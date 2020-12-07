Perfect Christmas Present Ideas Zurich 2020

Christmas is coming and we have some perfect Christmas present ideas for you here! If you’ve been traipsing up and down Bahnhofstrasse and still haven’t found anything, why not take a look at this selection of gift ideas?

In GoodCompany – Stationery and Gifts

If you’re looking for a place which is brimming with great gift ideas then, In Good Company is a real gem. Run by South African Julie Gallagher, the company is both online and has a retail presence in Zug. From beautiful stationery to fun toys and useful gifts the range is really wonderful. Do check out In Good Company and at the same time help support a great small business. In Good Company, Bahnhofstrasse 28, 6300 Zug.Tel: 041 710 03 78. Visit In Good Company Gifts Website here.

Sephora – Make Up, Beauty, Skin Care and Novelties

When it comes to beauty Sephora have you covered! With a vast range of goodies from a variety of brands at different price points you can visit the stores in Sihlcity, Bahnhofstrasse or HB (or you can also purchase in branches of Manor outside Zurich) and find some wonderful presents. As well as make up, perfume and beauty products, they also offer some great novelty presents too, like the lovely Lemur night light. Sephora can be found in Sihlcity, Zurich HB and Bahnhofstrasse.

Caudalie

Caudalie has a wonderful range of high quality beauty care. We really love their make up removers and cleansers and also their wonderful gift sets which make for a perfect Christmas present. We have 3 Caudalie gift sets for you to win. If you would like to take part simply email us here with a) your name and b) your mobile number and c) the word C2020 in the subject line. Good luck! Visit the Caudalie website here to see their full range of products.

LATIBULE Facial Masks

Latibule have a wonderful range of organic and pregnancy safe facial masks which are ideal for sensitive skin, Originating in Korea they are free from harmful additives and synthetic fragrance. They are made of bleached cotton with 83% Lotus Flower water, coconut oil and 5 plant extracts. For more information and to order visit www.olivetree.ch here.

Recommended Skincare

Swiss line Recovery Serum – Winner of Harper’s Bazaar “Hot 100 Beauty products”. This serum designed to help your skin recover from the onslaught of modern 21st Century life. The Age Intelligence Recovery Serum can be used on its own or in conjunction with a booster product. It makes for a fabulous Christmas gift. See here for our article about it. Visit the Swiss line website here.

Dermafora – Dermafora offers a great range of well-priced beauty and skincare products which do exactly what they say on the tin. You can purchase their serums, moisurisers and cleansers at Coop Vitality and at Amavita. Find out more about this wonderful range here.

Lierac Skincare – we love good serums and skincare and Lierac is another of our favourites for quality products which deliver results. You can purchase Lierac at all good chemists.

Books

The Expert Guide To Your Life In Switzerland ( with 10% NEWINZURICH discount code)

All you ever wanted to know about living in Switzerland but were afraid to ask! Seriously though, this book is packed with tons of useful and practical information and will enable you to avoid many fines! With many chapters by well known author Diccon Bewes, (and with one chapter written by yours truly and Clive Greaves), it is available either in English or German. Using code NEWINZURICH you can get 10% off the list price of CHF 34.95 when buying from Bergli books and because it’s over CHF 30 you get free post and packing too. In fact you can by ANY book from Bergli books and benefit the discount by using this code. See all the details here.

If you want to read more about this book please take a look here.

The Babyliss Curl Styler Luxe

Babyliss Curl Styler Luxe – The styling tool creates beautiful beach waves which thanks to its amazing technology last right up till your next hair wash. It also leaves your hair with a beautiful shine. You can buy the BaByliss Curl Styler Luxe from Manor, Globus and all good electrical retailers.

If you want to read more about this great styler take a look here.

A Piece of Art To Treaure

A Painting by Dan MacGregor – A painting for a loved one makes a very special Christmas gift which can bring lasting joy. British artist living in Zurich, Dan MacGregor not only has a wonderful art collection you can choose from, but he also does custom commissions. Use voucher code NIZ to get a 10% discount. Find out more here.

PHM Art Gallery Egg – ArtInZurich.com

Another place you may want to visit to choose some art is the wonderful PHM Art gallery in Egg. It is conveniently located just outside the Egg Forchbahn tram stop and has a great collection of South African art as well as some Swiss art too. PHM Art Gallery, Forchstrasse 140, 8132 Egg. Tel: 079 614 34 77 / +41 79 614 34 77 Visit the ArtInZurich.com website here.

You can read all about the PHM Art Gallery here.

Relax and Spa Beauty Treatments at Pure Beauty Spa

Pure Beauty Spa – what can be better than the gift of pampering and relaxation? From nails to massage to facials and more, Pure Beauty Spa has gift cards and special beauty packages. Pure Beauty Spa, Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland. Open Wednesday – Saturday. Visit PureBeautySpa.ch here.

THE GIFT OF FITNESS – Fit In Egg

Judy Shepherd and her team of highly trained professionals run a friendly gym in Egg with lots of motivating classes and quality modern equipment. How about giving a subscription or a gift card to a loved one for Christmas?. Contact Fit In Egg on 043 244 55 50 or email Judy here or visit the fit-x.ch website here

Watch Lovers

The new Mondaine Collection of sustainable and environmentally friendly Swiss watches.

