Best Places to Eat Sushi In Zurich

*** Currently all restaurants are shut but will hopefully be opening on or before 1st April 2021. In the meantime many of them are offering take away or home delivery ***

Looking for the best and freshest sushi in Zurich ? Well why not check out these great sushi restaurants which you are bound to love. Please note that most (but not all) of them offer either take away or home delivery too.

Sushi Shop Zurich

Delicious, fresh and appetising Sushi selections at Sushi Shop Zurich.

Address: Uraniastrasse 40, 8001 Zurich

Visit the Sushi Shop Website here.

You can read all about our visit to the Sushi Shop here.

Balik Sushi Globus Bellevue

Beautifully fresh and well presented Sushi in the Globus Department store on the ground level.

Visit the Balik Sushi at Globus website here.

Negrishi Sushi

You can find delicious sushi at a variety of Negishi locations all over Zurich.

Addresses: Badenerstrasse, Pelikanplatz, Niederdorf, Oerlikon, Kitchen Republic

Visit Negishi Sushi Website here.

Nooch Asian Cuisine & Sushi

As well as Asian cuisine you can find great sushi at Nooch in the following locations in Zurich:

Addresses: Steinfelsareal at Heinrichstrasse 267, 8005 Zurich, Badenerstrasse, Richtiplatz and Kitchen Republic

Visi the Nooch website here.

Kai Sushi

Top sushi and friends service!

Address: Schiffbau – Hardstrasse 261, 8005 Zürich, also Oerlikon and Lessing in 8002 ( see website)

Visit Kai Sushi Website here.

Tiger Sushi

Another great sushi restaurant based close to Oerlikon.

Address: Winterthurerstrasse 457, 8051 Zurich

Visit the Tiger Sushi website here.

Tokyo Tapas

Located in the Viadukt in Zurich, you can enjoy wonderfully tasty and fresh sushi expertly prepared.

Address: Markthalle Im Viadukt, Limmatstrasse 231, 8005 Zürich

Visit TokyoTapas website here.

Edomae Zurich

A great Sushi restaurant in the heart of Zurich.

Address: Talstrasse 62, 8001 Zurich

Visit the Edomae website here.

Japan Restaurant Bimi

Located in Seefeld, this 14 GaultMillau point restaurant serves authentic and very popular Sushi.

Address: Seefeldstrasse 25, 8008 Zurich

Visit the Swiss Bimi website here.

Sushi Shin

This fine one Michelin Star Sushi restaurant with 15 GaultMillau points serves fabulous fresh sushi and is a true Japanese experience.

Address: Zinnengasse 7, 8001 Zurich

Visit the Sushi Shin website here.

Have we missed out your favourite? If so, let us know in the comments below and we can then add to the list.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************