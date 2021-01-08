What Mask To Wear and How To Care For It

Stylish Masks You Can Buy In Zurich

Featuring Masks by van Laack and Peggell

As the pandemic continues to run its course one thing is sure – we will all be wearing masks for sometime yet! The use of masks as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus has increased hugely in the past few months as they have become mandatory on public transport, in shops and in many other enclosed spaces. However, using disposable masks is causing an horrendous amount of plastic waste.

Disposable Masks Contain Plastics Which Pollute & Are harmful To Wildlife

Disposable masks contain plastics which pollute water and can be harmful to wildlife who try to eat them or become tangled up in them. The United Nations expect that “around 75 per cent of the used masks, as well as other pandemic-related waste, will end up in landfills, or floating in the seas. Aside from the environmental damage, the financial cost, in areas such as tourism and fisheries, is estimated by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to be around $40 billion”.

Huge Choice of Re-Usable Masks

So it’s a good idea to invest in some good quality re-usable masks and to avoid polluting the earth even further. We have featured two companies, van Laack and Peggell, which produce high quality masks which are both reusable and can also be chosen to compliment your outfit. Masks to add to your beauty, not to detract from it!

Quality Cotton Masks from van Laack

We visited van Laack in the old town in Zurich and spoke to Rahel, who showed us some of the van Laack Collection. As well as selling masks singly, they also offer them in multi packs in a variety of styles and different colours and patterns. They even sell seasonal ones and models for children, as well as adults.

Here are some from their stylish collection. You can see that they even have a selection of shirts with matching or coordinating masks.

Rahel pointed out that van Laack have a selection of masks in a variety of design, made of pure high quality cotton (they also have premium quality Swiss cotton models too) which can be washed at 60 degrees and they will be effective for around 30 washes. Some of the masks also have adjustable ear straps, (see photo below) meaning that you can make sure that the fit is nice and snug.

The van Laack masks come in multi packs in both single colours or a mix of colours, which is a great idea. Some of the single colours also feature a smart contrasting edging.

What If You Need to Wash Your Mask But Don’t Want to Run an Empty Wash Load?

Rahel suggested that if you need to wash your mask but don’t want to run a near empty washing machine that you simply do as follows: bring a saucepan of water to the boil then take the pan off the heat so it’s no longer one hundred degrees. Let it cool down a little bit so it’s around 60°. Wash the mask by hand with water and a little soap or detergent beforehand and put it into the pan and leave for a couple of minutes. You can of course then iron your mask too if you wish. Don’t boil the masks as it would destroy the silverions which make these Community masks stable against bacteria.

Address: van Laack Zurich

To see the full range of masks available, do pop into the van Laack shop in the old town in Zurich at Storchengasse 15, 8001 Zürich. Tel: 043 344 86 26

The masks start at CHF 5 for a single mask and from CHF 9) for the higher quality “Meisterwerk” mask.

Visit the van Laack website (Germany) here.

Glamorous Masks from Peggell

Peggell is an online company based in Switzerland and sells a glamorous range of sequin, silk and satin masks. They come in a whole host of colours and many are decorated with jewels. They are designed to be an effective protection against the virus but at the same time to add a touch of glamour to your outfit!

Founded Peggie Peggell, lived in Singapore for a number of years and was fed up seeing the litter and pollution created by badly discarded masks. As a result she decided to create her own variety of masks, ones which would enhance rather detract from your outfit. Now based in Switzerland, Peggy has created a line of truly beautiful masks in a variety of styles and materials.

All are created from high quality fabrics like silks, linen, tweed or cotton and embellished with sequins or charms. In addition, Peggell sells a number of accessories such as the beautiful mask chains to make sure you don’t lose your stylish mask.

Peggell masks come in various sizes for men, women and children.

How To Care For Your Peggell Mask

As some of the Peggell masks are more delicate than masks made of cotton, Peggy recommends hand washing the masks with soap and then rinsing them thoroughly in water. Let them dry overnight then in the morning, place a kitchen towel over the mask and iron it gently but thoroughly to kill any bacteria. In addition, each of Peggi’s masks features a little pocket where you can place a filter for even more protection. Peggi sells the filters in packs of 10 too.

For every mask sold, Peggell donates CHF 3 to Save the Children charity.

To see the full range of Peggell Masks visit Peggell.com here.

We hope you found this article useful. Of course with all masks it is really important to make sure that both your nose and your both are fully covered to give you and everyone you some into contact with the best protection. To read what the Swiss Government website has to say in English about the wearing of masks see here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************