What’s On In Zurich Late February 2021

LANDESMUSEUM VIRTUAL HISTORY OF SWITZERLAND TOUR 20th FEB: The Landesmuseum is closed but on 20th February they are running virtual online tours from 4pm- 4.45pm. See all the information here.

ROTE FABRIK ONLINE MUSIC EVENT 20th & 21st FEBRUARY: On 20th & 21st February from 4pm the Rote Fabrik are running an online event called “Friendly Reminder to Leave No-one Behind” by hosting a FREE online concert of music and DJs to raise money for people who need help. Find out more here.

GHOST FESTIVAL 27th & 28th FEBRUARY: The Ghost Festival aims to raise money for musisicans and bands who have not been able to work. You can buy tickets here.

MOODS LIVE STREAMING OF EVENTS: Moods Concert hall in Schiffbau has a schedule of different musical events which you can watch by live streaming. Find out all about these concerts here.

A CANDLE-LIT DINNER IN FEB & MARCH: The Kurhaus Cademario in Lugano believes that you shouldn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day on just one day a year. So they are running romantic candle-lit dinners / spa getaway packages every Friday in February and March. If you’ve forgotten to organise anything, you can still book a break! Read all about it at in this article.

TONHALLE ORCHESTER ONLINE: The Tonhalle has a number of concerts and recordings that you can view or listen to online. Take a look here.

KUNSTHAUS ZURICH ONLINE: You can’t go and visit the Kunsthaus art gallery at the moment – but you can view some of their art online! Check out this “Virtual Tour” of the latest collection online here.

VIRTUAL TOUR OF SNOW IN THE PREALPS BY MUSEUM BURG ZUG: The Museum Burg in Zug is allowing you to take virtual tour of its exhibition about snow in the PreAlps. You can see it here.

*******************************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert

Your boutique wine shop with an exquisite selection of wines from around the world

Boucherville is known for its extensive range including rare and speciality wines. They sell wines from selected producers from all the major wine-growing regions, including exclusive finds from Washington State and insider tips from France, Italy and Spain.

Visit their lovely wine shop in Zurich or their online shop at www.boucherville.ch/en/

Boucherville Wine Company, Kinkelstrasse 40, 8006 Zürich

Email: info@boucherville.ch Tel: 044 299 40 30

*******************************************************************************************************************

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

A LIST OF ART DOCUMENTARIES TO WATCH COMPILED BY CHRISTIES: If you’re into art and missing visiting museums right now, check out this list of documentaries on art worth watching. You can see it here.

LOOKING FOR A PICTURE OF ZURICH TO CHEER YOURSELF UP?: Check out this beautiful poster of the Grossmunster in Zurich designed by BonDay designs. It would make a great present or a housewarming or leaving gift. Reader Offer: Using our special link here you automatically get 10% off the price.

BSCC EVENTS AND WEBINARS: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce run a whole schedule of events and webinars on a wide range of business and other topics. Check out their latest listings here.

CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT FOR RIGHT TO PLAY 25th MARCH: A charity quiz with themes ranging from sports, theatre, music, and general trivia is taking place onThursday, 25th March 2021 from 7.30pm – 9.00pm in English. The prize will be delivered to the winning team members’ homes. Why not find out more and support this great cause by buying a ticket here.

SAVE THE PLANET BY USING REUSABLE MASKS: The use of single use masks is causing a huge amount of litter and pollution so why not invest in some stylish reusable masks. We sought advice from Van Laack and Peggell and KT Boutique (who incidentally make a “warming mask” especially for cold weather and skiing) on which masks to choose as well as how to care for them to ensure they are safe. Read all about the masks here.

YOGA AND PILATES ONLINE: Many of the yoga and pilates studios in and around Zurich are offering online classes whilst they are shut. Here is a list of those which have been recommended by our readers. Not all are open at the moment – but it is also a useful list to bookmark for the future. Let us know if you have any to add! See the list of Yoga and Pilates Studios here.

ART ON ICE REVISTED: Sadly Art On Ice is postponed till 2022 – but if you’re missing your fix of ice skating entertainment take a look at some of the highlights we have collated from last year here.

