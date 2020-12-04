Home » What's On » What’s On in Zurich Beginning of December 2020
SwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

What’s On in Zurich Beginning of December 2020

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Things To Do in Zurich Beginning of December 2020

What’s On in Zurich

Beginning of December 2020

Things To Do in Zurich Beginning of December 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead! Zurich is looking seriously Christmassy these days and although we don’t have the main Christmas Markets and the Swarovski Tree, we do have some great Pop Ups, the Wienachtspyramide at Stadelhofen, the Hoffnungsfeuer, lots of Christmas trees and plenty of lights to make the city sparkle. To be on the safe side always do check before you go anywhere in case things change at the last minute due to Covid! Whatever you do have fun!

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungsfeuer

HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH : Zurich’s main Christmas Markets have been cancelled, but Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday and there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December. However, we have some more great Christmas pop ups like Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee listed for you here! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: There is a small non-food Christmas Market taking place in the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December and a small Christmas Market from 11am till 5pm in Zumikon at Chuelebrunne. Don’t miss the Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent taking place is Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen until 20th December selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks.

SUNDAY IS SAMICHLAUS DAY 6th DECEMBER: Unfortunately visits to Santa in the woods are cancelled this Season, however did you know that from 4th December to 7th December your little ones can call Santa direct between 5pm and 8pm and speak to him on the phone? Read all about Samichlaus day and how to call Santa here.

Samichlaus Day - 6th December - Samichlaus in Zurich

ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH 6th DEC & 20th (& 27th) DEC: This Sunday the shops are open in Zurich for the second of the Christmas shopping Sundays! See full detail of the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays here.

PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ENDS 6th DEC: Last chance to viewPhotobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.

THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars. Please note the shops are open on Sunday too! Read all about it here

*********************************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert 

LABEL17

LABEL17 is a haven of handcrafted beauty and design in the heart of Seefeld in Zurich.

LABEL17 STUDIO Zurich Seefeld Xmas

In a former Alfa Romeo car repair garage, you will not only find the LABEL17 collection of beautifully designed handbags and accessories but also a carefully curated selection of limited edition pieces of interiors accessories and gifts, rooted in timeless simplicity.

Visit LABEL17 STUDIO, Reinhardstrasse 12, 8008 Zürich

Tel: 079 322 69 91
info@label17.com

Visit Label17.com website here 

*********************************************************************************************************************

KLAUSJAGEN – SOMETHING TO PUT IN YOUR DIARY FOR 2021: The Klausjagen procession in Rigi am Küssnacht is also cancelled this year, however, they have already agreed the date of 3rd December for 2021 – so do put it in your diary as this is an amazing tradition that you really should see once whilst living in Switzerland.Find out all about it here.
THE GREEN MÄRLITRAM BY JELMOLI: Many of you will have been pleased to see that Santa and the Jelmoli “Märlitram” are cruising down the streets of Zurich again. However, this year the tram is painted green as a symbol of hope in these difficult times. Instead of being open to the public, in 2020 the only passengers are organised groups of kindergarten and school children. You can find out all about the beautiful Märlitram here.
Jelmoli Green Märlitram for 2020 Zurich
THE SAMICHLAUS SWIMMING IN THE LIMMAT IS SADLY CANCELLED: However if you want to register for next year (and places go surprisingly quickly!) then see some impressions from a previous year so you know what is involved! Take a look here.
Impressions of Samichlausschwimmen Zurich 2016
NO SWAROVSKI TREE FOR 2020: There’s to Swarovski Christmas Tree in HB for 2020. However, you cansee the lighting of the Swarovski Christmas Tree from a previous year here.
MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021.  You can read all about it here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE EXHIBITION TIL 30TH DEC: The Van Gogh Alive exhibition continues at Halle 622 until 30th December. Read all about it here.
Photos of Van Gogh Alive MAAG Halle Zurich
VIDEO IS KING EXHIBITION AT HEK BASEL UNTIL 3rd JAN: If you fancy a trip to Basel, the HEK Museum are putting on a exhibition all about the power and influence of video in today’s world. Find out all about it here

THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.

SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.

LEARN ABOUT ZURICH IN THE 1980s AT ZAZ-BELLERIVE UNTIL 7th MARCH 2021: Check out this interesting exhibition at the ZAZ Bellerive in Zurich all about Zurich in the 1980s. Find out more here.
BOOK CHRISTMAS CHOCOLATE COURSES AT LINDT’S HOME OF CHOCOLATE : Zurich’s new chocolate museum recently opened in Kilchberg. Called Lindt Home of Chocolate, it is located next to the biggest Lindt Chocolate Shop. In addition they are now running Chocolate Courses for Christmas.  You can read all about here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.

FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE

PUENTE - NEW PERUVIAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH

PUENTE – NEW PERUVIAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new Peruvian Restaurant in Zurich called Puente. Located very near to the Museum Für Gestaltung, and just 10 minutes walk from HB, it offers really fresh, delicious Peruvian classics and a wonderful range of Pisco cocktails. Address: Baumstrase, 10, 8005 Zurich. Tel: 044 869 00 00. Visit the Puente website here.

RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.

FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.

fondue in an igloo Leysin Vaud

MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fondues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.

CHEEZY BOXES: A perfect idea for Christmas presents is a monthly subscription to Cheezy Boxes. You can choose from a variety of packages and every month you get a selection of delicious Swiss cheeses delivered directly to your home. Find out more here.

WIN A GIFT PACK OF NESPRESSO COFFEE AND A SCENTED CANDLE: We’ve teamed up with Nespresso to run a contest on the NewInZurich Instagram account for our readers to have the opportunity to win a gift pack of Nespresso’s Variations Italia Limited Edition coffee (for the Vertuo larger cup size) and a scented candle. Find out more and enter the contest here. Do feel free to follow us on Instagram too!

CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.

Top Indian Restaurants in Zurich

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out our guide to great Indian Restaurants in Zurich here

RACLETTE PYRAMID STADELHOFEN: The distinctive Glühwein and Raclette Pyramid is back at Stadelhofen. It also sells very delicious churros! Find out all about it here.

CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond  from  26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.

Pesto Puff Party Christmas tree

PUFF PASTRY CHRISTMAS TREE: This pesto puff pastry tree is easy to make and always a conversation starter!  See our recipe here

BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.

Travel and Excursions 
River Restaurant ilhara Valley Cappadocia
TOP THINGS TO DO IN CAPPADOCIA: If you’re looking for places to travel to in the future, now is a great time to plan. One place that we went to fairly recently was Cappadocia in Turkey and we can highly recommend it. There is something for everyone from leisure and outdoor activities to culture and cuisine. Find out all Cappadocia here.
A HIKE FROM MORTERATSCH TO THE GLACIER: A beautiful Autumn hike from Morteratsch to the Glacier which is both easy and extremely scenic. Don’t forget to pack your snow boots! Take a look here for information and directions.
A WALK FROM BÜRKLIPLATZ TO WOLLISHOFEN: An easy but scenic walk in Zurich along the wooden walkway to Wollishofen. Read all about it here.
BEAUTIFUL PARKS IN ZURICH TO DISCOVER- PARK RECHBERG: Have you explored the beautiful Rechberg Park in Zurich? It boast the most baroque garden in Zurich and offers great views over the city. Find out more about it here.
Igloos in Switzerland
UNUSUAL ACCOMMODATION: HOW ABOUT STAYING OVERNIGHT IN AN IGLOO? If you fancy a little mountain adventure, how about staying in an Igloo in a ski resort like Davos, Zermatt, Zugspitze for example? Find out all about an Igloo stay here. 

CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: Don’t forge the iconic Chalet of Mirrors moves from Gstaad on to its next destination in January.Last chance to view in December!  See details here.

A TRIP TO THE TIERPARK GOLDAU: Find out all about the wonderful Tierpark Goldau animal park which is a great outing not too far fro Zurich and very popular with children. Read all about it here.

Best Things to do in Lugano – A Trip to Monte Brè

A TRIP TO MONTE BRE IN TICINO: This time last year we visited Ticino and had a great time exploring Monte Brè. Find out all about it here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular walks not far from Zurich. Please note some of these may no longer be accessible due to snow. Take a look here.

ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here. 

Expats and Practical

Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget  our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.  

50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.

PS – Both books make for great presents!

CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up. 

Carmen Sirboiu Photography Zurich

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for Christmas? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open. Why not give a present that will last forever?  Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots  here.

MINCE PIES NOW AVAILABLE FROM THE CHEESEMAN!: Hot off the press a new arrival of mince pies at the British Cheese Centre, Markthalle im Viadukt, Limmatstrasse 231, 8005 Zürich. And whilst you’re there why not pop in for some Stilton or cheddar too? Visit the website here. 

NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here. 

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH IN NON COVID TIMES: Take a look at some Zurich Christmas photo highlights from previous years here,

Grittibänz for Samichlaus day

Don’t forget to celebrate Samichlaus Day with one of these delightful Grittibänz!

CORONA UPDATES

Swiss Covid measures October 28th 2020

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.

CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST:  Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details. 

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

********************************************

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich 

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Advent 2020 In Zurich – The Hoffnungsfeuer

What’s On In Zurich End of November Early...

The Amazing Giacometti Frescos at Zurich Police Station

What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich...

Video Is King – New Exhibition with FREE...

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg...

What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of...

A Circular Hike Around Eglisau in Autumn

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid November...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security