The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Longest Wooden Bridge in Switzerland

There is plenty to see and do in the medieval city of Rapperswil but one of the nicest things you can do is to go for a scenic lake walk along the Wooden bridge from Rapperswil to Hurden and back.

Original Wooden Bridge for Pilgrims En Route to Santiago de Compostela

The 841 metre wooden bridge which runs across Lake Zurich today is the longest wooden bridge in Switzerland. It is 2.4 metres wide and crosses the lake at its narrowest point. It replaces a rickety walkway with no handrails, along which pilgrims heading to Santiago de Compostela made the crossing back in the Middle Ages.

Over the years the original walkway suffered immense damage and was renovated and partially rebuilt several times, with it finally being decommissioned in 1878 when the Seedam was opened. The new bridge was financed by private donations and contributions from the local cantons and municipalities and was opened on 6th April 2001.

Prehistoric Stilt Houses

Today it runs parallel to the Seedamm, the stone lake dam, which was built in 1878, and which cars (and trains) travel along to get from Rapperswil to Pfäffikon, on the other side of the lake, in Canton Schwyz. This area is rich in history and prehistoric timber piles discovered just to the west of the Seedamm, date back to 1523 BC. These island stilt house settlements are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Prehistoric Pile dwellings around the Alps.

The bridge is well signposted – just follow the signs to “Hurden via Holzsteg”.

Heilig Hüsli Chapel The wooden bridge takes you from Rapperswil past the “Heilig Hüsli” chapel on a little islet and along to the Hurden peninsula. Heilighüsli chapel was built in 1551, and from 1878–2001 it was reachable only by boat. The wooden bridge makes for a pleasant walk with great views from each side. It is wide enough to walk with children and strollers and prams. From Hurden You Can Walk To Richterswil At Hurden the wooden walkway comes to an end and there is a train station. If you want to continue along the route at this point it turns into a normal “Wanderweg” and if you have the time, you can walk all the way to Richterswil if you wish. After the “Frauenwinkel” area of natural beauty with lots of reeds you continue on via Freienbach and across the Waldisberg with its vineyards. From here you can get some stunning views as you walk across the beach path that leads from Bäch to Richterswil. Whether you choose the longer route, or simply to walk along the wooden bridge to Hurden as we did, this walk allows you to enjoy some great views of Lake Zurich and of Rapperswil castle and is a great place for a family walk or to take visitors.