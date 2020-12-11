Home » Switzerland » FREE Geneva Card When You Staycation in Geneva!
Special OffersSwitzerlandThings To DoTravel

FREE Geneva Card When You Staycation in Geneva!

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

FREE Geneva Card When You Staycation in Geneva!

Worth CHF 100

The UN Geneva - Top 10 Must Do Things in Geneva

Fancy a break but you quite understandably don’t want to travel too far? Well Geneva Tourism currently have a wonderful promotion!

Top 10 Geneva Attractions

Spend Your Geneva Card on Restaurants, Museums …

If you stay for 2 nights or more at one of their selected hotels, you receive a FREE Geneva Card with lots of great offers worth CHF 100. What’s more is that you can use the card at so many places – for example in restaurants, museums and in even in your hotel.

Restaurants in Geneva Close at 11pm (not 7pm)

When you’re on holiday you will most likely want to eat out and Geneva is one of the few Cantons where the restaurants don’t have to close at 7pm (they shut at 11pm).

The offer is valid for all stays at an extensive range of hotels between now and 31st December. 2020.  Find out all about this great offer here.

FREE Geneva Card When You Staycation in Geneva!So Much To See and Do In Geneva

There is so much to see and do in Geneva there will be something for the whole family. We visited in the Summer and really enjoyed exploring some really cool restaurants:

Restaurants

Excursions

You can also see our Guide on top things to do in Geneva here.

Top 10 Must Do Things in Geneva

So why not head to the Geneva Tourism website and book yourself a Staycation in Geneva to remember – with your FREE Geneva Card!

Top 10 Must Do Things in Geneva

FREE Geneva Card Worth CHF 100

Offer Valid: Till 31st December 2020

Where: Geneva

Conditions: Stay 2 nights or more in one of the selected Geneva hotels included in this offer

Visit the website here to see the full details.

You may also wish to see the short video we made of our 2 night stay in Geneva in September here.

With photos from Christina, Catherine Mikton and others

This article is a result of a collaboration with Geneva Tourism

*** Articles You May Like ***

Top 10 Must Do Things in Geneva

The Suchard Chocolate Poster Exhibition in Neuchâtel

AQUATIS in Lausanne – Europe’s largest Aquarium-Vivarium

****************************

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Mid December 2020

What’s On in Zurich Beginning of December 2020

Top Things to do in Cappadocia

Advent 2020 In Zurich – The Hoffnungsfeuer

What’s On In Zurich End of November Early...

The Amazing Giacometti Frescos at Zurich Police Station

What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich...

Video Is King – New Exhibition with FREE...

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security