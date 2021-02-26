What’s On in Zurich End of Feb & Early March 2021

We hope you have been enjoying the recent sunny weather! The good news is that all non-essential shops are re-opening from 1st March and that all Museums and Art Galleries too. Do note though that many museums are not open on Mondays and some shops too. However, sadly gyms and restaurants are still closed – though of course many of the latter are doing home deliveries and takeaways. The rules limiting groups to 5 people inside remain in place and you can see more details on this diagram below.

LATEST CORONA INFOGRAPHIC

NEW COUNTRIES ADDED TO QUARANTINE LIST: See the infographic (in German) at the bottom of the article with all the latest information on the quarantine list.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH EXTENDED 20th APRIL: The good news is that the Tutankhamun exhibition at Halle 622 is reopening and being extended till 20th April 2021. Read all about it here.

Please note that on Saturday evenings they have a Torch Lit Tour of the Tutankhamun exhibition. You can view the details on the main website when booking and you can see a video of what it is like by Tim Hughes here.

LANDESMUSEUM REOPENS 2nd MARCH: The Landesmuseum is opening again on 2nd March with a great range of new exhibitions see here.

MOODS LIVE STREAMING OF EVENTS: Moods Concert hall in Schiffbau has a schedule of different musical events which you can watch by live streaming. Find out all about these concerts here.

TONHALLE ORCHESTER ONLINE: The Tonhalle has a number of concerts and recordings that you can view or listen to online. Take a look here.

KUNSTHAUS ZURICH : The Kunsthaus art gallery is opening on 2nd March! However, you can also view some of their art online! Check out this “Virtual Tour” of the latest collection online here.

HEK MUSEUM BASEL: From 3rd-7th March 2021 all visitors to the museum opening days will get free admission to the exhibition Shaping the Invisible World which examines, through cartography, the representational forms of the map as a tool for knowledge and technology. Find out more by visiting the HEK website here.

BSCC EVENTS AND WEBINARS: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce run a whole schedule of events and webinars on a wide range of business and other topics. Check out their latest listings here.

CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT FOR RIGHT TO PLAY 25th MARCH: A charity quiz with themes ranging from sports, theatre, music, and general trivia is taking place onThursday, 25th March 2021 from 7.30pm – 9.00pm in English. The prize will be delivered to the winning team members’ homes. Why not find out more and support this great cause by buying a ticket here.

THE LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE REOPENS 1st MARCH: The Lindt Chocolate Museum is reopening on 1st March. You can read all about it here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

A CANDLE-LIT DINNER IN FEB & MARCH: The Kurhaus Cademario in Lugano believes that you shouldn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day on just one day a year. So they are running romantic candle-lit dinners / spa getaway packages every Friday in February and March. If you’ve forgotten to organise anything, you can still book a break! Read all about it at in this article.

SAVE THE PLANET BY USING REUSABLE MASKS: Check out these great masks from Van Laack and Peggell and KT Boutique (who incidentally make a “warming mask” especially for cold weather and skiing). Read all about the masks here.

YOGA AND PILATES ONLINE: Many of the yoga and pilates studios in and around Zurich are offering online classes whilst they are shut. Here is a list of those which have been recommended by our readers. Not all are open at the moment – but it is also a useful list to bookmark for the future. Let us know if you have any to add! See the list of Yoga and Pilates Studios here.

IDEAS TO AVOID BOREDOM DURING LOCKDOWN: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated during lockdown. Take a look at some ideas here.

BOOKS TO GET YOU THROUGH LOCKDOWN: We’ve just updated our list of recommended books, so please take a look at all the suggestions here.

Outdoor Excursions

LE MIRAGE GSTAAD EXTENDED TILL END OF MARCH: Le Mirage House of Mirrors in Gstaad was due to move on from Gstaad on 1st March but due to the amount of snow there it would be too difficult to move it right now so they have extended it till 31st March! We went last week to see it in the snow and you can see the photos here.

You can read all about the location and inspiration behind it here.

A WALK FROM BÜRKLIPLATZ TO WOLLISHOFEN: This easy walk is a perfect way to enjoy lake views and to experience the boardwalk close to Wollishofen. Read all about it here.

VISIT THE TOWN OF BADEN: Although you can’t do all the many things one normally enjoys in Baden, it is still a very pretty town to visit and a great place to walk around. Read all about Baden here.

A TRIP TO UETLIBERG: Uetliberg is a great place to go walking anytime of year and there are plenty of trails to choose from and amazing views over Zurich. Read all about the trip we did to Felsenegg here. NB – it may be a bit tricker with the snow so do make sure you have good shoes!

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out our list of tobogganing locations – but do look at the individual websites before setting off to ensure there is sufficient snow. See our list here..

COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: It’s not for the faint hearted – but cold swimming in Lake Zurich has been gaining a big following over Lockdown. We’ve tried it and love it! Read all about our tips here.

