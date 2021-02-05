Valentine’s Day Present Ideas In Zurich 2021

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Here are some ideas you might like to consider. We will be updating this list over the weekend to bring you more suggestions too!

Valentine’s Dinner Take Away

The restaurants are shut but many are doing fabulous take-away options. Why not check out your local restaurant or see these options from the following restaurants:

Dolder Grand, Restaurant Krone Affoltern am Albis, Restaurant Orsini, Baur’s are all great choices. Check out more online options here.

Valentine’s Break

Kurhaus Cademario

You could of course book a hotel break to say the Kurhaus Cademario in Ticino where they are running a Special Valentine’s Package throughout the month of February and till the end of March on the evenings of 05.02,14.02, 12.02, 19.02,26.02, 05.03, 12.03, 19.03 and 26.03 . You can see the details here.

The Chedi Andermatt

If you want to push the boat out The Chedi in Andermatt has some amazing packages too, including one where you get to Ski with Words Champion Skier Didier Cuche. Read all about it and their other packages here.

A Wonderful Bottle of Wine

If there is a Wine Lover you need to buy a present for, how about checking out the amazing range at Boucherville Wine Boutique in Zurich. They even have a selection of rare and fine wines. Read all about them here, or visit the Boucherville website here.