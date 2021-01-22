What’s On In Zurich Late January 2021

We hope that you have been enjoying the snow although it appears that it is now definitely on the retreat. According to some weather reports, we may be in for some more though! Due to Lockdown all the museums, cafes, restaurants, bars, gyms and clothes and other non-essential shops are closed. However, we do have some ideas on things to do online as well as outside in the fresh air. Take a look below and have a great week ahead! Do, however, always check the latest Covid situation before you go anywhere, as it is continually evolving.

LAAX OPEN SNOWBOARDING UNTIL 23rd JANUARY: The Laax Open is online this year so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home. The last day is Saturdy 23rd January. See the details here.

TONHALLE ORCHESTER ONLINE: The Tonhalle has a number of concerts and recordings that you can view or listen to online. Take a look here.

KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ONLINE: You can’t go and visit the Kunsthaus art gallery at the moment – but you can view some of their art online! Check out this “Virtual Tour” of the latest collection online here.

ONLINE OPERA – PIQUE DAME – UNTIL 24th JANUARY: Enjoy the unique opportunity to watch the Zurich Opera House “Pique Dame” online for FREE until 24th January. You can see the details here.

GREENBUZZ VIRTUAL NEW YEAR DRINKS 26th JAN: Greenbuzz will be hosting an online drinks event “Inspiration For A Decade of Change” at 5.30pm on 26th January. Find out all about this FREE event here.

DON’T FORGET YOUR VIGNETTE – PLUS SOME CHANGES TO MOTORWAY DRIVING!: The new 2021 vignettes (which allow you to drive your car on Swiss motorways) are available to purchase at petrol stations, from the post office and many supermarkets. You need to have the new 2021 vignette on your car before 1st February or risk a fine! Read more about vignettes and the new motorway rules here.

BSCC ONLINE EVENT ON IMPACT INVESTING 4th FEBRUARY: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce is hosting another interesting online event, this time on the subject of Impact Investing on 4th February. Find out all about it here.

IDEAS TO AVOID BOREDOM DURING LOCKDOWN: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated during lockdown. Take a look at some ideas here.

BOOKS TO GET YOU THROUGH LOCKDOWN: Thank you for all your Book Recommendations! We’ve just updated our list, so please take a look at all the suggestions here.

SAVE THE PLANET BY USING REUSABLE MASKS: The use of single use masks is causing a huge amount of litter and pollution so why not invest in some stylish reusable masks. We sought advice from Van Laack and Peggell and KT Home (who incidentally make a “warming mask” especially for cold weather) on which masks to choose as well as how to care for them to ensure they are safe. Read all about the masks here.

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING MEDITATION COURSES FOR STUDENTS: Did you know that the Foundations for Learning in Zurich run a number of Meditation Courses? The courses are online and include courses such as Meditative Arts: An Exploration of Mindfulness and Creativity, which is aimed at students aged 14 to 18 years old, and aims to enhance creativity and emotional well-being. Visit the Foundation webite for more information.

ZURICH IN THE SNOW: Zurich looks quite different in all the snow – Take a look here at some photos of Zurich in the snow for your inspiration.

OUTDOOR EXCURSIONS:

Belle Epoque Week is not taking place this year but is next planned for 2022

THROWBACK TO BELLE EPOQUE WEEK: The annual Belle Epoque Week is sadly not taking place this year due to Covid, but you can find out all about this wonderful Swiss event and see photos of previous weeks here.

Here are some ideas for some great excursions both near and far you could make this coming week:

A TRIP TO UETLIBERG: How about taking the train to Uetliberg and when you are there you could:

Go Sledging on the Uetliberg tobogganing run (subject to sufficient snow) Go for a walk in the snow and take in all the views over Lake Zurich and the while of the city. Enjoy a Mulled wine or a hot sausage at the Uto Kulm takeaway Go for a walk along one of the trails.

TIP: Do make sure to wear good footwear as it can be very slippery on the paths without sturdy shoes with good grip.

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: With all the recent snow there is lots of tobogganing fun to be had! The Uetliberg toboggan run is now open and you can see more details on places to go sledging in our list here.

TOBOGGANING SAFETY: As with all snow sports, do be careful when tobogganing as those sledges can whizz down! It is always recommended to wear a helmet on sledges.

A TRIP TO LUCERNE: Lucerne is a beautiful place to visit and not too far from Zurich. Find out all about this scenic lakeside city and what it has to offer here.

As usual please bear in mind that due to Covid not everything mentioned in the articles is currently open.

SNOWSHOEING

SNOW SHOEING IN CHLOSTERWEID: Rhoda has another great recommendation for a Snowshoe Hike, this time to Chlosterweid, which is not very far from Zurich at all. Find out all about this great Snowshoe hike which is suitable for beginners here.

SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD: How about snow shoeing in Braunwald? This is a throwback to the time we went snow shoeing in Braunwald (above). Do check everything is open before setting off on a journey. Read all about Snow Shoeing in Braunwald here.

EASY SNOW SHOEING IN HEMBERG NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Read all about Rhoda’s experiences snow shoeing in Hemberg, a great location not far from Zurich. Read about Snow Shoeing in Hemberg here.

