Home » Things To Do » The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden
ExcursionsExploring ZurichFamilyFamily TravelHikingSwitzerlandThings To Do

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Longest Wooden Bridge in Switzerland

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

There is plenty to see and do in the medieval city of Rapperswil but one of the nicest things you can do is to go for a scenic lake walk along the Wooden bridge from Rapperswil to Hurden and back.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

Original Wooden Bridge for Pilgrims En Route to Santiago de Compostela

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The 841 metre wooden bridge which runs across Lake Zurich today is the longest wooden bridge in Switzerland. It is 2.4 metres wide and crosses the lake at its narrowest point. It replaces a rickety walkway with no handrails, along which pilgrims heading to Santiago de Compostela made the crossing back in the Middle Ages.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

Over the years the original walkway suffered immense damage and was renovated and partially rebuilt several times, with it finally being decommissioned in 1878 when the Seedam was opened. The new bridge was financed by private donations and contributions from the local cantons and municipalities and was opened on 6th April 2001.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

Prehistoric Stilt Houses

Today it runs parallel to the Seedamm, the stone lake dam, which was built in 1878, and which cars (and trains) travel along to get from Rapperswil to Pfäffikon, on the other side of the lake, in Canton Schwyz. This area is rich in history and prehistoric timber piles discovered just to the west of the Seedamm, date back to 1523 BC. These island stilt house settlements are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Prehistoric Pile dwellings around the Alps.

The bridge is well signposted – just follow the signs to “Hurden via Holzsteg”.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

Heilig Hüsli Chapel

Heilig Hüsli Chapel Rapperswil

The wooden bridge takes you from Rapperswil past the “Heilig Hüsli” chapel on a little islet and along to the Hurden peninsula. Heilighüsli chapel was built in 1551, and from 1878–2001 it was reachable only by boat.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The wooden bridge makes for a pleasant walk with great views from each side. It is wide enough to walk with children and strollers and prams.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

From Hurden You Can Walk To Richterswil

At Hurden the wooden walkway comes to an end and there is a train station. If you want to continue along the route at this point it turns into a normal “Wanderweg” and if you have the time, you can walk all the way to Richterswil if you wish. After the “Frauenwinkel” area of natural beauty with lots of reeds you continue on via Freienbach and across the Waldisberg with its vineyards. From here you can get some stunning views as you walk across the beach path that leads from Bäch to Richterswil.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

Whether you choose the longer route, or simply to walk along the wooden bridge to Hurden as we did, this walk allows you to enjoy some great views of Lake Zurich and of Rapperswil castle and is a great place for a family walk or to take visitors.

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

Where: Holzbrücke Rapperswil-Hurden, Strandweg, 8640 Rapperswil-Jona

Startpoint: You can follow the signs to the Wooden Bridge and Hurden from the train station or from the promenade in Rapperswil

Endpoint: You can walk as far as Hurden and then double back, or if you prefer a much longer walk follow the signs and continue as far as Richterswil and turn back.

Open: Daily

Cost: FREE

Tel: +41 (0)55 225 77 00
See map below:
The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Medieval City of Rapperswil

Knie’s Children’s Zoo Rapperswil

Zurich Lake Walk from Bürkliplatz to Wollishofen

Zurich Zoo – Open 365 Days A Year!

Woodland and Wildlife at the Wildnispark Zurich

****************************

 

 

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Early to Mid January...

What Mask To Wear and How To Care...

Marroni – One of the Top Winter Foods...

An Easy Winter Snowshoe Hike in Ibergeregg

Snowshoeing in Hemberg  – An Easy Snowshoe Circuit

How To Celebrate New Year’s Eve When There’s...

A Scenic Winter Hike To Etzel Kulm in...

Happy Holidays in Zurich End of December 2020!

What’s On In Zurich Mid to End of...

The New Flexity Tram in Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security