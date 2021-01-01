Happy New Year!

Here’s to a better 2021 in Zurich!

Wishing you all the best for 2021! There was no public firework display for New Year’s Eve but wishing you a great New Year ahead all the same. Thank you for your continued support and wishing you and your loved ones a much better 2021!

A WINTER WALK TO ETZEL KULM: If you fancy a walk over the long weekend, how about a snowy walk to Etzel Kulm not far from Zurich? Find out all about it here.

NEW YEAR’S OPENING HOURS: The shops in Zurich are shut on 1st January but are open again on 2nd January and again closed on Sunday 3rd January. Please note that even the shops at Zurich HB, Stadelhofen and Zurich airport, and the local petrol station are closed too. Please note however, that many bakeries are open. Take a look here for full details.

PETROL STATIONS OPEN IN CERTAIN CANTONS & IN LIECHTENSTEIN: If you’re really desperate to buy something from the shops, you might be interested to know that an exception applies to petrol station shops in the cantons of Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Vaud and Valais and shops in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The corona measures do not apply there due to a cantonal resolution. In total 63 Coop Pronto Shops and some Migrolinos are open from December 25th to 27th. Please do check before you make a journey and you can read all about it (in German) here.

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH CLOSED UNTIL 22nd JAN. WHY NOT GET A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich are closed until at least the 22nd January due to the current Covid restrictions, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

ONLINE FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

SKI RESORTS OPEN: Many but not all ski resorts in Switzerland are open but some nearby ones, like Flumserberg are closed, so check out the websites before you go. Many are only allowing ticket reservations in advance to keep the numbers on the slopes down. Check out some of the resorts below:

AROSA / LENZERHEIDE SKI RESORTS: Arosa and Lenzerheide ski resorts are open but the restaurants are closed until at least 22nd January. However, you can get take away food at both resorts currently. See information on Lenzerheide and Arosa here.

FLIMS & LAAX SKI RESORTS: The ski resorts in Flims and Laax are also open currently. Please find out about Flims and Laax here.

KLOSTERS & DAVOS SKI RESORTS: Check out the Klosters and Davos ski resorts here.

SAVE 20% ON A STAY AT ART BOUTIQUE HOTEL MONOPOL IN ST MORITZ: We stayed at the Art Boutique Hotel Monopol in the centre of St Moritz a few weeks ago and had a wonderful on the slopes (above) and in the hotel’s Spa and Wellness area too. You can also enjoy a stay and benefit from a 20% discount at the hotel by using the code MONO20 when booking. Read all about this lovely hotel in St Moritz here.

STAY AT PEAKS PLACE IN JANUARY AND GET 10% OFF: For a 10% Discount on stay at Peaks Place in Laax please use the promo code newinzurich2021 That way you can book directly online to take advantage of this special discount.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: How about having a go at Snow Shoeing? This is a throwback to the time we went snow shoeing in Braunwald. Do check everything is open before setting off on a journey. Read all about Snow Shoeing in Braunwald here.

SKI GEAR: Check out the Sports Shop Time Out in Uster for a great range of Ski Gear and ski accessories with help and advice in English. They are next open on 28th December. Please see details here.

RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGN NATIONALS FROM UK & SOUTH AFRICA: The Swiss Government has introduced a number of restrictions on foreign nationals wishing to enter Switzerland from the UK and South Africa. You can find al the information about this on the website of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

NO MORE SHOPPING IN GERMANY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: The authorities in Baden Württemburg in Germany had previously allowed people from Switzerland to travel over the border into Germany for shopping as long as they returned with 24 hours. However, this is no longer possible and if you travel to Germany now you need to quarantine for 10 days.

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the code NEWINZURICH you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.

NEW YEAR PRESENTS: If you still need to get some presents for New Year gifts do check out our Present Guide here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for the New Year? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

ROGER FEDERER WINS SPORTS AWARD: Roger Federer won the top Swiss Sportman of the last 70 years award in Zurich the other week. Read all about it here.

ONLINE COACHING WITH NATHALIE VOSSKAMP: If you are feeling anxious or worried or are in need of coaching, Nathalie Vosskamp runs one to one coaching sessions and you can contact her by visiting her website here or contacting her by email: nathalie.vosskamp@weitblickcoaching.de or by phone: +49 (0)2373 9160190. Please note that to be sure this is for you Nathalie offers a FREE phone call up to 45 minute to discuss your requirements or goals.

DINNER FOR ONE: Did you watch this classic film on New Year’s Eve? Don’t know what it is? See here to find out!

NEW YEAR SHOPPING HOURS: The shops are shut on New Year’s Day , 1st January and on Sunday 3rd January. See ore details of the opening hours for shops in and around Zurich here.

CORONA UPDATES Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid. SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

