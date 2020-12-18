Home » What's On » What’s On In Zurich Mid to End of December 2020
What's On In Zurich Mid to End of December 2020

New Corona Measures From 22nd December 2020

Wishing you a great week ahead. The Swiss Government announced stricter anti-Covid measures from 22nd December, you can see all the information on the Swiss Government website at the bottom of this article. Sadly, as well as restaurants and bars shutting, museums, sports clubs, zoos and botanical gardens will close too.

Corona Mesaures Switzerland 18th December 2020

Headline of Swiss Government’s New Rules From 22nd December:

– All restaurants and bars will close

– All Museums and libraries will close

– Sports facilities will close

– All Zoos and Botanical Gardens will close

– All entertainment and leisure facilities will close

– Shops will have a smaller number of people allowed at one time and will continue to close at 7pm and will stay closed on Sundays and holidays.

Advent 2020 In Zurich - The Hoffnungsfeuer

HOFFNUNGSFEUER IN THE LIMMAT ADVENT 2020: As a symbol of hope in these difficult times the churches of Zurich have come together to mark Advent 2020 with a “Hoffnungsfeuer” or Flame of Hope which will be burning throughout Advent on a barge in the middle of the Limmat. Read all about it here.

ICE SKATING IN AND AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great places to go ice skating in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

ice skating at dolder ice rink zurich

CHRISTMAS TENT OUTSIDE ZURICH: The Stiftung Stöckenweid annual Christmas Tent is taking place at Bünishoferstrasse 295, 8706 Feldmeilen and is open Tuesday till Saturday (but no longer on Sundays) until 19th December. They are selling all sorts of festive goodies along with great food and snacks. Please do check the website before setting out.

CHRISTMAS PRESENT IDEAS: Take a look here for some ideas for Christmas Presents if you haven’t yet got everything. See our Christmas Gift Guide here.

Perfect Christmas Present Ideas 2020

CHRISTMAS POP UP EVENTS IN ZURICH : Do check all the revised opening times for Zurich’s pop ups for places like Frau Gerold’s Garten, Weihnachtsinsel, Tessinerplatz. Uto Kulm and Europaallee on their individual websites.  Check out this list of Christmassy pop ups in and around Zurich here.

CANCELLED! ADVENT SUNDAY SHOPPING ZURICH ON 20th (& 27th) DEC: Sunday Shopping (Sonntagsverkauf) is cancelled for 20th and 27th December. See the Sonntagsverkauf Shopping Sundays Info here.

ROGER FEDERER & VRENI SCHNEIDER TRIUMPH AT SWISS SPORTS AWARDS: Last week the Swiss Sports Awards took place in Zurich and Roger Federer and Vreni Schneider were voted the top sports people from the past 70 years. Read all about the awards here.
Roger Federer and Vreni Schneider Win at Swiss Sports Awards 2020
OFFER: STAY IN GENEVA FOR 2 NIGHTS & GET FREE GENEVA CARD: Geneva Tourism are currently running an offer giving you a FREE Geneva Card worth CHF 100 when you stay 2 nights in one of their hotels, from now until 31st December. See more details in our Travel Section below, or go directly to the Geneva Tourism website here.

LABEL17 STORE: Visit the LABEL17 Store to find fabulous unique gifts for your loved ones. Reinhardstrasse 12, 8008 Zürich. Tel: 079 322 69 91  Visit Label17.com website here 

THROWBACK TO THE SWAROVSKI TREE: We can’t see the Swarovski Christmas Tree in HB in 2020  However, you can see the lighting of the Swarovski Christmas Tree from a previous year here.

 

WIENACHTSPYRAMIDE STADELHOFEN: Visit the Wienachtspyramide outside Stadelhofen Railway Station, for Glüwein Churros or Raclette.
THE GREEN MÄRLITRAM BY JELMOLI: Many of you will have been pleased to see that Santa and the Jelmoli “Märlitram” are cruising down the streets of Zurich again. However, this year the tram is painted green as a symbol of hope in these difficult times. Instead of being open to the public, in 2020 the only passengers are organised groups of kindergarten and school children. You can find out all about the beautiful Märlitram here.

