What’s On in Zurich
Mid December 2020
New Corona Measures From 12th December 2020
Wishing you a great week ahead. Please see a list of what’s on in Zurich below, but as always, especially after the recent announcements, do double check before you go anywhere. Many businesses will not yet have had time yet to update their website and Facebook pages. The Swiss Government announced stricter anti-Covid measures on Friday 11th December, which take effect from Saturday 12th December as follows:
– All restaurants will close from 7pm till 6am – except for Cantons where the virus has been contained within certain limits (eg the French speaking Cantons). Exceptions are also made for the evenings of December 24th to 25th and December 31st to 1st January, when restaurants can stay open until 1 am. )
– Shops, banks, hairdressers, museums, libraries, casinos and fitness centres and other businesses that offer services will close at 7pm and will stay closed on Sundays and holidays.
– A maximum of 5 people from two households are allowed to meet (this is extended to 10 people over Christmas & New Year).
– Midnight mass and religious events with up to 50 people are exempt from the ban
– Public events are banned
– Skiing is allowed. Ski holidays are also still possible. Hotel guests will be able to use hotel facilities.
You can find all the Government website information at the bottom of this article. See more details on the diagram below from BAG:
HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.
CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Take a look here for some ideas for Christmas Presents if you haven’t yet got everything. See our Christmas Gift Guide here.
CHRISTMAS POP UP EVENTS IN ZURICH : Do check all the revised opening times for Zurich’s pop ups like Frau Gerold’s Garten, Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee on the individual websites. Most will be updating their details on Saturday 12th! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.
MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: There is a small non-food Christmas Market taking place in the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December. The Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent taking place is Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen until 20th December selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks. Again, please check for any changes to opening times.
CANCELLED! ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH ON 20th (& 27th) DEC: Sunday Shopping (Sonntagsverkauf) is cancelled for 20th and 27th December. See the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays Info here.
THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars .Read all about it here
*** CONTESTS AND OFFERS***
WIENACHTSPYRAMIDE STADELHOFEN: Visit the Wienachtspyramide outside Stadelhofen Railway Station, for Glüwein Churros or Raclette.
NB All Museums will be now be Shut on Sundays
CRIB EXHIBITION AT LANDSMUSEUM: Why not visit the beautiful Christmas and crib exhibition which is currently taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich and continues until 10th January. See details here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNIL 3rd JAN 2021: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021. You can read all about it here.
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.
SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
PUENTE – NEW PERUVIAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new Peruvian Restaurant in Zurich called Puente. Located very near to the Museum Für Gestaltung, and just 10 minutes walk from HB, it offers really fresh, delicious Peruvian classics and a wonderful range of Pisco cocktails. Address: Baumstrase, 10, 8005 Zurich. Tel: 044 869 00 00. Read our article about our visit here.
RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fondues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.
MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.
CHEEZY BOXES: A perfect idea for Christmas presents is a monthly subscription to Cheezy Boxes. You can choose from a variety of packages and every month you get a selection of delicious Swiss cheeses delivered directly to your home. Find out more here.
BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE EVER: If you love chocolate cake this one is absolutely amazing! See our recipe here
CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out our guide to great Indian Restaurants in Zurich here
CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond until 31st December 2020. See details here.
BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.
HOTEL GUIDE – SWITZERLAND AND BEYOND: Planning a break? Take a look at some great hotels in our Hotel Guide here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: Don’t forge the iconic Chalet of Mirrors moves from Gstaad on to its next destination in January. Last chance to view in December! See details here.
A TRIP TO ZURICH ZOO: Zurich Zoo has so many great animals to view and is a great place to take the family for a visit. Please do check the opening times on their website or by phone in light of the recent Covid announcements. Read all about Zurich Zoo here.
A TRIP TO SILS MARIA: Sils Maria is a beautiful place in the Engadine valley, not far from St Moritz. Find out all about it here.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: How about having a go at Cross Country skiing? Tis is a throwback to the time we went to Studen to discover this great sport. Read all about it here.
ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here.
Expats and Practical
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.
PS – Both books make for great presents!
CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up.
NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here.
PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH IN NON COVID TIMES: Take a look at some Zurich Christmas photo highlights from previous years here,
CORONA UPDATES
Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
