Books To Get You Through Lockdown

In Switzerland we have a new lockdown from 18th January until the end of February 2021. Although it is not as severe as the one we had in the Spring, it will be an opportunity for many to get some reading done! Several of you have messaged me asking for suggestions on books to read – so here are some ideas to get you started! Thanks to all my friends who contributed these suggestions! 🙂

If you have some recommendations to add I would be delighted to hear! Simply leave a comment in the section below!

Fiction

Ten Minutes 38 Seconds In This Strange World – Elif Shafak

The Goldfinch – Donna Tartt

Where The Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens

Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo

Restless – William Boyd

The Mirror & The Light – Hilary Mantel

The Architect’s Apprentice – Elif Shafak

Black Milk – Elif Shafak

The Light Between Oceans – M.L. Stedman

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

Cutting For Stone – Abraham Verghese

Everything I’ve Learned About Love – Lesley Garner

East West Street – Philippe Sands

The Weight of Ink – Rachel Kadish

The Great Alone – Kristin Hannah

The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra – Vaseem Khan

I Hid My Voice – Parinoush Saniee

Non Fiction

Thinking Fast and Slow – Daniel Kahnemann

What Colour is Your Parachute – Richard N. Bolles

Surrounded by Idiots – Thomas Erikson

Humankind – Rutger Bregman

Hiroshima – John Hersey

Books With a Swiss Twist

An Expert Guide to Living In Switzerland – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off & free P&P over CHF 30

Swiss Watching – Diccon Bewes

A Slow Train to Switzerland – Diccon Bewes

How To Be Swiss – Diccon Bewes – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off

Wild Swim Switzerland – Steffan Daniel – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off & free P&P over CHF 30

Helvetic Kitchen – Andie Pilot – Buy from Bergli Books using code NEWINZURICH to get 10% off

The NEWINZURICH code is applicable to all Bergli Books and all orders over CHF 30 are eligible for free P&P

PLEASE NOTE: Some of the above contain affiliate links which mean I may earn a small commission – but the price to you will be exactly the same.

