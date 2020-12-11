FREE Geneva Card When You Staycation in Geneva!

Worth CHF 100

Fancy a break but you quite understandably don’t want to travel too far? Well Geneva Tourism currently have a wonderful promotion!

Spend Your Geneva Card on Restaurants, Museums …

If you stay for 2 nights or more at one of their selected hotels, you receive a FREE Geneva Card with lots of great offers worth CHF 100. What’s more is that you can use the card at so many places – for example in restaurants, museums and in even in your hotel.

Restaurants in Geneva Close at 11pm (not 7pm)

When you’re on holiday you will most likely want to eat out and Geneva is one of the few Cantons where the restaurants don’t have to close at 7pm (they shut at 11pm).

The offer is valid for all stays at an extensive range of hotels between now and 31st December. 2020. Find out all about this great offer here.

So Much To See and Do In Geneva

There is so much to see and do in Geneva there will be something for the whole family. We visited in the Summer and really enjoyed exploring some really cool restaurants:

Restaurants

Coté Square at the Hotel Bristol Geneva – fine dining with the wonderful chef Bruno Marchal

– fine dining with the wonderful chef Bruno Marchal Restaurant KHORA – where we enjoyed great Greek cuisine

– where we enjoyed great Greek cuisine Mama Thai – delicious Thai cuisine at a casual restaurant in the Carouges area of Geneva where you can eat in or take away

– delicious Thai cuisine at a casual restaurant in the Carouges area of Geneva where you can eat in or take away StreetGourmet Lebanese Food – delicious take away and eat in Lebanese cuisine

– delicious take away and eat in Lebanese cuisine Black Tap Burgers – a fun place with great craft burgers and crazy over the top ice cream shakes

Excursions

You can also see our Guide on top things to do in Geneva here.

So why not head to the Geneva Tourism website and book yourself a Staycation in Geneva to remember – with your FREE Geneva Card!

FREE Geneva Card Worth CHF 100

Offer Valid: Till 31st December 2020

Where: Geneva

Conditions: Stay 2 nights or more in one of the selected Geneva hotels included in this offer

You may also wish to see the short video we made of our 2 night stay in Geneva in September here.

With photos from Christina, Catherine Mikton and others

This article is a result of a collaboration with Geneva Tourism

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************