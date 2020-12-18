What’s On In Zurich

Mid to End of December 2020

New Corona Measures From 22nd December 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead. The Swiss Government announced stricter anti-Covid measures from 22nd December, you can see all the information on the Swiss Government website at the bottom of this article. Sadly, as well as restaurants and bars shutting, museums, sports clubs, zoos and botanical gardens will close too.

Headline of Swiss Government’s New Rules From 22nd December:

– All restaurants and bars will close

– All Museums and libraries will close

– Sports facilities will close

– All Zoos and Botanical Gardens will close

– All entertainment and leisure facilities will close

– Shops will have a smaller number of people allowed at one time and will continue to close at 7pm and will stay closed on Sundays and holidays.

HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.

ICE SKATING IN AND AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

CHRISTMAS TENT OUTSIDE ZURICH: The Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent is taking place at Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen and is open Tuesday till Saturday (but no longer on Sundays) until 19th December. They are selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks. Please do check the website before setting out.

CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Take a look here for some ideas for Christmas Presents if you haven’t yet got everything. See our Christmas Gift Guide here.

CHRISTMAS POP UP EVENTS IN ZURICH : Do check all the revised opening times for Zurich’s pop ups for places like Frau Gerold’s Garten, Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee on their individual websites. Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

CANCELLED! ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH ON 20th (& 27th) DEC: Sunday Shopping (Sonntagsverkauf) is cancelled for 20th and 27th December. See the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays Info here.

