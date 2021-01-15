Books To Get You Through Lockdown
In Switzerland we have a new lockdown from 18th January until the end of February 2021. Although it is not as severe as the one we had in the Spring, it will be an opportunity for many to get some reading done! Several of you have messaged me asking for suggestions on books to read – so here are some ideas to get you started! Thanks to all my friends who contributed these suggestions! 🙂
If you have some recommendations to add I would be delighted to hear! Simply leave a comment in the section below!
Fiction
Ten Minutes 38 Seconds In This Strange World – Elif Shafak
The Goldfinch – Donna Tartt
Where The Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens
Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo
Restless – William Boyd
The Mirror & The Light – Hilary Mantel
The Architect’s Apprentice – Elif Shafak
Black Milk – Elif Shafak
The Light Between Oceans – M.L. Stedman
Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman
Cutting For Stone – Abraham Verghese
Everything I’ve Learned About Love – Lesley Garner
East West Street – Philippe Sands
The Weight of Ink – Rachel Kadish
The Great Alone – Kristin Hannah
The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra – Vaseem Khan
I Hid My Voice – Parinoush Saniee
Non Fiction
Thinking Fast and Slow – Daniel Kahnemann
What Colour is Your Parachute – Richard N. Bolles
Surrounded by Idiots – Thomas Erikson
Humankind – Rutger Bregman
Hiroshima – John Hersey
Books With a Swiss Twist
An Expert Guide to Living In Switzerland – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off & free P&P over CHF 30
Swiss Watching – Diccon Bewes
A Slow Train to Switzerland – Diccon Bewes
How To Be Swiss – Diccon Bewes – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off
Wild Swim Switzerland – Steffan Daniel – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off & free P&P over CHF 30
Helvetic Kitchen – Andie Pilot – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off
The NEWINZURICH code is applicable to all Bergli Books and all orders over CHF 30 are eligible for free P&P
PLEASE NOTE: Some of the above contain affiliate links which mean I may earn a small commission – but the price to you will be exactly the same.