ICE SKATE WHILST YOU CAN: Take advantage of the few days left to ice skate on the rinks in and around Zurich. Check out this great ice skating rinks here.

ALL MUSEUMS NOW SHUT ON SUNDAYS FROM 22nd DECEMBER

The Exhausted Man Exhibition at the Landesmusem

It’s your last chance to visit museums, until 22nd December – so take a look at what’s on here:

CRIB EXHIBITION AT LANDSMUSEUM: Why not visit the beautiful Christmas and crib exhibition which is currently taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich and continues until 10th January. See details here.

MUSEUM RIETBERG EXHIBITIONS: There are a number of interesting exhibitions at Museum Rietberg in Zurich on right now –take a look here.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH UNIL 3rd JAN 2021: “Discover the Golden Pharaoh” exhibition all about Tutankhamun and Egypt which will now remain at Halle 622 in Zurich until 3rd Jan 2021.  You can read all about it here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE EXHIBITION TIL 30TH DEC: The Van Gogh Alive exhibition continues at Halle 622 until 30th December. Read all about it here.
Photos of Van Gogh Alive MAAG Halle Zurich
VIDEO IS KING EXHIBITION AT HEK BASEL UNTIL 3rd JAN: If you fancy a trip to Basel, the HEK Museum are putting on a exhibition all about the power and influence of video in today’s world. Find out all about it here
THE EXHAUSTED MAN EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 10th JANUARY: An intriguing exhibition about the role of the male in society and over the years. Read all about it here.

SWISS ROMANTICISM AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 14th FEB: Check out “Wild At Heart”a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus exploring Swiss Romanticism. Visit the website here.

LEARN ABOUT ZURICH IN THE 1980s AT ZAZ-BELLERIVE UNTIL 7th MARCH 2021: Check out this interesting exhibition at the ZAZ Bellerive in Zurich all about Zurich in the 1980s. Find out more here.
RAINY DAYS IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for things to do in Zurich when it rains please check our list of rainy day activities. Please do make sure, however, that there are no Covid restrictions before you set out! Take a look here.

FOOD & DRINK & LIFESTYLE

Ravioli Restaurant Falken Kusnacht

Until 22nd December all restaurants now have to shut at 7pm every evening so do consider going for late lunches or early suppers and dinners as this is a very difficult time for restauranteurs. However, from 22nd December al our restaurants will close so please do check our TakeAway Guide to Restaurants in and around Zurich here.

Please also let us know in the Comments Section below your favourite Take Aways in and around Zurich which you would like to recommend we include in our list.

PUENTE – NEW PERUVIAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new Peruvian Restaurant in Zurich called Puente. Located very near to the Museum Für Gestaltung, and just 10 minutes walk from HB, it offers really fresh, delicious Peruvian classics and a wonderful range of Pisco cocktails. Address: Baumstrase, 10, 8005 Zurich. Tel: 044 869 00 00. Read our article about our visit here.

RESTAURANT GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Restaurants we have visited all around Zurich (and beyond) here.   Many of them have take-away offerings.

FONDUE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Fondue Restaurants in Zurich here.

MY FONDUE SHOP AND CHÄS KELLER: Check out this great website My Fondue Shop (in German) where you can order all the ingredients you need to make a great fondue or pop into CHÄS KELLER ZURICH in the Niederdorf wher they have an excellent range of fondues including vegan fondue the last time we were there.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: Or why not make your own fondue? See recipe here.

