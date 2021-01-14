Home » Zurich in Photos » Photos of Zurich in The January Snow
Photos of Zurich in The January Snow

by newinzurich
If you haven’t been out and about in Zurich recently, you may have missed seeing the city covered in a blanket of snow. Photographer Carmen Sirboiu was out in Zurich capturing these images to give you a taste of how it looks.

Bahnhofstrasse was looking pretty deserted but the trams were operating as usual and it was pretty white underfoot.

The Lucy Christmas lights have not been illuminated since 6th January but you can see the LED bulbs hanging along the street, all coated in a dusting of snow.

Over at the Opera House it was a complete blanket of white as the snow continued to fall.

There were just some empty, snow filled chairs strewn across Sechselaeutenplatz.

Over in the old town there were snowy views across to St Peter’s Church.

And by the lake the swans made pretty patterns in the snow.

With photos by www.Carmen.photo

Carmen specialises in LinkedIn, Portrait, Family and Dog Photography and as well as working in her Studio in Zurich she also takes outdoor assignments – even in the snow!

You can email her here to organise yours.

