A Scenic Winter Hike To Etzel Kulm in Schwyz

If you fancy a Winter hike not too far from Zurich with fabulous views over Lake Zurich and the Sihl Lake, as well as Lake Pfäffikon and the Greifensee at the top, why not head out to Etzel Kulm in Schwyz? We set off late on a very sunny Boxing Day morning, after a recent snowfall. With blue skies set against the fresh snow the scenery looked even more picturesque than usual.

From Zurich To Schindellegi and Feusisberg

We drove from Zurich to Schindellegi in Schwyz, and parked in the car in the public parking spaces at Etzelstrasse 91, Feusisberg, where there is metered parking available.

Head In Direction Etzel Kulm

From the parking area you head up the hill, past the small restaurant on the left hand side and just a little further along on the same side you will find the “Wanderweg” or footpath. It starts off with some steep little steps and due to the snow we needed good footwear and hiking sticks came in very useful too. We followed the path in the direction of Etzel Kulm.

Behind us we were able to enjoy some snowy views over towards Lake Zurich as we walked up through the snow.

The path is fairly well signposted throughout and we began by skirting around the forest until we got to this wooden bench where we took the path through the forest.

All the trees looked so wintry as their branches were laden with snow.

After hiking for about 40 minutes or so we got to a fork in the road and a signpost to Etzel Kulm.

At this point Etzel Kulm is signposted as being 5 minutes away to the right or you can turn left to go back to the starting point, on a much wider path. Whatever you do do you make sure to turn right first of all and head towards Etzel Kulm where you can enjoy all the fabulous views at 1098 m above sea level.

From this beautiful vantage point you can see the Sihlsee, right across Lake Zurich, towards Rapperswil the island of Au as well as the Greifensee and the Pfäffikersee.

Due to Covid the restaurant is currently only serving only take away food and drinks but usually there is indoor seating too. There is also a children’s playground as well as plenty of space to sit down on wooden benches.

After enjoying a picnic and some take away food from the restaurant we headed back on the wider path which lay straight ahead and which was downhill all the way. If you prefer, you could turn to the left at the signpost and retrace your steps along the tracks you took to get here.

It’s a wonderful circular hike and although there is quite a lot of uphill walking on the way up it is not difficult. We probably took slightly longer than the suggested times due to the thick snow and the fact that we were stopping to admire the view! 🙂

Tips For The Hike

Tips: Do wear good non slip footwear suitable for snowy conditions and hiking sticks are a great help in steeper places. It was warm in the sunshine and as you walked uphill, but do wear layers as it is colder under the shade of the trees. Don’t forget a hat and sunglasses as the reflections of the sun on the snow made it very bright!

Google Maps Directions and Map to Etzel Kulm

You can click here for Google Map Directions

See the Google Maps below:

