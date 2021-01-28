Wonderful Wine at Boucherville Wine Company in Zurich 

Discover …

If you’re a wine lover, it’s always great to discover new wines to try out and we’ve discovered a real gem in Boucherville. Located in Zurich, this wine boutique offers an exquisite selection of wines from all over the world.

Boucherville – Switzerland’s Leading Specialist in German Wine

Boucherville is in fact Switzerland’s leading specialist in German wine, boasting an unrivalled range of Rieslings. However, their extensive wine portfolio covers much more than that!

Top Wines From The World’s Leading Wine Countries

They stock top wines from selected producers from all of the world’s leading wine countries, including exclusive finds from Washington State as well as insider tips from France, Italy and Spain. They are committed to searching out those very special gems and making them easily available to you in two ways. Either at their retail premises or via their online shop (which luckily enough is available in English!).

Top Quality Wines and Top Quality Service

Boucherville vouch for all their wines and the values and ideals behind them, acting with integrity towards the people who made them and the customers who buy them. They are friendly and approachable and very happy to share their considerable knowledge.

The Boucherville Wine Boutique

Their wine shop is situated on the corner of Kinkelstrasse and Rietlistrasse in Zurich’s Kreis 6. Their huge wine collection stretches over two floors. With its bright and airy high-ceilinged rooms, there is a spacious, calm feeling to the boutique. It’s a place where you can discover, ponder, and of course ask questions and seek advice so that you can enjoy a very individual experience.

Boucherville Stock Fine, Rare Wines

If you’re looking for very special fine wines, then Boucherville can also help you! Simply take the spiral staircase down into the basement, where you will find a fabulous selection of rare wines to explore and discover.

Boucherville – A Wine For Every Occasion

Boucherville pride themselves on their expertise and knowledge. They have a wine for every occasion – from drink receptions and company events, to personal celebrations and meals with friends. Feel free to talk to them about exactly what type of wine you are looking for, and they will offer you tailored made advice, according to your preferences.

To find out more about this wonderful wine emporium visit the Boucherville wine shop in Zurich or the Boucherville online shop here.

Boucherville Wine Company

Address: Kinkelstrasse 40, 8006 Zürich

Tel: 044 299 40 30

Email: info@boucherville.ch

Visit the Boucherville website here: www.boucherville.ch/en/

To find them on Google Maps see here.

*** This is a Sponsored Post and the result of a collaboration with Boucherville Wine Company ***

All photos are courtesy of Boucherville Wine Company

