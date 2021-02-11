Best Places for Covid Testing In Zurich

More Requirement for Covid Testing in Switzerland

Covid testing is being requested for more and more situations in Switzerland. It’s not just if you want to catch a plane now, but even some hotels are requesting a negative test before you arrive.

Check Which Testing You Require

There are a few different types of testing – so do be sure of the one that you need for your requirements before you book. Some places are happy to accept a Schnelltest (which is also the cheapest) but others require a PCR test which is not only more expensive, but it takes longer to get the results too.

Check How Long Results Take

So do make sure that you have allowed enough time to get the result in time for when you need it. Depending on the test you take, and how busy things are. Times seem to vary from within 15 minutes to up to 72 hours.

So where are the best places to go in Zurich? Take a look here at our suggestions and if we’ve left any out let us know in the Comments Section below.

Prices for Covid Testing Vary A Lot in Zurich

Prices for Covid Testing vary quite a lot depending on the test. The cheapest we have found is around CHF 79 for a Schnelltest (fast test) but they rise to around CHF 200 (and more at weekends) for the non-invasive saliva test at Zurich Airport.

Often Premium Prices for Weekend Covid Testing

If you need to have your test on a Saturday or Sunday do note than many places are closed at the weekend and others (but not all) charge a premium for weekend testing.

However, I had my (Schnelltest) Covid test at the TopPharm Apotheke in Männedorf on a Sunday as all the slots around Stadelhofen were booked out or closed on Sunday and the prices were the same as the weekday prices. I paid CHF 79 and got the result within about 20 minutes.

Testing With and Without Symptoms

In addition, some centres only accept testing of people without symptoms and some are designed for people with symptoms – so do check the information on each website before you book.

Pharmacies Doing Covid Testing in Zurich

Here is a list of all pharmacies performing Covid Tests in the Canton of Zurich (PCR and Schnell test): – https://www.avkz.ch/coronatestapotheken

University Hospital Zurich

Unispital – https://coronazentrum.uzh.ch/en/

Swiss Medical Center

Swiss Medical Center – https://www.swissmedicalcenter.com/

Kaserneareal Covid Testing Centre in Zurich

Kaserneareal costs CHF 137 and they say you will get the results within 48 hours and we got ours within 24 hours. https://www.stadt-zuerich.ch/triemli/de/index/service/medien/auszeichnungen-news/covid-testcenter/corona-testcenter.html

Permanence Zurich HB

Permanence Zurich Main Station- https://www.permanence.ch/en/angebot/allgemein

TopPharm See-Apotheke in Mannedorf

TopPharm See-Apotheke in Mannedorf – https://www.apotheke.ch/see-maennedorf/terminbuchung

Balgrist Drive Through Corona Testing

Balgrist Drive Through Corona Testing – https://www.balgrist.ch/en/corona-testcenter/

Apotheke Stadelhofen

Apotheke Stadelhofen – https://www.apothekestadelhofen.ch

One Doc – covers 3 locations Kaserneareal, Triemli and Waid

One Doc – https://www.onedoc.ch/en/covid-testing-center/zurich/pb6n8/kasernenareal-stadtspital-waid-und-triemli

Covid Test Centre Klinik Hirslanden

Covid Test Centre Klinik Hirslanden – https://www.hirslanden.ch/en/klinik-permanence/centers/corona-testcenter.html

Dübendorf Drive in Test in Dübendorf

Dübendorf Drive in Test in Dübendorf – https://www.balgrist.ch/en/corona-testcenter/

Unilabs in Dubendorf

Unilabs in Dubendorf – https://unilabs.ch/de/patienten/online-terminvereinbarung

Morgental Pharmacy

Morgental pharmacy – https://www.apotheke.ch/morgental

Zurich Airport Medical Center

Zurich Airport Medical Center -. https://www.airportmedicalcenter.ch/corona1.html

Spital Männedorf

Spital Männedorf – https://www.onedoc.ch/en/covid-testing-center/mannedorf/pb6kx/spital-mannedorf-covid-testzentrum

In conclusion Make Sure You Know:

Which type to test you require – Schnelltest, PCR – or maybe you want a Saliva test What the lead time is for results Check how much it costs before booking (as prices vary quite a lot and sometimes are not transparent on the website!) Choose a test centre which is suitable for you and check whether they accept symptomatic, non-symptomatic or both Always wear a mask when you arrive at the test centre

Good luck and stay healthy and safe!

