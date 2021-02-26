Home » Art » Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow
Art

Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow

by newinzurich
Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow

*** Now Extended until 31st March ***

Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow

We’ve written about the Le Mirage House of Mirrors in Gstaad before (you can see the article here) and we’ve also been to see it and taken photos of it in the Summer (see the article here).

Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow

However, up till this week we hadn’t seen it in the snow. As it was due to close originally on 1st January 2021, and then the date was extended until 1st March, so we rushed to see it before the March deadline!

Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow

However we are happy to report that due to the fact that there is still so much snow there currently (which would make the removal of the installation impossible) the House of Mirrors will now remain in Gstaad until 31st March – and you never know, if it continues to snow, maybe after this date too.

Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow

It looks quite special surrounded by the snow and was really quite bright when the sun was shining!

Photos of Le Mirage House of Mirrors Gstaad In The Snow

Le Mirage House of Mirrors by Doug Aitken

Getting there: Either form Schönried (there is a car park there) or Gruben Bahnhof and then walking down from Schönried or up from Gruben. I think it is easier and much better signposted from Schönried so I would advise starting off there.

See more information on the artist Doug Aitken here 

For more information please visit the website here. 

