Happy Holidays in Zurich

End of December 2020!

Wishing you a very happy festive season! It’s a very different Christmas to ones we’re used to, but we’ve captured some shots of Zurich in its festive lights to hopefully lift your spirits. We’re also sharing some information about Shop Opening hours over the festive season.

FESTIVE SEASON OPENING HOURS: The shops in Zurich are shut from 25th – 27th December inclusive and unlike previous years, when we’ve been able to go to Zurich HB or Stadelhofen or the airport, or even the local petrol station, this year that is not possible. Please note however, that many bakeries are open. Take a look here for full details.

PETROL STATIONS OPEN IN CERTAIN CANTONS & IN LIECHTENSTEIN: If you’re really desperate to buy something from the shops, you might be interested to know that an exception applies to petrol station shops in the cantons of Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Vaud and Valais and shops in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The corona measures do not apply there due to a cantonal resolution. In total 63 Coop Pronto Shops and some Migrolinos are open from December 25th to 27th. Read all about it (in German) here.

NO MORE SHOPPING IN GERMANY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: The authorities in Baden Württemburg in Germany had previously allowed people from Switzerland to travel over the border into Germany for shopping as long as they returned with 24 hours. However, this is no longer possible and if you travel to Germany now you need to quarantine for 10 days.

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH CLOSED UNTIL 22nd JAN. WHY NOT GET A TAKEAWAY: The restaurants in Zurich are closed until at least the 22nd January due to the current Covid restrictions, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

ONLINE FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

SKI RESORTS OPEN: Many but not all ski resorts in Switzerland are open but some nearby ones, like Flumserberg are closed, so check out the websites before you go. Many are only allowing ticket reservations in advance to keep the numbers on the slopes down. Check out some of the resorts below:

AROSA / LENZERHEIDE SKI RESORTS: Arosa and Lenzerheide ski resorts are open but the restaurants are closed until at least 22nd January. However, you can get take away food at both resorts currently. See information on Lenzerheide and Arosa here.

FLIMS & LAAX SKI RESORTS: The ski resorts in Flims and Laax are also open currently. Please find out about Flims and Laax here.

KLOSTERS & DAVOS SKI RESORTS: Check out the Klosters and Davos ski resorts here.

STAY AT PEAKS PLACE IN JANUARY AND GET 10% OFF: For a 10% Discount on stay at Peaks Place in Laax please use the promo code newinzurich2021 That way you can book directly online to take advantage of this special discount.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: How about having a go at Cross Country skiing? This is a throwback to the time we went to Studen to discover this great sport. Read all about it here.

SKI GEAR: Check out the Sports Shop Time Out in Uster for a great range of Ski Gear and ski accessories with help and advice in English. They are next open on 28th December. Please see details here.

GENEVA STAYCATION OFFER TILL 31st DECEMBER: Find out all about the Geneva Staycation offer here. If you book 2 nights hotel accommodation before 31st December you get a FREE Geneva Card worth CHF 100. Find out all about it here.

ENTRY BAN ON FOREIGN NATIONALS FROM UK & SOUTH AFRICA: The Swiss Government has also introduced a general entry ban for all foreign nationals wishing to enter Switzerland from the UK and South Africa. You can find al the information about this on the website of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

RUN OUT OF CRANBERRY SUAUCE? If you’ve run out of cranberry sauce and need more to use up cold turkey, check out this easy recipe which only takes about 15 – 20 minutes to make. See the recipe here.

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.

NEW YEAR PRESENTS: If you still need to get some presents for New Year gifts (including these cool sequin masks above from Peggell), do check out our Present Guide here.

LATIBULE ORGANIC FACIAL SHEET MASKS – 30% OFF UNTIL 31st DEC: Also check out Latibule’s excellent organic facial sheet masks which have 30% off for all orders received before 31st December (discount automatically appears at check out). Visit the website here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for the New Year? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

NEW YEAR FIREWORKS CANCELLED: Sadly the New Year Fireworks for Zurich are cancelled this year. You can see photos from a previous year here.

ONLINE COACHING WITH NATHALIE VOSSKAMP: If you are feeling anxious or worried or are in need of coaching, Nathalie Vosskamp runs one to one coaching sessions and you can contact her by visiting her website here or contacting her by email: nathalie.vosskamp@weitblickcoaching.de or by phone: +49 (0)2373 9160190

CORONA UPDATES Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid. SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

********************************************

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!