IDEAS TO AVOID BOREDOM DURING LOCKDOWN: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated during lockdown. Take a look at some ideas here.

BOOKS TO GET YOU THROUGH LOCKDOWN: We’ve just updated our list of recommended books, so please take a look at all the suggestions here.

Outdoor Excursions

A TRIP TO ST GALLEN: ST Gallen is a beautiful historic town and although you can’t visit many of the attractions right now, it is still an impressive city to explore on foot. Read all about St Gallen here.

VISIT THE TOWN OF BADEN: Although you can’t do all the many things one normally enjoys in Baden, it is still a very pretty town to visit and a great place to walk around. Read all about Baden here.

A TRIP TO LE MIRAGE HOUSE OF MIRRORS GSTAAD: This amazing house of mirrors designed by Doug Aitken was originally supposed to be coming down in January. However, they have now decided that it will be in place until March 2021. Don’t miss visiting it – it looks amazing surrounded by snow. Take a look at our photos from the Summer here.

A TRIP TO UETLIBERG: Uetliberg is a great place to go walking anytime of year and there are plenty of trails to choose from and amazing views over Zurich. Read all about the trip we did to Felsenegg here. NB – it may be a bit tricker with the snow so do make sure you have good shoes!

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out our list of tobogganing locations – but do look at the individual websites before setting off to ensure there is sufficient snow. See our list here..

COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: It’s not for the faint hearted – but cold swimming in Lake Zurich has been gaining a big following over Lockdown. We’ve tried it and love it! Read all about our tips here.

FOOD AND RESTAURANTS

THE WORLD’S HIGHEST MICHELIN STAR JAPANESE RESTAURANT: When you next visit Andermatt, you really must taste the exquisite Japanese food at “The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt”. Situated at 2,300m above sea level the views are as spectacular as the food. At the moment it is only open for Take Away but hopefully that will change soon.Read all about The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt here.

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH ARE CLOSED – HOW ABOUT A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich will now remain closed until the end of February, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

SPECIAL 30% OFF DEAL FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS: If you are a healthcare worker did you know that you can get 30% off deliveries to your workplace from The Butcher, Nooch Asian Kitchen and Negishi Sushi Bar. Just click on the restaurants to go directly to the offer. And if you’re not a healthcare worker but know one, do tell them!

ONLINE GROCERY FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

SUSHI RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy eating sushi here is a great list of recommended restaurants. Although you can’t enjoy dining inside at the moment you can still get take away and home delivery form most of them.Take a look here for details.

INDIAN RESTAURANTS: If you fancy an Indian meal many (but not all) of the great Indian restaurants on this list are currently open. See the list of Indian restaurants here.

RECIPE FOR THE VIRAL BAKED FETA CHEESE DISH: See the recipe here for the easy to make Baked Feta Cheese and Tomato dish as well as a low carb alternative.

EASY SWISS CHOCOLATE MOUSSE: This 2 ingredient chocolate mousse is so easy to make and tastes delicious. I’ve put this link in here for a friend who is making it this weekend! See the recipe here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

BOUCHERVILLE WINES ZURICH: We’ve discovered a wonderful wine boutique in Zurich called Boucherville. Located in Kreis 6, the shop is filled with amazing wines from all over the world. They specialise in German wines, especially Rieslings, but they have a great selection of international wines and rare wines. Read all about this wonderful wine shop here or visit it at Kinkelstrasse 40, 8006 Zürich. Tel: 044 299 40 30 www.boucherville.ch/en

HOTELS

Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

KURHAUS CADEMARIO SPA HOTEL LUGANO TICINO: The Kurhaus Cademario in Lugano is a 4 star superior Spa Hotel dedicated to healing and wellness. With an extensive spa and indoor and outdoor wellness area, as well as a fabulous restaurant

VISIT THE CHEDI ANDERMATT: If you fancy a truly luxurious break in the mountains the Chedi in Andermatt is a fabulous top class location. Read all about it here. They are currently running a number of Sports and Activity packages including one with world class skier Didier Cuche. You can read all about them here.