Not only is the Mondaine design a Swiss classic, but it is easy to read and the watch itself is made with sustainability in mind. All watches have a 2 year guarantee. Find out more about this wonderful watch here.

Sports and Ski Wear and Equipment

A Voucher for Sport Shop Time Out – For those of you who are ski (or sports) enthusiasts one of the best presents you could give is a Voucher for Sport Shop Time Out in Uster. My husband was given one last year and he enjoyed using it to rent skis as well as buying some great new sportswear too. SportsShop Time Out have a great range of sports equipment and ski wear and whether you’re looking for running shoes, skis or swimwear they are able to give you fabulous advice, help and tips – in English! Sports Shop Time Out, Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 44 942 06 16. Visit the Sport Shop Time Out website here.

Get Organised for 2021 with a Leuchtturm1917 Planner Diary

Need a bit of motivation to get organised for 2021? How about one of the fabulous planners, diaries or notebooks from Leuchturm1917. Visit the Leuchturn1917.ch website to find out more here.

Victorinox – From Personalised Penknives To Packing Cubes

Victorinox Travel Accessories – from personalised Swiss Army Penknives to watches, to fragrances, to suitcases and packing cubes, Victorinox has a lot of choice for Christmas Presents. My current favourite is the Victorinox packing cube! Although I haven’t been travelling as much as usual in 2020, I have explored Switzerland quite extensively and I am now a big fan of these packing cubes for keeping my suitcase organised and tidy. They are available in various shapes and sizes subject to availability. Find out more here.

For Champagne Lovers

Champagne – Have you seen the new bottles of Ruinart champagne which come in these beautiful and environmentally friendly wrap around packages. They are very stylish and the champagne is divine! It’s available at Globus Delicatessen and all good wine shops for CHF 89.90. See here for details.

For Chocolate Lovers

Swiss Chocolate – Honold’s Chocolate – Zurich family run chocolatier Honold’s has a wonderful selection of tempting chocolate Christmas Trees, Santas and beautiful boxes of chocolates with a festive finish. Why not visit one of their stores in Zurich at 53 Rennweg, 8001 Zurich, or in Küsnacht, Herrliberg, Enge or Zurichberg and treat yourself to some fabulous chocolate! See their dedicated Chocolate Catalogue here.

Swiss Chocolate from Teuscher – this Zurich based chocolate maker’s champagne truffles are world renowned and made using a traditional family recipe with Dom Perignon champagne! They also have an amazing selections of Santas and Christmas gifts. Teuscher is at Bahnhofstrasse 46 and Storchengasse 9, 8001 Zurich. Visit the Teuscher website here.

Swiss Chocolate from Vollenweider – family run chocolate firm Vollenweider have stores near the Opera in Zurich and also in Winterthur and offer a great selection of season chocolate. Take a look at the Vollenweider website here.

Cheezy Käseboxen – Cheese Selections Delivered to Your Door

Cheezy deliver monthly selections of wonderful Swiss cheese directly to your door. It’s makes for an ideal present for a cheese lover! Find out more about the variety of subscriptions. Visit Cheezy here.

An Indoor or Outdoor Photo Shoot by Carmen.Photo

Contact Carmen to arrange an indoor or outdoor shoot shoot to capture moments which disappear all too quickly. Photos and photo albums make brilliant presents and Carmen can help you with both. Visit Carmen.Photo website here.

For Coffee Lovers

Nespresso Aeroccino4 Milk Frother – I use my Nespresso Aeroccino4 Milk Frother without fail every day! It makes the most perfect foam for my coffee and would make a great gift for any coffee lover. As well as a variety of foam options you can also create cold whisked milk too – perfect for Summer. And when you’ve finished it even goes in the dishwasher! Read all about it here or order it online here.

Urbanys Mobile Phone Holders and Accessories

Urbanys have a great range of mobile phone holders and card holders on a cord. I for one, certainly can’t live without my phone holder on an adjustable string! They come in various designs and materials and are hard wearing and practical. Find out more by visiting Urbanys website here.

Other Ideas which might be of interest:

Natures Niceties – Handmade Christmas Decorations which will brighten your home and make it look more festive. Visit the website here.

Stiftung Stöckenweid in Feldmeilen is a charity supporting adults with learning difficulties and they have a Christmas Tent with lots of gift ideas until 20th December. Find out more here.

LABEL17 in Seefeld – Unique luxury gifts and accessories – visit LABEL17 here.

Personal Training in Zurich with Leanne Levitt – find Leanne’s website here.

The German Language School Egg – Gift Vouchers for Learning a Language online or in class with Yvonne. See details here.

The British Cheese Centre Im Viadukt – Visit Mike at the British Cheese Centre to get all the essential cheese presents like Stilton and Cheddar Truckles for yourself and for your friends. They also have an online shop! Visit the British Cheese Centre website here.

Happy Shopping!

All prices / offers believed to be correct at time of publishing but prices may change without notice. Products subject to availability.

