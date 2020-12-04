What’s On in Zurich
Beginning of December 2020
Wishing you a great week ahead! Zurich is looking seriously Christmassy these days and although we don’t have the main Christmas Markets and the Swarovski Tree, we do have some great Pop Ups, the Wienachtspyramide at Stadelhofen, the Hoffnungsfeuer, lots of Christmas trees and plenty of lights to make the city sparkle. To be on the safe side always do check before you go anywhere in case things change at the last minute due to Covid! Whatever you do have fun!
HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.
TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH : Zurich’s main Christmas Markets have been cancelled, but Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday and there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December. However, we have some more great Christmas pop ups like Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee listed for you here! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.
MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: There is a small non-food Christmas Market taking place in the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December and a small Christmas Market from 11am till 5pm in Zumikon at Chuelebrunne. Don’t miss the Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent taking place is Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen until 20th December selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks.
SUNDAY IS SAMICHLAUS DAY 6th DECEMBER: Unfortunately visits to Santa in the woods are cancelled this Season, however did you know that from 4th December to 7th December your little ones can call Santa direct between 5pm and 8pm and speak to him on the phone? Read all about Samichlaus day and how to call Santa here.
ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH 6th DEC & 20th (& 27th) DEC: This Sunday the shops are open in Zurich for the second of the Christmas shopping Sundays! See full detail of the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays here.
PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ENDS 6th DEC: Last chance to viewPhotobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.
THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars. Please note the shops are open on Sunday too! Read all about it here
*********************************************************************************************************************
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH NOW EXTENDED TILL 3rd JAN 2021 : “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021. You can read all about it here.
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.
SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
PUENTE – NEW PERUVIAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new Peruvian Restaurant in Zurich called Puente. Located very near to the Museum Für Gestaltung, and just 10 minutes walk from HB, it offers really fresh, delicious Peruvian classics and a wonderful range of Pisco cocktails. Address: Baumstrase, 10, 8005 Zurich. Tel: 044 869 00 00. Visit the Puente website here.
RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fondues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.
MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.
CHEEZY BOXES: A perfect idea for Christmas presents is a monthly subscription to Cheezy Boxes. You can choose from a variety of packages and every month you get a selection of delicious Swiss cheeses delivered directly to your home. Find out more here.
WIN A GIFT PACK OF NESPRESSO COFFEE AND A SCENTED CANDLE: We’ve teamed up with Nespresso to run a contest on the NewInZurich Instagram account for our readers to have the opportunity to win a gift pack of Nespresso’s Variations Italia Limited Edition coffee (for the Vertuo larger cup size) and a scented candle. Find out more and enter the contest here. Do feel free to follow us on Instagram too!
CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out our guide to great Indian Restaurants in Zurich here
RACLETTE PYRAMID STADELHOFEN: The distinctive Glühwein and Raclette Pyramid is back at Stadelhofen. It also sells very delicious churros! Find out all about it here.
CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond from 26th November until 31st December 2020. See details here.
PUFF PASTRY CHRISTMAS TREE: This pesto puff pastry tree is easy to make and always a conversation starter! See our recipe here
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: Don’t forge the iconic Chalet of Mirrors moves from Gstaad on to its next destination in January.Last chance to view in December! See details here.
A TRIP TO THE TIERPARK GOLDAU: Find out all about the wonderful Tierpark Goldau animal park which is a great outing not too far fro Zurich and very popular with children. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO MONTE BRE IN TICINO: This time last year we visited Ticino and had a great time exploring Monte Brè. Find out all about it here.
ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here.
Expats and Practical
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.
PS – Both books make for great presents!
CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up.
MINCE PIES NOW AVAILABLE FROM THE CHEESEMAN!: Hot off the press a new arrival of mince pies at the British Cheese Centre, Markthalle im Viadukt, Limmatstrasse 231, 8005 Zürich. And whilst you’re there why not pop in for some Stilton or cheddar too? Visit the website here.
NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here.
PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH IN NON COVID TIMES: Take a look at some Zurich Christmas photo highlights from previous years here,
Don’t forget to celebrate Samichlaus Day with one of these delightful Grittibänz!
CORONA UPDATES
Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.
CHECK SWITZERLAND’S LATEST QUARANTINE LIST: Do check the list before you plan any travel. See the list above and see here for details.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
******************************
*********************
