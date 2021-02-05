Valentine’s Day Present Ideas In Zurich 2021
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Here are some ideas you might like to consider. We will be updating this list over the weekend to bring you more suggestions too!
Valentine’s Dinner Take Away
The restaurants are shut but many are doing fabulous take-away options. Why not check out your local restaurant or see these options from the following restaurants:
Dolder Grand, Restaurant Krone Affoltern am Albis, Restaurant Orsini, Baur’s are all great choices. Check out more online options here.
Valentine’s Break
Kurhaus Cademario
You could of course book a hotel break to say the Kurhaus Cademario in Ticino where they are running a Special Valentine’s Package throughout the month of February and till the end of March on the evenings of 05.02,14.02, 12.02, 19.02,26.02, 05.03, 12.03, 19.03 and 26.03 . You can see the details here.
The Chedi Andermatt
If you want to push the boat out The Chedi in Andermatt has some amazing packages too, including one where you get to Ski with Words Champion Skier Didier Cuche. Read all about it and their other packages here.
A Wonderful Bottle of Wine
If there is a Wine Lover you need to buy a present for, how about checking out the amazing range at Boucherville Wine Boutique in Zurich. They even have a selection of rare and fine wines. Read all about them here, or visit the Boucherville website here.
Chocolate Love
Top Chocolate Addresses Zurich
How about a pampering treatment or a Gift Voucher from Pure Beauty Spa! They have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some ideas.
Luxurious Beauty Products
One product I have been testing and totally love is the Lierac Supra Radiance Gel Creme Renovateur Anti Ox which you can find in good chemists in Zurich.
You can find out all about this cream (in French) here.
Another idea is the luxurious Award winning SwissLine Luxe Lift Rich Cream is a special treat. Read all about it here.
Caudalie also have a fabulous range of skincare – take a look here.
Sephora
For the beauty addict in your life, there is so much choice in beauty, skincare and make up to be found at the Sephora shops, which are incidentally open despite Lockdown. Take a look here.
Lalique Scented Candles
Lalique have a fabulous range of scented candles which make for a beautiful romantic gift. In fact Lalique have a whole range of beautiful gifts for the one you love. See their selection here.
A Glamorous Face Mask
Practical – but also pretty! This is definitely a 2021 gift – but a glamorous face mask in a pretty pattern to match your outfit is a very practical yet luxurious present. The Peggell masks come in a variety of fabrics including silk and sequins. Other great masks include the special “warming” masks from KT Boutique, which are perfect for skiing and going outside on cold Winter days, or the beautifully comfortable masks from Van Laack. Read all about them here.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT – Gift Vouchers & “Take Away Service”
Sport Shop Time Out may well be shut until the end of February but they offer so much choice for the Sports addict in your life that maybe a voucher or you could order from their “Take Away” service if you know exactly what you would like. Contact them on 044 942 0616 to see what they can offer and maybe arrange a visit there for early March. Sport Shop Time Out Uster.
SODANOW – Fizzy Water and Sparkling Wine
A Cosy Night In
