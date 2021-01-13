The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden
The Longest Wooden Bridge in Switzerland
There is plenty to see and do in the medieval city of Rapperswil but one of the nicest things you can do is to go for a scenic lake walk along the Wooden bridge from Rapperswil to Hurden and back.
Original Wooden Bridge for Pilgrims En Route to Santiago de Compostela
The 841 metre wooden bridge which runs across Lake Zurich today is the longest wooden bridge in Switzerland. It is 2.4 metres wide and crosses the lake at its narrowest point. It replaces a rickety walkway with no handrails, along which pilgrims heading to Santiago de Compostela made the crossing back in the Middle Ages.
Over the years the original walkway suffered immense damage and was renovated and partially rebuilt several times, with it finally being decommissioned in 1878 when the Seedam was opened. The new bridge was financed by private donations and contributions from the local cantons and municipalities and was opened on 6th April 2001.
Prehistoric Stilt Houses
Today it runs parallel to the Seedamm, the stone lake dam, which was built in 1878, and which cars (and trains) travel along to get from Rapperswil to Pfäffikon, on the other side of the lake, in Canton Schwyz. This area is rich in history and prehistoric timber piles discovered just to the west of the Seedamm, date back to 1523 BC. These island stilt house settlements are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Prehistoric Pile dwellings around the Alps.
The bridge is well signposted – just follow the signs to “Hurden via Holzsteg”.
The Wooden Bridge From Rapperswil to Hurden
Where: Holzbrücke Rapperswil-Hurden, Strandweg, 8640 Rapperswil-Jona
Startpoint: You can follow the signs to the Wooden Bridge and Hurden from the train station or from the promenade in Rapperswil
Endpoint: You can walk as far as Hurden and then double back, or if you prefer a much longer walk follow the signs and continue as far as Richterswil and turn back.
Open: Daily
Cost: FREE