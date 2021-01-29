What’s On In Zurich End of January Early February 2021

TONHALLE ORCHESTER ONLINE: The Tonhalle has a number of concerts and recordings that you can view or listen to online. Take a look here.

KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ONLINE: You can’t go and visit the Kunsthaus art gallery at the moment – but you can view some of their art online! Check out this “Virtual Tour” of the latest collection online here.

ONLINE OPERA – I CAPULETI E I MONTECCHI UNTIL 1st FEB: Enjoy the unique opportunity to watch the Zurich Opera House video on demand for FREE until 1st February. You can see the details here.

BSCC ONLINE EVENT ON IMPACT INVESTING 4th FEBRUARY: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce is hosting another interesting online event, this time on the subject of Impact Investing on 4th February. Find out all about it here.

VIRTUAL TOUR OF SNOW IN THE PRELAPS BY MUSEUM BURG ZUG: The Museum Burg in Zug is allowing you to take virtual tour of its exhibition about snow in the PreAlps. You can see it here.

LAST CHANCE FOR YOUR VIGNETTE – PLUS SOME CHANGES TO MOTORWAY DRIVING!: The new 2021 vignettes (which allow you to drive your car on Swiss motorways) are available to purchase at petrol stations, from the post office and many supermarkets. You need to have the new 2021 vignette on your car before 1st February or risk a fine! Read more about vignettes and the new motorway rules here.

Sponsored Insert

MARTIN BEINER TAX EXPERT

New! Online Tax Course!

Maybe you have read Martin’s Top Tips about the Swiss tax system in this article about Swiss tax? To help you understand the Swiss Tax System even better, Martin has now created an online video course all about Swiss tax. By the end of the course you will understand all about your Swiss tax return and will be in a position to ask the right questions to the tax authorities or to your tax consultant. You can find out all about Martin’s Swiss Tax Course (in English) here.

Martin Beiner specialises in helping Expats with their Swiss Tax and you can read his article on Tax Tips here.

IDEAS TO AVOID BOREDOM DURING LOCKDOWN: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated during lockdown. Take a look at some ideas here.

BOOKS TO GET YOU THROUGH LOCKDOWN: Thank you for all your Book Recommendations! We’ve just updated our list, so please take a look at all the suggestions here.

YOGA AND PILATES ONLINE: Many of the yoga and pilates studios in and around Zurich are offering online classes whilst they are shut. Here is a list of those which have been recommended by our readers. Not all are open at the moment – but it is also a useful list to bookmark for the future. Let us know if you have any to add! See the list of Yoga and Pilates Studios here.

SAVE THE PLANET BY USING REUSABLE MASKS: The use of single use masks is causing a huge amount of litter and pollution so why not invest in some stylish reusable masks. We sought advice from Van Laack and Peggell and KT Home (who incidentally make a “warming mask” especially for cold weather) on which masks to choose as well as how to care for them to ensure they are safe. Read all about the masks here.

ZURICH IN THE SNOW: Zurich looks quite different in all the snow – Take a look here at some photos of Zurich in the snow for your inspiration.

HUBLOT UNVEILS NEW WATCH COLLABORATION WITH TAKASHI MURAKAMI: Last week Hublot unveiled its latest art of fusion collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Find out all about the exquisite Classic Fusion All Black watch here.

OUTDOOR EXCURSIONS:

A TRIP TO LE MIRAGE HOUSE OF MIRRORS GSTAAD: This amazing house of mirrors designed by Doug Aitken was originally supposed to be coming down in January. However, they have now decided that it will be in place until March 2021. Don’t miss visiting it – it looks amazing surrounded by snow. Take a look at our photos from the Summer here.

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: With all the recent snow there is lots of tobogganing fun to be had! The Uetliberg toboggan run is now open and you can see more details on places to go sledging in our list here..

Sponsored Insert

Weit|Blick Coaching Nathalie Voßkamp

A new year has just began – a year full of challenges, but also new opportunities! Hoping to set new goals? To discover personal opportunities? Feeling lonely? Anxious about the future? Stressed out by Lockdown & the associated challenges?

If there are personal, intimate, or job related topics challenging you, or you are interested in discovering your purpose and full potential, Nathalie Voßkamp can help. She offers Life Coaching to help you find your inner equilibrium, focus on your goals, make plans, clarify relationships, eliminate your stress and make the best out of your current situation. Your first call is FREE!

Contact Nathalie Voßkamp at Weit|Blick Coaching

Via E-Mail: nathalie.vosskamp@weitblickcoaching.de

Or phone: +49 (0)2373 9160190

Or book online: www.weitblickcoaching.ch

Coaching can be conducted in person, via Zoom, Skype or Phone in German, English or Italian.

COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: It’s not for the faint hearted – but cold swimming in Lake Zurich has been gaining a big following over Lockdown. We’ve tried it and love it! Read all about our tips here.

WHY NOT STAY IN AN IGLOO?: Another “cool” idea is to stay overnight in an igloo for an experience you will remember! Find out all about the Igloo Villages in Switzerland here.

A TRIP TO MONTE SAN SALVATORE AND LAKE LUGANO TICINO: For those of you craving a bit of sun, you may still find a little in Ticino. How about a trip to Monte San Salvatore. Read all about it here.

FOOD AND RESTAURANTS

BLACK TAP BURGERS – NEW IN ZURICH: Black Tap Burgers arrived in Zurich at the end of 2020 and although you can’t eat in the restaurant right now, you can order a take away and they have a very impressive plant based Vegan burger too. Read all about their take away offering in conduction with Smood here.

