November 2020
Wishing you a great week ahead! See what’s on below but once again do make sure you check everything before you venture out as these days lots of events are changing their opening hours or getting cancelled or going online at the last moment due to Covid.
20% OFF SKIING KIT AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER – LAST DAY 14th NOV: Get yourself kitted out for the ski season at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they speak English, have the training and expertise to help you choose wisely but until 14th November you get a 20% discount on almost everything (excl rentals).S ports Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Find out more here.
ONLINE EVENT – OPEN HOUSE WORLDWIDE ON 14TH & 15TH NOV: More than 40 cities from the Open House Worldwide (OHWW) network are launching the online festival with presentations, discussions, visits and much more on the subject of architecture and construction. You can find out about Zurich’s online event from 5pm – 6pm on Saturday 14th here.
REGISTER NOW TO TAKE PART IN THE RIGHT TO PLAY ONLINE CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT 18th NOV: Why not have fun and raise money at the same time for the charity Right To Play. Gather a team together with your friends and have fun with this online Quiz Night on 19th November. See details here.
IM VIADUKT “AAZÜNDER” ADVENT LIGHTS 18th NOV 6pm: On Wednesday, 18th November 18 at 6pm the “Aazünder” Advent lights will be formally switched on to make the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Viadukt Shopping area. If you’re popping buy don’t forget to pop into my two favourite shops there The British Cheese Centre and Berg Und Tal!
ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 19th -29th NOVEMBER: The 5th Arab Film Festival is taking place with only limited seating available due to strict Covid measures. Eleven films will be shown over 11 consecutive days. Find out more here.
FRAU GEROLDS GIFT MARKET EVERY SATURDAY FROM 21st NOV: A little bit of Christmas spirit with the opening of Frau Gerold’s Garten Gift Market. Every Saturday from 21st November. Find out more about it here.
CANDLE LIT MEDITATION, MOVE & PAINT AT LIVE FIT STUDIO 21st NOV: Why not join the Candle Lit Meditation, Move & Paint event at Live Fit Studio Alstetten Zurich on 21st November 2pm – 6pm. Very limited spaces available due to Covid considerations. Find out more here.
PROJECKTIL ILLUMINATED ART EXHIBITION IN SOLOTHURN NOW EXTENDED TILL 31st NOVEMBER: The last day of the Projektil Illuminated Art Exhibition featuring work by Holder and Klee is Saturday 31st November. Read all about it here.
LEARN ABOUT ZURICH IN THE 1980s AT ZAZ-BELLERIVE UNTIL 7th MARCH 2021: Check out this interesting exhibition at the ZAZ Bellerive in Zurich all about Zurich in the 1980s. Find out more here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021. You can read all about it here.
Or you can see our video of a Tutankhamun Torchlight event where the video was taken by Tim Hughes here:
VAN GOGH ALIVE FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Due to its popularity the Van Gogh Alive exhibition is taking place for its 3rd instalment until 30th December. The contest is now closed and congratulations to the winners. Read all about it here.
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.
BOOK CHRISTMAS CHOCOLATE COURSES AT LINDT’S HOME OF CHOCOLATE : Zurich’s new chocolate museum recently opened in Kilchberg. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop. In addition they are now running Chocolate Courses for Christmas. You can read all about here.
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE!!! Enter now for a chance to win a pair of tickets to go on a tour of the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum. Simply email us here with a) your name and b) the word LINDT in the subject line and the winner will be announced next Friday!
MORE CHOCOLATE FACTORIES YOU CAN VISIT: Take a look at this list of Chocolate Factories you can visit in Switzerland. Not all of them may be open at the moment due to Covid, so do check the website and maybe call them in advance to be sure. Otherwise put them on your bucket list for a time when Covid is more under control. See our chocolate factory guide here.
AN AUTUMN TRIP TO BLAUSEE: Another beautiful lake to visit is the Blausee not far from Bern. Read all about it and see photos here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
SKI RESORTS OPENING EARLY! Good news for skiers! Andermatt, Davos (Parsenn) and Flims all have a few ski runs open already! Do check directly before you travel as some of these offers are limited to season holders only and are only available at the weekend.
ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
DOLDER LODGE FONDUE POP UP AT DOLDER GRAND: There’s a brand new fondue pop up at the Dolder Grand. Called the Dolder Lodge it beings a touch of the Alps to Zurich in a fun and retro way. The food is typical of the mountains and you have a choice of wonderful fondues. Take a look here.
RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.
VEGAN CAKES GUIDE TO ZURICH: Find out where to buy the best Vegan Cakes in Zurich here.
EVER TRIED AN INSECT BURGER? YOU CAN NOW AT THE BUTCHER RESTAURANTS! This Special Insect Burger is sustainable and healthy, as insects are protein-rich, full of vitamins and have a small CO2 footprint. It consists of mealworms, chickpeas and grain and the taste is similar to hazelnut. For a limited time only you can try it out at The Butcher & his Daughter in Zurich, Badenerstrasse, The Butcher Zurich, Niederdorf, Zurich, Dietlikon, Uster, Bankstrasse and in Zug, Metalli and in Bern, Aarbergergasse. Find out more about it here.
THANKSGIVING TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich is hosting Thanksgiving dinners on 26th and 27th November and you can always go for the the Turkey Take Away option if you prefer instead. The Take away option is available all the way though Christmas and beyond rom 26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.
RECIPE FOR G’HACKTES MIT HÖRNLI: Another recipe for Swiss Alpine comfort food this week. See our recipe for G’Hacktes here
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
FLORAL ART TRAINING IN ZURICH IN ENGLISH: Train as a Floral artist with Thomas Spiess in English and obtain a diploma. This floristry Classic is in English one day a week from 6 months from January till June in 2021. See details here.
ACCOMMODATION WANTED!!! One of our friends is looking for a 3.5 bed flat, not more than CHF 2,800 per month in the Wipkingen (8006, 8037 or 8057) area of Zurich. Please email him here if you know of anything you think might be suitable. Many thanks 🙏.
CORONA UPDATES
Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