SNOW SHOEING IN IBERGEREGG: Rhoda shows us a choice of 3 different Snow Shoeing routes in beautiful Ibergeregg. Read all about Snow Shoeing in Ibergeregg here.

Did you know that snowshoeing has become so popular right now that in some places there is a shortage of snowshoes!!!

HOTELS

Hotels in Switzerland are staying open during Lockdown and hotel guests will be allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels and Apart hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

Gstaad Palace

VISIT THE GSTAAD PALACE HOTEL: The Gstaad Palace is a luxury 5 star hotel built like a castle high above Gstaad. It offers wonderful facilities and fabulous accommodation and amazing dining. The hotel is currently offering a special Ski Package. Find out all about the hotel and its facilities and the great Ski Package offer here.

View From Peaks Place

STAY AT PEAKS PLACE IN JANUARY AND GET 10% OFF: How about a relaxing break in the mountains in Laax at Peaks Place? With a superb wellness, well equipped and stylish living spaces and a great location this makes for the perfect self-catering getaway. To get a 10% Discount on your stay at Peaks Place in Laax please use the promo code newinzurich2021 That way you can book directly online to take advantage of this special discount. Read all about our stay at Peaks Place in Laax here.

Spa at Hotel Monopol

SAVE 20% ON A STAY AT ART BOUTIQUE HOTEL MONOPOL IN ST MORITZ: We stayed at the Art Boutique Hotel Monopol in the centre of St Moritz a few weeks ago and had a wonderful on the slopes (above) and in the hotel’s Spa and Wellness area too. You can also enjoy a stay and benefit from a 20% discount at the hotel by using the code MONO20 when booking. Read all about this lovely hotel in St Moritz here.

SKIING

SKI RESORTS OPEN: Many ski resorts in Switzerland are open and Flumserberg has recently reopened after having been shut over the holidays. However, always check out the websites before you go. Many are only allowing ticket reservations in advance to keep the numbers on the slopes down. Check out some of the resorts below:

AROSA / LENZERHEIDE SKI RESORTS: Arosa and Lenzerheide ski resorts are open but the restaurants are closed at the moment. However, you can get take away food at both resorts currently. See information on Lenzerheide and Arosa here.

FLIMS & LAAX SKI RESORTS: The ski resorts in Flims and Laax are also open currently. Please find out about Flims and Laax here.

KLOSTERS & DAVOS SKI RESORTS: Check out the Klosters and Davos ski resorts here.

FLUMSERBERG SKI RESORT NOW OPEN: Flumserberg ski resort is open and do bear in mind that as well as skiing there are also some lovely snowshoe hikes you can enjoy there! Read all about the skiing here in this article.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Studen is a great place to go Cross County Skiing. Read all about our Cross Country Skiing experience there. Take a look here.

FOOD AND RESTAURANTS

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH ARE CLOSED – HOW ABOUT A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich will now remain closed until the end of February, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

ONLINE FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

RECIPE FOR G’HACKTES MIT HÖRNLI: How about some Swiss Mountain comfort food? We have a great recipe for G’hacktes – take a look here.

RECIPE FOR GLÜHWEIN / MULLED WINE: It’s cold out there so why not make your own mulled wine to warm yourself up after a bracing walk outside? This recipe takes less than half an hour from start to finish and tastes delicious! See our Mulled Wine Recipe here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: A special welcome to all the Newcomers to Zurich – and especially at this very difficult time. The tips in the article are intended for non Covid times, but hopefully you will be able to adapt some of them to an online scenario.Take a look at our tips for Newcomers here.

TOP TIPS WHEN TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Some tips when you are moving to Switzerland with kids. Take a look here.

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the code NEWINZURICH you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for the New Year? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

NO MORE SHOPPING IN GERMANY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: The authorities in Baden Württemburg in Germany had previously allowed people from Switzerland to travel over the border into Germany for shopping as long as they returned with 24 hours. However, this is no longer possible and if you travel to Germany now you need to quarantine for 10 days.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT SKI SERVICING: Sports Shop Time Out Sale in Uster is still open for all its Ski and Snow Board Servicing – so do get in contact if you need any help. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see details here.

CORONA UPDATES

LATEST COVID MEASURES FROM MONDAY 18th JANUARY – 28th FEBRUARY: Please see the latest information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland from 18th January until the end of February:

The new Lockdown measures cAme into force from Monday 18th January and are planned to run until the end of February. The key points for Zurich are as follows:

all non-essential shops to close

no more than 5 people from 2 different households to meet for private gatherings

no more that 5 people to meet for public gatherings

requirement to wear a mask at the workplace if more than one person is in the room

mandatory to work from home if possible

right to work from home (or paid leave) for those at risk

restaurants and bars remain closed (but take away and delivery are allowed)

museums, zoos, cinemas and gyms etc remain closed

hotels remain open (and hotel restaurants for hotel guests)

supermarkets, bakeries, hardware and gardening stores remain open

pharmacies and hairdressers remain open

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid and the new measures from 18th January until the end of February 2021.

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