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH ARE CLOSED – HOW ABOUT A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich will now remain closed until the end of February, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

ONLINE FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

RECIPE FOR AN EASY BEETROOT & APPLE SMOOTHIE: How about a dose of vitamins to give your day a boost) Check out this recipe for a Beetroot & Apple Smoothie which uses just 3 ingredients and takes just minutes to make.

RECIPE FOR GLÜHWEIN / MULLED WINE: It’s cold out there so why not make your own mulled wine to warm yourself up after a bracing walk outside? This recipe takes less than half an hour from start to finish and tastes delicious! See our Mulled Wine Recipe here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

WINE

BOUCHERVILLE WINES ZURICH: We’ve discovered a wonderful wine boutique in Zurich called Boucherville. Located in Kreis 6, the shop is filled with amazing wines from all over the world. They specialise in German wines, especially Rieslings, but they have a great selection of international wines and rare wines. Read all about this wonderful wine shop here or visit it at Kinkelstrasse 40, 8006 Zürich. Tel: 044 299 40 30 www.boucherville.ch/en

HOTELS

Hotels in Switzerland are staying open during Lockdown and hotel guests will be allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels and Apart hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

VISIT THE GSTAAD PALACE HOTEL: The Gstaad Palace is a luxury 5 star hotel built like a castle high above Gstaad. It offers wonderful facilities and fabulous accommodation and amazing dining. The hotel is currently offering a special Ski Package. Find out all about the hotel and its facilities and the great Ski Package offer here.

STAY AT PEAKS PLACE IN JANUARY AND GET 10% OFF: How about a relaxing break in the mountains in Laax at Peaks Place? With a superb wellness, well equipped and stylish living spaces and a great location this makes for the perfect self-catering getaway. To get a 10% Discount on your stay at Peaks Place in Laax please use the promo code newinzurich2021 That way you can book directly online to take advantage of this special discount. Read all about our stay at Peaks Place in Laax here.

SAVE 20% ON A STAY AT ART BOUTIQUE HOTEL MONOPOL IN ST MORITZ: We stayed at the Art Boutique Hotel Monopol in the centre of St Moritz a few weeks ago and had a wonderful on the slopes (above) and in the hotel’s Spa and Wellness area too. You can also enjoy a stay and benefit from a 20% discount at the hotel by using the code MONO20 when booking. Read all about this lovely hotel in St Moritz here.

SNOWSHOEING

SNOW SHOEING IN IBERGEREGG: Rhoda shows us a choice of 3 different Snow Shoeing routes in beautiful Ibergeregg. Read all about Snow Shoeing in Ibergeregg here.

EASY SNOW SHOEING IN HEMBERG NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Read all about Rhoda’s experiences snow shoeing in Hemberg, a great location not far from Zurich. Read about Snow Shoeing in Hemberg here.

SNOW SHOEING IN CHLOSTERWEID: Rhoda has another great recommendation for a Snowshoe Hike, this time to Chlosterweid, which is not very far from Zurich at all. Find out all about this great Snowshoe hike which is suitable for beginners here.

SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD: How about snow shoeing in Braunwald? This is a throwback to the time we went snow shoeing in Braunwald (above). Do check everything is open before setting off on a journey. Read all about Snow Shoeing in Braunwald here.

SKIING

AROSA / LENZERHEIDE SKI RESORTS: Arosa and Lenzerheide ski resorts are open but the restaurants are closed at the moment. However, you can get take away food at both resorts currently. See information on Lenzerheide and Arosa here.

FLIMS & LAAX SKI RESORTS: The ski resorts in Flims and Laax are also open currently. Please find out about Flims and Laax here.

KLOSTERS & DAVOS SKI RESORTS: Check out the Klosters and Davos ski resorts here.

FLUMSERBERG SKI RESORT NOW OPEN: Flumserberg ski resort is open and do bear in mind that as well as skiing there are also some lovely snowshoe hikes you can enjoy there! Read all about the skiing here in this article.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Studen is a great place to go Cross County Skiing. Read all about our Cross Country Skiing experience there. Take a look here.

MORE TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more top tips for Newcomers to Zurich following on from our tips for Newcomers from last week. See more tips to help you feel at home here.

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING MEDITATION COURSES FOR STUDENTS: Did you know that the Foundations for Learning in Zurich run a number of Meditation Courses? The courses are online and include courses such as Meditative Arts: An Exploration of Mindfulness and Creativity, which is aimed at students aged 14 to 18 years old, and aims to enhance creativity and emotional well-being. Visit the Foundation webite for more information.

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the code NEWINZURICH you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for the New Year? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT SKI SERVICING: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster is still open for all its Ski and Snow Board Servicing – so do get in contact if you need any help. You can also phone them and order sale stock from them too! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see details here.

CORONA UPDATES & UPDATES ON QUARANTINE & FREE TESTING

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland until the end of February. Also there is updated information about new fines coming in for Covid non-compliance and Quarantine being limited to 7 Days and FREE Covid Testing – see details here.

The new Lockdown measures came into force from Monday 18th January and are planned to run until the end of February. The key points for Zurich are as follows:

all non-essential shops to close

no more than 5 people from 2 different households to meet for private gatherings

no more that 5 people to meet for public gatherings

requirement to wear a mask at the workplace if more than one person is in the room

mandatory to work from home if possible

right to work from home (or paid leave) for those at risk

restaurants and bars remain closed (but take away and delivery are allowed)

museums, zoos, cinemas and gyms etc remain closed

hotels remain open (and hotel restaurants for hotel guests)

supermarkets, bakeries, hardware and gardening stores remain open

pharmacies and hairdressers remain open

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