BOOK A BUBBLE HOTEL FOR THE SUMMER: Last year we stayed in a Bubble Hotel and as there is only limited availability, soon after they were all booked up. However, the Bubble Hotel have contacted us to say that they are just opening up their booking for Summer 2021 – so if you want to visit, now is the time to book. You can read all about it and find the links to the Bubble Hotel here.

WHY NOT STAY IN AN IGLOO?: Another “cool” idea is to stay overnight in an igloo for an experience you will remember! Find out all about the Igloo Villages in Switzerland here.

SNOWSHOEING

Take a look at the following Snow Shoeing Hikes, most of which are not far from Zurich:

SNOW SHOEING IN ALP SELLAMATT

SNOW SHOEING IN IBERGEREGG

SNOW SHOEING IN HEMBERG

SNOW SHOEING IN CHLOSTERWEID

SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD

SKIING

SKIING IN SWITZERLAND: Check out the following articles on these resorts:

AROSA / LENZERHEIDE

FLIMS & LAAX

KLOSTERS & DAVOS

FLUMSERBERG

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Studen is a great place to go Cross County Skiing. Read all about our Cross Country Skiing experience there. Take a look here.

ZURICH IN THE SNOW: Zurich looks quite different in all the snow – Take a look here at some photos of Zurich in the snow for your inspiration.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING MEDITATION COURSES FOR STUDENTS: Did you know that the Foundations for Learning in Zurich run a number of Meditation Courses? The courses are online and include courses such as Meditative Arts: An Exploration of Mindfulness and Creativity, which is aimed at students aged 14 to 18 years old, and aims to enhance creativity and emotional well-being. Visit the Foundation webite for more information.

SPECIAL OFFER ON BOOK – EXPERT GUIDE TO LIVING IN SWITZERLAND: Don’t forget our special offer on the “Expert Guide To Living in Switzerland” which is available in both English and German language versions. This book makes perfect reading material for anyone new to Switzerland. With the code NEWINZURICH you get 10% off the book (and any other books you choose to buy from Bergli Books) as well as free postage on purchases over CHF 30 when you use code NewInZurich. You can visit Bergli Books Online Shop here.

LALIQUE’S NEW RANGE OF PERFUMED CANDLES: Lalique have just launched a great new range of scented candles which have matching perfumes that you can wear to harmonise with your home. Read all about them here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait for the New Year? Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT SKI SERVICING AND TELEPHONE SALES: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster is still open for all its Ski and Snow Board Servicing – so do get in contact if you need any help. They are also available for shopping if you know what you are looking for – simply phone them up and they have some great sale stock too! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see details here.

CORONA UPDATES & UPDATES ON QUARANTINE & FREE TESTING

NEW CORONA ANNOUNCEMENT 24th FEB: There will be another announcement from the Bundesrat on 24th February. However, so far it looks as if all shops and museums etc will be opening on 1st March but sadly restaurants and bars will have to wait until 1st April. However, for the last information do check the Swis Covid website after 24th February.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland until the end of February. Also there is updated information about new fines coming in for Covid non-compliance and Quarantine being limited to 7 Days and FREE Covid Testing – see details here.

You may also be interested in the infographic (above) about the regulations regarding people entering Switzerland.

The most recent Lockdown measures came into force from Monday 18th January and are currently planned to run until the end of February. The key points for Zurich are as follows:

all non-essential shops to close

no more than 5 people from 2 different households to meet for private gatherings

no more that 5 people to meet for public gatherings

requirement to wear a mask at the workplace if more than one person is in the room

mandatory to work from home if possible

right to work from home (or paid leave) for those at risk

restaurants and bars remain closed (but take away and delivery are allowed)

museums, zoos, cinemas and gyms etc remain closed

hotels remain open (and hotel restaurants for hotel guests)

supermarkets, bakeries, hardware and gardening stores remain open

pharmacies and hairdressers remain open

Check the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest information on Covid.

SWISS COVID APP AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD: If you haven’t downloaded the Swiss COVID APP it is available on both Apple and Android stores. Find out more about it here and see a short video.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!