CHEEZY BOXES: A perfect idea for Christmas presents is a monthly subscription to Cheezy Boxes. You can choose from a variety of packages and every month you get a selection of delicious Swiss cheeses delivered directly to your home. Find out more here.Warm Chocolate, Banana and Tahini Pudding

LUSCIOUS CHOCOLATE, BANANA AND TAHINI DESSERT : If you love chocolate cake this one is absolutely amazing!  See our recipe here

CAFE GUIDE TO ZURICH: Check out our Guide to Cafés in Zurich here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Check out our guide to great Indian Restaurants in Zurich here. Many offer take away facilities.

CHRISTMAS TURKEY AT PARK HYATT ZURICH: The Park Hyatt Zurich has take away options is available all the way though Christmas and beyond until 31st December 2020. See details here.

Travel and Excursions 

The New Flexity Tram in Zurich
THE NEW FLEXITY TRAMS IN ZURICH: Did you know that the new Flexity trams in Zurich are very ecological, offer 20% more passenger capacity and have a few retro touches too? Find out all about them here.
SPECIAL OFFER – STAYCATION GENEVA: Geneva Tourism is supporting the local businesses by running a special offer giving all visitors who stay for 2 nights at one of their selected hotels between now and 31st December, a FREE Geneva Caard worth CHF 100. Find out all about this great offer here.
UNUSUAL ACCOMMODATION: HOW ABOUT STAYING OVERNIGHT IN AN IGLOO? If you fancy a little mountain adventure, how about staying in an Igloo in a ski resort like Davos, Zermatt, Zugspitze for example? Find out all about an Igloo stay here. 
The Amazing Giacometti Frescos at Zurich Police Station
THE GIACOMETTI FRESCOES AT ZURICH POLICE STATION: I’m not sure how long this will be open for in view of the latest, stricter Covid measures – but maybe you can catch it before the 22nd December? Find out all about it here.

HOTEL GUIDE – SWITZERLAND AND BEYOND: Need a break in these crazy times? Take a look at some great hotels in our Hotel Guide here.

CHALET OF MIRRORS IN GSTAAD: Don’t forge the iconic Chalet of Mirrors moves from Gstaad on to its next destination in January. Last chance to view in December!  See details here.

A TRIP TO SILS MARIA: Sils Maria is a beautiful place in the Engadine valley, not far from St Moritz.  Find out all about it here.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: How about having a go at Cross Country skiing? This is a throwback to the time we went to Studen to discover this great sport. Read all about it here. 

Skiing in Laax Switzerland

SKI FUN NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Most (but not all) of the ski resorts in Switzerland remain open despite these difficult times. However, it’s a good idea to book your tickets in advance and ASAP (as many resorts are limiting their numbers) to avoid disappointment. Please note that the ski restaurants are closed though some are open for take away. Please check out these great resorts not far from Zurich here.

ICS PA WINTER CHARITY APPEAL: ICS School PA are running a “Go Fund Me” charity campaign for the following charities: Pfarrer Sieben, The Sparkle Foundation, Street Kids Direct and Shree Mangal Dvip this Winter. Please give generously to these worthy charities at this difficult time. Find out more here. 

Expats and Practical

Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget  our special offer on the recently launched “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the NEWINZURICH offer you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.  

50 AMAZING SWISS WOMEN BOOK: Check out the great new book from Bergli Books about 50 amazing Swiss women and support the Crowdfunding initiative. See all the details here.

PS – Both books make for great presents!

CANCER PATIENTS AND CARERS IN SWITZERLAND: If you or anyone you know is suffering from cancer or caring for a cancer sufferer in Switzerland you may be interested to learn of this Facebook cancer support group which has recently been set up. 

Carmen Sirboiu Photography Zurich

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for Christmas? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open. Why not give a present that will last forever?  Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots  here.

NO SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE FOR 2020: Sadly there will be no Singing Christmas Tree this year but you can find out all about this Zurich tradition here. 

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH IN NON COVID TIMES: Take a look at some Zurich Christmas photo highlights from previous years here.

Swarovski Christmas tree Debora Eliyo-Zeyrek

CORONA UPDATES

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

