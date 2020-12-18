What’s On In Zurich
Mid to End of December 2020
New Corona Measures From 22nd December 2020
Wishing you a great week ahead. The Swiss Government announced stricter anti-Covid measures from 22nd December, you can see all the information on the Swiss Government website at the bottom of this article. Sadly, as well as restaurants and bars shutting, museums, sports clubs, zoos and botanical gardens will close too.
Headline of Swiss Government’s New Rules From 22nd December:
– All restaurants and bars will close
– All Museums and libraries will close
– Sports facilities will close
– All Zoos and Botanical Gardens will close
– All entertainment and leisure facilities will close
– Shops will have a smaller number of people allowed at one time and will continue to close at 7pm and will stay closed on Sundays and holidays.
HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.
ICE SKATING IN AND AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
CHRISTMAS TENT OUTSIDE ZURICH: The Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent is taking place at Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen and is open Tuesday till Saturday (but no longer on Sundays) until 19th December. They are selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks. Please do check the website before setting out.
CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Take a look here for some ideas for Christmas Presents if you haven’t yet got everything. See our Christmas Gift Guide here.
CHRISTMAS POP UP EVENTS IN ZURICH : Do check all the revised opening times for Zurich’s pop ups for places like Frau Gerold’s Garten, Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee on their individual websites. Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.
CANCELLED! ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH ON 20th (& 27th) DEC: Sunday Shopping (Sonntagsverkauf) is cancelled for 20th and 27th December. See the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays Info here.
*********************************************************************************************************************
LABEL17 STORE: Visit the LABEL17 Store to find fabulous unique gifts for your loved ones. Reinhardstrasse 12, 8008 Zürich. Tel: 079 322 69 91 Visit Label17.com website here
ICE SKATE WHILST YOU CAN: Take advantage of the few days left to ice skate on the rinks in and around Zurich. Check out this great ice skating rinks here.
ALL MUSEUMS NOW SHUT ON SUNDAYS FROM 22nd DECEMBER
It’s your last chance to visit museums, until 22nd December – so take a look at what’s on here:
CRIB EXHIBITION AT LANDSMUSEUM: Why not visit the beautiful Christmas and crib exhibition which is currently taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich and continues until 10th January. See details here.
TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNIL 3rd JAN 2021: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021. You can read all about it here.
SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.
FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE
Until 22nd December all restaurants now have to shut at 7pm every evening so do consider going for late lunches or early suppers and dinners as this is a very difficult time for restauranteurs. However, from 22nd December al our restaurants will close so please do check our TakeAway Guide to Restaurants in and around Zurich here.
Please also let us know in the Comments Section below your favourite Take Aways in and around Zurich which you would like to recommend we include in our list.
PUENTE – NEW PERUVIAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new Peruvian Restaurant in Zurich called Puente. Located very near to the Museum Für Gestaltung, and just 10 minutes walk from HB, it offers really fresh, delicious Peruvian classics and a wonderful range of Pisco cocktails. Address: Baumstrase, 10, 8005 Zurich. Tel: 044 869 00 00. Read our article about our visit here.
RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here. Many of them have take-away offerings.
FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.
MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fondues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.
MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.
CHEEZY BOXES: A perfect idea for Christmas presents is a monthly subscription to Cheezy Boxes. You can choose from a variety of packages and every month you get a selection of delicious Swiss cheeses delivered directly to your home. Find out more here.
LUSCIOUS CHOCOLATE, BANANA AND TAHINI DESSERT : If you love chocolate cake this one is absolutely amazing! See our recipe here
CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out our guide to great Indian Restaurants in Zurich here. Many offer take away facilities.
CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond until 31st December 2020. See details here.
Travel and Excursions
HOTEL GUIDE – SWITZERLAND AND BEYOND: Need a break in these crazy times? Take a look at some great hotels in our Hotel Guide here.
CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: Don’t forge the iconic Chalet of Mirrors moves from Gstaad on to its next destination in January. Last chance to view in December! See details here.
A TRIP TO SILS MARIA: Sils Maria is a beautiful place in the Engadine valley, not far from St Moritz. Find out all about it here.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: How about having a go at Cross Country skiing? This is a throwback to the time we went to Studen to discover this great sport. Read all about it here.
SKI FUN NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Most (but not all) of the ski resorts in Switzerland remain open despite these difficult times. However, it’s a good idea to book your tickets in advance and ASAP (as many resorts are limiting their numbers) to avoid disappointment. Please note that the ski restaurants are closed though some are open for take away. Please check out these great resorts not far from Zurich here.
ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here.
Expats and Practical
SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.
50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.
PS – Both books make for great presents!
CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up.
NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here.
PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH IN NON COVID TIMES: Take a look at some Zurich Christmas photo highlights from previous years here.
CORONA UPDATES
Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.
SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.
For the latest information see these official resources:
Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice
Information on the Track and Trace App in Switzerland
Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice
Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice
Whatever you do, enjoy the week ahead !
********************************************
******************************