FOOD AND RESTAURANTS

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH REMAIN CLOSED – HOW ABOUT A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich will now remain closed until the end of February, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. Do note also that with the good weather many more pop up restaurants are opening up for take aways. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

CHEESECAKELOVE.CH READER OFFER: We have a special offer which allows you to get 10% off the delicious cheesecakes from Cheesecakelove simply by using the promo code NIZ. We tested them out the other week and loved them! Visit their website here.

THE WORLD’S HIGHEST MICHELIN STAR JAPANESE RESTAURANT: When you next visit Andermatt, you really must taste the exquisite Japanese food at “The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt”. Situated at 2,300m above sea level the views are as spectacular as the food. At the moment it is only open for Take Away but hopefully that will change soon.Read all about The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt here.

SPECIAL 30% OFF DEAL FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS: If you are a healthcare worker did you know that you can get 30% off deliveries to your workplace from The Butcher, Nooch Asian Kitchen and Negishi Sushi Bar. Just click on the restaurants to go directly to the offer. And if you’re not a healthcare worker but know one, do tell them!

ONLINE GROCERY FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

SUSHI RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy eating sushi here is a great list of recommended restaurants. Although you can’t enjoy dining inside at the moment you can still get take away and home delivery form most of them.Take a look here for details.

INDIAN RESTAURANTS: If you fancy an Indian meal many (but not all) of the great Indian restaurants on this list are currently open. See the list of Indian restaurants here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

MÖET CHANDON x AMBUSH LIMITED EDITION CHAMPAGNE: Möet Chandon have just launched a limited edition champagne called x AMBUSH in collaboration with Japanese creative Yoon. It is available exclusively from Manor and retails for around CHF 50. You can read all about it here.

BOUCHERVILLE WINES ZURICH: We’ve discovered a wonderful wine boutique in Zurich called Boucherville. Located in Kreis 6, the shop is filled with amazing wines from all over the world. They specialise in German wines, especially Rieslings, but they have a great selection of international wines and rare wines. Read all about this wonderful wine shop here or visit it at Kinkelstrasse 40, 8006 Zürich. Tel: 044 299 40 30 www.boucherville.ch/en

HOME & STYLE

LOOKING FOR A PICTURE OF ZURICH FOR YOUR HOME?: Check out this beautiful poster of the Grossmunster in Zurich designed by BonDay designs. It would make a great present or a housewarming or leaving gift. NIZ READER OFFER: Using our special link here you automatically get 10% off the price.

LALIQUE’S NEW RANGE OF PERFUMED CANDLES: Lalique have just launched a great new range of scented candles which have matching perfumes that you can wear to harmonise with your home. Read all about them here.

BÜCHERZELLE NEW BOOK SHOP: There is a new bookshop in Zurich called Bücherzelle which stocks a range of English books in addition to those in German. There prices are keen and they donate 10% of all their proceeds to good causes, at the moment to a school in Nepal. Visit the website here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

SNOWSHOEING

With all the Spring weather the snow is melting – so do try and go for a Snowshoe hike as soon as you can! We’ve added another Snowshoe hike this week – one to Flumserberg. See a selection of great Snowshoe hikes in different locations listed below.

Take a look at the following Snow Shoeing Hikes, most of which are not far from Zurich:

SNOW SHOEING IN FLUMSERBERG

SNOW SHOEING IN ALP SELLAMATT

SNOW SHOEING IN IBERGEREGG

SNOW SHOEING IN HEMBERG

SNOW SHOEING IN CHLOSTERWEID

SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD

SKIING

SKIING IN SWITZERLAND: Check out the following articles on these resorts:

AROSA / LENZERHEIDE

FLIMS & LAAX

KLOSTERS & DAVOS

FLUMSERBERG

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT REOPENS TUES 2nd MARCH: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster is reopening from Tuesday 2nd March! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see website here.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Studen is a great place to go Cross County Skiing. Read all about our Cross Country Skiing experience there. Take a look here.

EXPATS

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

HOTELS

Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

GSTAAD PALACE HOTEL: Read all about this iconic hotel in Gstaad here.

THE ALPINA GSTAAD: Read all about the wonderful Alpina Hotel here.

KURHAUS CADEMARIO SPA HOTEL LUGANO TICINO: Read all about our stay at the amazing wellness hotel Kurhaus Cademario in Lugano here.

VISIT THE CHEDI ANDERMATT:Read all about our stay at the luxurious Chedi Andermatt hotel here.

BOOK A BUBBLE HOTEL FOR THE SUMMER: Book your stay at the Bubble Hotel for Summer 2021 before they book up!. You can read all about it and find the links to the Bubble Hotel here.

WHY NOT STAY IN AN IGLOO?: Another “cool” idea is to stay overnight in an igloo for an experience you will remember! Find out all about the Igloo Villages in Switzerland here.

Video of The Tutankhamun Exhibition by Torchlight

CORONA UPDATES & UPDATES ON QUARANTINE & FREE TESTING

LATEST QUARANTINE NEWS: Please see the latest countries added to the quarantine list from 8th March onwards:

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates..

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

