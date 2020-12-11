Home » What's On » What’s On in Zurich Mid December 2020
Things To DoWhat's On

What’s On in Zurich Mid December 2020

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

What's On in Zurich Mid December 2020

What’s On in Zurich

Mid December 2020

What's On in Zurich Mid December 2020

New Corona Measures From 12th December 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead. Please see a list of what’s on in Zurich below, but as always, especially after the recent announcements, do double check before you go anywhere. Many businesses will not yet have had time yet to update their website and Facebook pages. The Swiss Government announced stricter anti-Covid measures on Friday 11th December, which take effect from Saturday 12th December as follows:

– All restaurants will close from 7pm till 6am – except for Cantons where the virus has been contained within certain limits  (eg the French speaking Cantons). Exceptions are also made for the evenings of December 24th to 25th and December 31st to 1st January, when restaurants can stay open until 1 am. )

– Shops, banks, hairdressers, museums, libraries, casinos and fitness centres and other businesses that offer services will close at 7pm and will stay closed on Sundays and holidays.

–  A maximum of 5 people from two households are allowed to meet (this is extended to 10 people over Christmas & New Year).

– Midnight mass and religious events with up to 50 people are exempt from the ban

– Public events are banned

– Skiing is allowed. Ski holidays are also still possible. Hotel guests will be able to use hotel facilities.

You can find all the Government website information at the bottom of this article. See more details on the diagram below from BAG:

New Corona Measures From 12th December 2020

HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.

Perfect Christmas Present Ideas 2020

CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Take a look here for some ideas for Christmas Presents if you haven’t yet got everything. See our Christmas Gift Guide here.

CHRISTMAS POP UP EVENTS IN ZURICH : Do check all the revised opening times for Zurich’s pop ups like Frau Gerold’s Garten, Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee on the individual websites. Most will be updating their details on Saturday 12th! Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

MARKETS OUTSIDE ZURICH: There is a small non-food Christmas Market taking place in the three squares in Rapperswil from 3rd – 20th December. The Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent taking place is Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen until 20th December selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks. Again, please check for any changes to opening times.

CANCELLED! ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH ON 20th (& 27th) DEC: Sunday Shopping (Sonntagsverkauf) is cancelled for 20th and 27th December. See the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays Info here.

THE CIRCLE ZURICH AIRPORT: The Circle business and retail space is now open just opposite Zurich Airport with a new branch of Jelmoli and many other shops. In addition there is a park there as well as restaurants and bars .Read all about it here

*********************************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert 

LABEL17

LABEL17 is a haven of handcrafted beauty and design in the heart of Seefeld in Zurich.

LABEL17 STUDIO Zurich Seefeld Xmas

In a former Alfa Romeo car repair garage, you will not only find the LABEL17 collection of beautifully designed handbags and accessories but also a carefully curated selection of limited edition pieces of interiors accessories and gifts, rooted in timeless simplicity.

Visit LABEL17 STUDIO, Reinhardstrasse 12, 8008 Zürich

Tel: 079 322 69 91
info@label17.com

Visit Label17.com website here 

*********************************************************************************************************************

*** CONTESTS AND OFFERS***

WIN A GIFT PACK OF NESPRESSO COFFEE AND A SCENTED CANDLE: We’ve teamed up with Nespresso to run a contest on the NewInZurich Instagram account for our readers to have the opportunity to win a gift pack of Nespresso’s Variations Italia Limited Edition coffee (for the Vertuo larger cup size) and a scented candle. Find out more and enter the contest here. Do feel free to follow us on Instagram too!

WIN A CAUDALIE GIFT BOX: We have 3 Caudalie gift sets to be won. The gift sets make perfect Christmas presents. If you would like to take part simply email us here with a) your name and b) your mobile number and c) the word C2020 in the subject line. Good luck!  Visit the Caudalie website here to see their full range of products.

WIN A LEUCHTTURM DIARY/ PLANNER: We have 12 LEUCHTTURM1917 small diary planners to be won in this contest. Simply email us here with a) your name and b) your mobile number and c) the number 1917 in the subject line. Good luck! Visit the LEUCHTTURM1917 website here. 

OFFER: STAY IN GENEVA FOR 2 NIGHTS & GET FREE GENEVA CARD: Geneva Tourism are currently running an offer giving you a FREE Geneva Card worth CHF 100 when you stay 2 nights in one of their hotels, from now until 31st December. See more details in our Travel Section below, or go directly to the Geneva Tourism website here.

********************
THROWBACK TO THE SWAROVSKI TREE: We can’t see the Swarovski Christmas Tree in HB in 2020  However, you can see the lighting of the Swarovski Christmas Tree from a previous year here.
Swarovski tree Zurich - Christmas zurich
THE GREEN MÄRLITRAM BY JELMOLI: Many of you will have been pleased to see that Santa and the Jelmoli “Märlitram” are cruising down the streets of Zurich again. However, this year the tram is painted green as a symbol of hope in these difficult times. Instead of being open to the public, in 2020 the only passengers are organised groups of kindergarten and school children. You can find out all about the beautiful Märlitram here.


