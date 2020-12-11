What’s On in Zurich

Mid December 2020

New Corona Measures From 12th December 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead. Please see a list of what’s on in Zurich below, but as always, especially after the recent announcements, do double check before you go anywhere. Many businesses will not yet have had time yet to update their website and Facebook pages. The Swiss Government announced stricter anti-Covid measures on Friday 11th December, which take effect from Saturday 12th December as follows:

– All restaurants will close from 7pm till 6am – except for Cantons where the virus has been contained within certain limits (eg the French speaking Cantons). Exceptions are also made for the evenings of December 24th to 25th and December 31st to 1st January, when restaurants can stay open until 1 am. )

– Shops, banks, hairdressers, museums, libraries, casinos and fitness centres and other businesses that offer services will close at 7pm and will stay closed on Sundays and holidays.

– A maximum of 5 people from two households are allowed to meet (this is extended to 10 people over Christmas & New Year).

– Midnight mass and religious events with up to 50 people are exempt from the ban

– Public events are banned

– Skiing is allowed. Ski holidays are also still possible. Hotel guests will be able to use hotel facilities.

HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.

CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Take a look here for some ideas for Christmas Presents if you haven’t yet got everything. See our Christmas Gift Guide here.

CHRISTMAS POP UP EVENTS IN ZURICH : Do check all the revised opening times for Zurich’s pop ups like Frau Gerold’s Garten, Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee on the individual websites. Most will be updating their details on Saturday 12th! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: There is a small non-food Christmas Market taking place in the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December. The Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent taking place is Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen until 20th December selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks. Again, please check for any changes to opening times.

CANCELLED! ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH ON 20th (& 27th) DEC: Sunday Shopping (Sonntagsverkauf) is cancelled for 20th and 27th December. See the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays Info here.

THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars .Read all about it here

