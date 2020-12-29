How To Celebrate New Year’s Eve When There’s Nowhere To Go!

New Year’s Eve 2020 – A Different End to a Very Different Year

New Year’s Eve this year is going to be different for most of us. In Zurich the fireworks are cancelled, and the government recommendations are for a maximum of 10 people from two families to meet indoors! So many of us will be celebrating in a very small group – but that’s no excuse to do nothing. In fact 2020 was so bad so many of us, let’s well and truly say goodbye to the year and welcome in the new one, hoping for a much better 12 months ahead.

So whatever you do, try to make it special and not just another day! Here are some ideas to give you some inspiration:

Dinner

Cook A Wonderful Dinner – Buy In Some Delicacies To Make it easier

Plan a lovely dinner and to make your life a little easier why not buy in some delicious delicacies from your favourite food shops, patisseries or butchers so you’re really spoiling yourself.

Splash Out on Your Favourite Take Away

Another option would be to order your favourite Take Away or Home Delivery so that you have no food preparation to worry about and you can enjoy the evening with no stress. Take a look at our list of recommended Take Away and Home delivery services here.

Dress Up

Whatever you’re doing why not dress up and make sure to take a photo of you all celebrating a very different New Year! Hopefully, “Lockdown New Year’s Eve” won’t become a staple for the future and in years to come you will be able to look back at this historic event in photos with nostalgia!

Drinks

Order Your Champagne and Drinks

Make sure to ensure you have your favourite champagne and other drinks ordered in.

Make Cocktails

Why not start the evening off with a cocktail! It’s a fun opportunity to experiment and why not try some new recipes!

FaceTime or Zoom for a Virtual Quiz with Friends

Know any other families or friends who will be celebrating at home alone? Why not arrange to call them to wish them all the best for the New Year or you could even set up a “Virtual Quiz”. For the quiz you will need to set up the questions in advance, (maybe everyone can submit one round) and work out how many rounds you would like as well as a start and finish time.

Contact Elderly Relatives Who Will Be Home Alone

It’s been a very tough year for many of our elderly relatives or those who live alone or who have been shielding or avoiding going out. Don’t forget to give them a call to brighten their day and wish them a Happy New Year.

Films

Work out a short list of films that you can watch over Netflix or Sky or from your recordings and to avoid arguments why not put the names in a “pot luck” bowl and get someone to draw them.

Dinner For One

Make Your New Year’s Year Resolutions or Goals How about making a list of New Year’s Resolutions or goals for things you would like to achieve in 2021. Make A list of Books or Films You Want to Read for 2021 Another positive idea is to make a list of books you want to read or films you want to see in 2021 and see how many of those you can tick off your list. Play Board Games Maybe this the time to get out the Monopoly, the Cludeo, Ludo, Snakes and Ladders, Risk or whatever other games you can find and play a game. Plan A Walk or Outing for New Year’s Day Plan something to do together for New Year’s Day. Maybe a walk or a Snow Shoe adventure or perhaps skiing? Take a look on this blog for some ideas – or ask your friends for their recommendations. Any other suggestions you would like to add? Just mention them in the comments section below! Whatever you do here’s wishing New Year’s Eve 2020 is one that you enjoy despite the difficult circumstances and that 2021 brings all the things you wish for!

Happy New Year!