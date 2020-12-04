What’s On in Zurich

Beginning of December 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead! Zurich is looking seriously Christmassy these days and although we don’t have the main Christmas Markets and the Swarovski Tree, we do have some great Pop Ups, the Wienachtspyramide at Stadelhofen, the Hoffnungsfeuer, lots of Christmas trees and plenty of lights to make the city sparkle. To be on the safe side always do check before you go anywhere in case things change at the last minute due to Covid! Whatever you do have fun!

HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.

TOP CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN ZURICH : Zurich’s main Christmas Markets have been cancelled, but Frau Gerold’s Garten have a Gift Market every Saturday and there is a small Christmas Gift Market taking place at Monocle in Seefeld on 5th and 6th December. However, we have some more great Christmas pop ups like Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee listed for you here! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: There is a small non-food Christmas Market taking place in the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December and a small Christmas Market from 11am till 5pm in Zumikon at Chuelebrunne. Don’t miss the Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent taking place is Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen until 20th December selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks.

SUNDAY IS SAMICHLAUS DAY 6th DECEMBER: Unfortunately visits to Santa in the woods are cancelled this Season, however did you know that from 4th December to 7th December your little ones can call Santa direct between 5pm and 8pm and speak to him on the phone? Read all about Samichlaus day and how to call Santa here.

ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH 6th DEC & 20th (& 27th) DEC: This Sunday the shops are open in Zurich for the second of the Christmas shopping Sundays! See full detail of the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays here.

PHOTOBASTEI – ZURICH IN BLACK & WHITE ENDS 6th DEC: Last chance to viewPhotobastei’s latest exhibition of black and white photographs of Zurich? Photobastei is located at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zürich. Open Thurs – Sat from 5pm – 9pm and Sunday 12 noon till 6pm. See the website here.

THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT IS NOW OPEN: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars. Please note the shops are open on Sunday too! Read all about it here

