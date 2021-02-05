Home » Food and Drink » Valentine’s Day Present Ideas in Zurich 2021
Food and DrinkOnline ShoppingShoppingThings To Do

Valentine’s Day Present Ideas in Zurich 2021

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Valentine’s Day Present Ideas In Zurich 2021

Valentine's Day Present Ideas 2021

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Here are some ideas you might like to consider. We will be updating this list over the weekend to bring you more suggestions too!

Valentine’s Dinner Take Away

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks at the Dolder with Heiko Nieder

The restaurants are shut but many are doing fabulous take-away options. Why not check out your local restaurant or see these options from the following restaurants:

Dolder Grand, Restaurant Krone Affoltern am Albis,   Restaurant Orsini, Baur’s are all great choices. Check out more online options here.

Valentine’s Break

Kurhaus Cademario

You could of course book a hotel break to say the Kurhaus Cademario in Ticino where they are running a Special Valentine’s Package throughout the month of February and till the end of March on the evenings of 05.02,14.02, 12.02, 19.02,26.02, 05.03, 12.03, 19.03 and 26.03 . You can see the details here.

The Chedi Andermatt

If you want to push the boat out The Chedi in Andermatt has some amazing packages too, including one where you get to Ski with Words Champion Skier Didier Cuche. Read all about it and their other packages here. 

A Wonderful Bottle of Wine

Wonderful Wine at Boucherville Wine Company in Zurich 

If there is a Wine Lover you need to buy a present for, how about checking out the amazing range at Boucherville Wine Boutique in Zurich. They even have a selection of rare and fine wines. Read all about them here, or visit the Boucherville website here.

Chocolate Love

Easy 2 Ingredient Only Vegan Chocolate Almond Truffles

You could make your loved one some homemade almond chocolate truffles (like the ones shown above which are incidentally vegan) – see the recipe here – or how about visiting one of the chocolate shops below?
Honold chocolate Valentine Hearts

Top Chocolate Addresses Zurich

Beauty & Pampering

Pure Beauty Spa Zurich

How about a pampering treatment or a Gift Voucher from Pure Beauty Spa! They have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some ideas.

Luxurious Beauty Products

One product I have been testing and totally love is the Lierac Supra Radiance Gel Creme Renovateur Anti Ox which you can find in good chemists in Zurich.

Lierac Supra Radiance hydra gel cream

You can find out all about this cream (in French) here.

Another idea is the luxurious Award winning SwissLine Luxe Lift Rich Cream is a special treat. Read all about it here.

Caudalie also have a fabulous range of skincare – take a look here.

Sephora

For the beauty addict in your life, there is so much choice in beauty, skincare and make up to be found at the Sephora shops, which are incidentally open despite Lockdown. Take a look here. 

Lalique Scented Candles

Lalique have a fabulous range of scented candles which make for a beautiful romantic gift. In fact Lalique have a whole range of beautiful gifts for the one you love. See their selection here. 

Lalique Scented Candles 

A Glamorous  Face Mask

Practical – but also pretty! This is definitely a 2021 gift – but a glamorous face mask in a pretty pattern to match your outfit is a very practical yet luxurious present. The Peggell masks come in a variety of fabrics including silk and sequins. Other great masks include the special “warming” masks from KT Boutique, which are perfect for skiing and going outside on cold Winter days, or the beautifully comfortable masks from Van Laack. Read all about them here. 

Glamorous Masks from Peggell

A Sustainable Swiss Watch

 

Sustainable Mondaine watches
Mondaine Swiss Watches have a great range and they are sustainably made too.  Find out more about their latest collection here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT – Gift Vouchers & “Take Away Service”

Sport Shop Time Out may well be shut until the end of February but they offer so much choice for the Sports addict in your life that maybe a voucher or you could order from their “Take Away” service if you know exactly what you would like. Contact them on 044 942 0616 to see what they can offer and maybe arrange a visit there for early March. Sport Shop Time Out Uster.

SODANOW – Fizzy Water and Sparkling Wine

Sodanow - sparkling water and sparkling wine maker

Or if you’re into fizzy water, how about getting a SODANOW fountain so you can make your own? Did you know that you can even make your own Sparkling Wine or sparkling juices with this device too? Find out more here.

A Cosy Night In

Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

You could of course cosy up at home with a bouquet of flowers and a candlelit dinner made from scratch with a bottle of bubbly and a film?
Do you have any other ideas which you can add? If so we’d love to hear so please tell us in the comments section below.
Whatever you do have a lovely Valentine’s Day.

***************************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Easy 2 Ingredient Only Vegan Chocolate Almond Truffles

Hublot Unveils All Black Watch with Artist Takashi Murakami

A Luxurious Stay at the Gstaad Palace Hotel

*************************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of February 2021

The Alp Sellamatt Snowshoe Trail – Not Far...

What’s On In Zurich End of January Early...

Useful Tips on Cold Water Swimming in Lake...

Wonderful Wine at Boucherville Wine Company in Zurich 

What’s On In Zurich Late January 2021

An Easy Snowshoe Hike in Chlosterweid – Not...

What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late January...

Books To Get You Through Lockdown

Photos of Zurich in The January Snow

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security