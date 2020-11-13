What’s On In Zurich

Mid To End of November 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead! See what’s on below but once again do make sure you check everything before you venture out as these days lots of events are changing their opening hours or getting cancelled or going online at the last moment due to Covid.

20% OFF SKIING KIT AT SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER – LAST DAY 14th NOV: Get yourself kitted out for the ski season at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. Not only do they speak English, have the training and expertise to help you choose wisely but until 14th November you get a 20% discount on almost everything (excl rentals).S ports Shop Time Out Uster, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Find out more here.

ONLINE EVENT – OPEN HOUSE WORLDWIDE ON 14TH & 15TH NOV: More than 40 cities from the Open House Worldwide (OHWW) network are launching the online festival with presentations, discussions, visits and much more on the subject of architecture and construction. You can find out about Zurich’s online event from 5pm – 6pm on Saturday 14th here.

REGISTER NOW TO TAKE PART IN THE RIGHT TO PLAY ONLINE CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT 18th NOV: Why not have fun and raise money at the same time for the charity Right To Play. Gather a team together with your friends and have fun with this online Quiz Night on 19th November. See details here.

IM VIADUKT “AAZÜNDER” ADVENT LIGHTS 18th NOV 6pm: On Wednesday, 18th November 18 at 6pm the “Aazünder” Advent lights will be formally switched on to make the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Viadukt Shopping area. If you’re popping buy don’t forget to pop into my two favourite shops there The British Cheese Centre and Berg Und Tal!

ARAB FILM FESTIVAL ZURICH 19th -29th NOVEMBER: The 5th Arab Film Festival is taking place with only limited seating available due to strict Covid measures. Eleven films will be shown over 11 consecutive days. Find out more here.

FRAU GEROLDS GIFT MARKET EVERY SATURDAY FROM 21st NOV: A little bit of Christmas spirit with the opening of Frau Gerold’s Garten Gift Market. Every Saturday from 21st November. Find out more about it here.

CANDLE LIT MEDITATION, MOVE & PAINT AT LIVE FIT STUDIO 21st NOV: Why not join the Candle Lit Meditation, Move & Paint event at Live Fit Studio Alstetten Zurich on 21st November 2pm – 6pm. Very limited spaces available due to Covid considerations. Find out more here.