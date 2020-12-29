How To Celebrate New Year’s Eve When There’s Nowhere To Go!
New Year’s Eve 2020 – A Different End to a Very Different Year
New Year’s Eve this year is going to be different for most of us. In Zurich the fireworks are cancelled, and the government recommendations are for a maximum of 10 people from two families to meet indoors! So many of us will be celebrating in a very small group – but that’s no excuse to do nothing. In fact 2020 was so bad so many of us, let’s well and truly say goodbye to the year and welcome in the new one, hoping for a much better 12 months ahead.
So whatever you do, try to make it special and not just another day! Here are some ideas to give you some inspiration:
Dinner
Cook A Wonderful Dinner – Buy In Some Delicacies To Make it easier
Splash Out on Your Favourite Take Away
Dress Up
Drinks
Order Your Champagne and Drinks
Make Cocktails
Why not start the evening off with a cocktail! It’s a fun opportunity to experiment and why not try some new recipes!
FaceTime or Zoom for a Virtual Quiz with Friends
Contact Elderly Relatives Who Will Be Home Alone
Films
Dinner For One
Make Your New Year’s Year Resolutions or Goals
How about making a list of New Year’s Resolutions or goals for things you would like to achieve in 2021.
Make A list of Books or Films You Want to Read for 2021
Another positive idea is to make a list of books you want to read or films you want to see in 2021 and see how many of those you can tick off your list.
Play Board Games
Maybe this the time to get out the Monopoly, the Cludeo, Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, Risk or whatever other games you can find and play a game.
Plan A Walk or Outing for New Year’s Day
Plan something to do together for New Year’s Day. Maybe a walk or a Snow Shoe adventure or perhaps skiing? Take a look on this blog for some ideas – or ask your friends for their recommendations.
Any other suggestions you would like to add? Just mention them in the comments section below!
Whatever you do here’s wishing New Year’s Eve 2020 is one that you enjoy despite the difficult circumstances and that 2021 brings all the things you wish for!