WIENACHTSPYRAMIDE STADELHOFEN: Visit the Wienachtspyramide outside Stadelhofen Railway Station, for Glüwein Churros or Raclette.

NB All Museums will be now be Shut on Sundays

CRIB EXHIBITION AT LANDSMUSEUM: Why not visit the beautiful Christmas and crib exhibition which is currently taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich and continues until 10th January. See details here.

MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.

Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures at Halle 622 Zurich

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNIL 3rd JAN 2021: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021.  You can read all about it here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE EXHIBITION TIL 30TH DEC: The Van Gogh Alive exhibition continues at Halle 622 until 30th December. Read all about it here.
VIDEO IS KING EXHIBITION AT HEK BASEL UNTIL 3rd JAN: If you fancy a trip to Basel, the HEK Museum are putting on a exhibition all about the power and influence of video in today’s world. Find out all about it here

THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.

SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.

LEARN ABOUT ZURICH IN THE 1980s AT ZAZ-BELLERIVE UNTIL 7th MARCH 2021: Check out this interesting exhibition at the ZAZ Bellerive in Zurich all about Zurich in the 1980s. Find out more here.
Lindt Chocolate Courses at Lindt Home of Chocolate Zurich
CHRISTMAS CHOCOLATE COURSES AT LINDT’S HOME OF CHOCOLATE : How about a trip to Zurich’s new chocolate museum at the Lindt Home of Chocolate? If you’re quick you may even be able to book on one of their Christmas Chocolate Courses, which are great fun.  You can find out more here.

RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.

FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE

Delicious Peruvian Cuisine at Restaurant Puente Zurich

PUENTE – NEW PERUVIAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new Peruvian Restaurant in Zurich called Puente. Located very near to the Museum Für Gestaltung, and just 10 minutes walk from HB, it offers really fresh, delicious Peruvian classics and a wonderful range of Pisco cocktails. Address: Baumstrase, 10, 8005 Zurich. Tel: 044 869 00 00. Read our article about our visit here.

RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.

FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.

fondue in an igloo Leysin Vaud

MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fondues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.

CHEEZY BOXES: A perfect idea for Christmas presents is a monthly subscription to Cheezy Boxes. You can choose from a variety of packages and every month you get a selection of delicious Swiss cheeses delivered directly to your home. Find out more here.

BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE EVER: If you love chocolate cake this one is absolutely amazing!  See our recipe here

Best Chocolate Cake Ever

CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CAKES & DESSERTS IN ZURICH: Find out where to enjoy the best Cakes and desserts in Zurich here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out our guide to great Indian Restaurants in Zurich here

CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond until 31st December 2020. See details here.

BRUNCH IDEAS: Check out our list of top Brunch locations in Zurich here.

Travel and Excursions 
Lake Geneva (Lac Léman)
SPECIAL OFFER – STAYCATION GENEVA: Geneva is one of the Cantons where the restaurants don’t have to close at 7pm (they shut at 11pm) and Geneva Tourism is supporting the local businesses by running a special offer giving all vistors who stay for 2 nights at one of their selected hotels between now and 31st December, a FREE Geneva Caard worth CHF 100. There are so many places you can use the card – for example in restaurants, museums and in your hotel. Find out all about this great offer here.
UNUSUAL ACCOMMODATION: HOW ABOUT STAYING OVERNIGHT IN AN IGLOO? If you fancy a little mountain adventure, how about staying in an Igloo in a ski resort like Davos, Zermatt, Zugspitze for example? Find out all about an Igloo stay here. 

HOTEL GUIDE – SWITZERLAND AND BEYOND: Planning a break? Take a look at some great hotels in our Hotel Guide here.

CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: Don’t forge the iconic Chalet of Mirrors moves from Gstaad on to its next destination in January. Last chance to view in December!  See details here.

Elephants at Zurich Zoo

A TRIP TO ZURICH ZOO: Zurich Zoo has so many great animals to view and is a great place to take the family for a visit. Please do check the opening times on their website or by phone in light of the recent Covid announcements. Read all about Zurich Zoo here.

A TRIP TO SILS MARIA: Sils Maria is a beautiful place in the Engadine valley, not far from St Moritz.  Find out all about it here.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: How about having a go at Cross Country skiing? Tis is a throwback to the time we went to Studen to discover this great sport. Read all about it here. 

ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here. 

Expats and Practical

New Book: The Expert Guide To Your Life in Switzerland

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget  our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.  

50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.

PS – Both books make for great presents!

CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up. 

Carmen Sirboiu Photography Zurich

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for Christmas? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open. Why not give a present that will last forever?  Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots  here.

NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here. 

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH IN NON COVID TIMES: Take a look at some Zurich Christmas photo highlights from previous years here,

Wienachtsdorf Zurich

CORONA UPDATES

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

********************************************

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich 

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

FREE Geneva Card When You Staycation in Geneva!

What’s On in Zurich Beginning of December 2020

Advent 2020 In Zurich – The Hoffnungsfeuer

What’s On In Zurich End of November Early...

What’s On In Zurich Late November 2020

The Circle Business and Shopping Complex at Zurich...

Video Is King – New Exhibition with FREE...

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg...

What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of...

What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid November...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security