What’s On in Zurich Early to Mid January 2021

We hope that you all had a good start to 2021. With the Covid numbers still very high in Zurich, the restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms and museums remain shut – so we’re mainly concentrating on things you can do indoors or outside in nature once again this week. Listen out next week for more information from the Swiss Government on their latest measures.

DISPOSING OF YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE IN ZURICH: Depending on where you live the rules are slightly different but in most places you can leave your tree (cut down to a maximum of 1m 50) outside with your usual waste – but do check with your Gemeinde to be sure. If you live in Zurich here is the information for disposing of your tree.

MONOCLE SHOP SEEFELD SALE WEEK 9th – 16th JAN: Check out the Monocle and Trunk Sale which is from 9th – 16th January at Dufourstraase 90, 8008 Seefeld. They are also open for take away.

SAVE THE PLANET BY USING REUSABLE MASKS: The use of single use masks is causing a huge amount of litter and pollution so why not invest in some stylish reusable masks. We sought advice from Van Laack and Peggell on which masks to choose as well as how to care for them to ensure they are safe. Read all about the masks here.

DON’T FORGET YOUR VIGNETTE – PLUS SOME CHANGES TO MOTORWAY DRIVING!: The new 2021 vignettes (which allow you to drive your car on Swiss motorways) are available to purchase at petrol stations, from the post office and many supermarkets. You need to have the new 2021 vignette on your car before the end of January 2021 or risk a fine! Read more about vignettes and the new motorway rules here.

Sponsored Insert

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING

MEDITATION COURSES FOR CHILDREN

Foundations for Learning are running 2 Meditation Courses for Children

Meditation Course in Sports, School and Life – An online course designed to help students aged 12 to 16 increase focus and concentration in the process of optimizing academic performance and well-being

This 4 week course begins January 18th, 2021, every Monday and Wednesday 5:15 – 6:00

Meditative Arts: An Exploration of Mindfulness and Creativity – An online course designed to teach students aged 14 to 18 tools drawn from meditation and art to enhance creativity and emotional well-being.

4 week course – 8 sessions begins January 19th, 2021

Every Tuesday & Thursday 5:25 to 6:15

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH ARE CLOSED – WHY NOT GET A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich are currently closed due to the current Covid restrictions, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

ONLINE FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

HOT CHESTNUTS “MARRONI” – ONE OF THE TOP SWISS WINTER FOODS: What’s your favourite Swiss Winter Food? Surely Heisse Marroni or roasted chestnuts has got to be up there? Find out all about this very typical Swiss food which used to be known as “poor man’s bread” in parts of the country. Read all about it here.

RECIPE FOR GLÜHWEIN / MULLED WINE: It’s cold out there so why not make your own mulled wine to warm yourself up after a bracing walk outside? This recipe takes less than half an hour from start to finish and tastes delicious! See our Mulled Wine Recipe here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

DREIKÖNIGSKUCHEN – THREE KINGS CAKE: If you haven’t already had a chance to enjoy a Dreikönigstagkuchen or There Kings Cake yet do check your local bakery or Confiserie Honold (the do a really special one called à L’Oriental) or Vollenweider where they do a special one called “Galette Des Rois”. Find out all about this traditional cake here.

OUTDOOR EXCURSIONS:

Here are some ideas for some great excursions both near and far you could make this coming week:

RAPPERSWIL – CITY OF ROSES: Why not visit the beautiful city of Rapperswil. With its cobbled streets and quaint little alleyways as well as its beautiful waterfront it’s definitely worth a visit. If you time it right you could even take the boat there from Zurich and come back by train. Read all about Rapperswil here.

LAKE WALK ON THE WOODEN WALKWAY TO WOLLISHOFEN: You can walk from Bürkliplatz to the wooden walkway past the Rote Fabrik and get beautiful views of Lake Zurich as well as some fresh air. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO ZUG: Why not visit the charming little lakeside town of Zug? Although restaurants (and museums) are sadly closed at the moment there are some takeaways open or you could always take a picnic to eat by the lake. It’s a lovely place to go for a stroll and to watch the sunset over the lake. Find out all about Zug here.

