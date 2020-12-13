The New Flexity Tram in Zurich

The new safer, more ecological Tram in Zurich

Have you ridden on one of the new “Flexity” trams in Zurich yet? The Flexity is the latest and most energy-efficient tram to have joined the VBZ’s tram fleet and after a period of testing from November 2019, it began operation in Zurich in October 2020.

20% More Space Plus Latest Tram Technology

At 43 metres in length each tram offers 20% more space for passengers than the previous model, the Cobra. The comfortable interiors with retro wooden seating have an open design to improve passenger flow and special areas to accommodate wheelchair users and prams.

In addition, the Flexity boasts the very latest in tram technology and safety features. It is equipped with an improved driver assistance system with door status indicators and an LED ring around the front and rear lights enabling passengers to see from a distance whether the tram is about to leave or not. Each Flexity tram also has 24 USB charging stations, distributed across each vehicle, and is heated in an energy-efficient way using the outside air.

Low Floor Design

The low-floor design enables the tram doors to align with station platforms for easy boarding and disembarking and the wider doors make the trams more accessible to passengers with limited mobility and for passengers with pushchairs and prams.

Flexity Tram Awarded the Red Dot Design Award

The Flexity Zurich tram has been awarded the prestigious international Red Dot Design Award for Product Design for successfully combining retro elements with a user friendly interior design and state-of-the-art technology.

Bombardier Transportation Switzerland

The design was a collaboration between design agency Milani, Bombardier and VBZ Bombardier is one of Switzerland’s largest rail transport suppliers and is headquartered in Zurich with a production facility in Villeneuve in Vaud. According to Stéphane Wettstein, Managing Director Switzerland of Bombardier Transportation, “These beautifully designed, state-of-the-art innovative low-floor trams meet the highest standards in terms of safety, environmental compatibility, energy consumption, accessibility, vibration and noise emissions, and they will provide safe and comfortable transportation for Zurich’s growing population for years to come”.

Have you been on the Flexity tram yet? If so, what did you think?