SNOWSHOEING

EASY SNOW SHOEING IN HEMBERG NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Read all about Rhoda’s experiences snow shoeing in Hemberg, a great location not far from Zurich. Read about Snow Shoeing in Hemberg here.

SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD: How about snow shoeing in Braunwald? This is a throwback to the time we went snow shoeing in Braunwald. Do check everything is open before setting off on a journey. Read all about Snow Shoeing in Braunwald here.

SNOW SHOEING IN IBERGEREGG: Rhoda shows us a choice of 3 different Snow Shoeing routes in beautiful Ibergeregg. Read all about Snow Shoeing in Ibergeregg here.

SKI RESORTS OPEN: Many ski resorts in Switzerland are open and Flumserberg has recently reopened after having been shut over the holidays. However, always check out the websites before you go. Many are only allowing ticket reservations in advance to keep the numbers on the slopes down. Check out some of the resorts below:

AROSA / LENZERHEIDE SKI RESORTS: Arosa and Lenzerheide ski resorts are open but the restaurants are closed at the moment. However, you can get take away food at both resorts currently. See information on Lenzerheide and Arosa here.

FLIMS & LAAX SKI RESORTS: The ski resorts in Flims and Laax are also open currently. Please find out about Flims and Laax here.

KLOSTERS & DAVOS SKI RESORTS: Check out the Klosters and Davos ski resorts here.

FLUMSERBERG SKI RESORT NOW OPEN: Good news for skiers! Flumserberg ski resort has reopened! Read all about the skiing here in this article.

Flumserberg

SKI GEAR: Check out the Sports Shop Time Out in Uster for a great range of Ski Gear and ski accessories with help and advice in English. . Please see details here.

SAVE 20% ON A STAY AT ART BOUTIQUE HOTEL MONOPOL IN ST MORITZ: We stayed at the Art Boutique Hotel Monopol in the centre of St Moritz a few weeks ago and had a wonderful on the slopes (above) and in the hotel’s Spa and Wellness area too. You can also enjoy a stay and benefit from a 20% discount at the hotel by using the code MONO20 when booking. Read all about this lovely hotel in St Moritz here.

STAY AT PEAKS PLACE IN JANUARY AND GET 10% OFF: For a 10% Discount on stay at Peaks Place in Laax please use the promo code newinzurich2021 That way you can book directly online to take advantage of this special discount.

NO MORE SHOPPING IN GERMANY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: The authorities in Baden Württemburg in Germany had previously allowed people from Switzerland to travel over the border into Germany for shopping as long as they returned with 24 hours. However, this is no longer possible and if you travel to Germany now you need to quarantine for 10 days.

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the code NEWINZURICH you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for the New Year? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

SILVESTERKLAUSE 2021 CANCELLED: The New Year Festival of Silvesterklause which usually takes place in Appenzell on (31st Dec) and on 13th January is cancelled this year due to Covid. However you can read all about it here.

Silvesterklause

ONLINE COACHING WITH NATHALIE VOSSKAMP: If you are feeling anxious or worried or are in need of coaching, Nathalie Vosskamp runs one to one coaching sessions and you can contact her by visiting her website here or contacting her by email: nathalie.vosskamp@weitblickcoaching.de or by phone: +49 (0)2373 9160190. Please note that to be sure this is for you Nathalie offers a FREE phone call up to 45 minute to discuss your requirements or goals.

VIDEO OF LINDT CHOCOLATE MUSEUM VISIT: We can’t visit museums at the moment but we can give you a taste of what a trip to the Lindt Home Of Chocolate Museum in Zurich by showing you this short video so that you can put it on your list for when the museums open again:

CORONA UPDATES Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid. There is a new announcement expected during week commencing 11th January. SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

