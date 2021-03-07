7 Great Places To Go SnowShoeing Not Far From Zurich
Snowshoeing has been a hot topic this past Winter season, so much so that many sports shops even ran out of Snow Shoes as the demand has been so high! So what is so special about Snowshoeing? It’s an easy sport to master and is much cheaper than skiing. It is also a wonderful way of discovering the outdoors, Swiss nature and enjoy amazing mountain views.
We have a selection of 7 Snowshoe Hikes for you, most of which have been led by and written about by Rhoda Richardson.
Snowshoeing in Flumserberg
Route: 8km – 18km
Ascent/Descent: 220m – 750m
Level: Easy to difficult depending on length and speed.
Read all about Snowshoeing in Flumserberg here
Snowshoeing in Hemberg
Route: 7km
Ascent and descent: 300m
Time: 2.5 – 3 hours
Level: Easy
Read all about Snowshoeing in Hemberg here
An Easy Winter Snowshoe Hike in Ibergeregg
3 Different Options: Short, Medium and Long
Level: Easy to difficult depending on length and speed.
Read all about Snowshoeing in Ibergeregg here
Snowshoeing in Braunwald
Level: Easy to difficult depending on length and speed.
Read all about Snowshoeing in Braunwald here
Snowshoeing in Alp Sellamatt
Route: 5km – 7km
Ascent/Descent: 220m – 260m
Time: 2.30 – 3 hours
Level: Easy
Read all about Snowshoeing in Alp Sellamatt here
Snowhoeing in Chlosterweid
Route: 5km
Ascent/Descent: 220m
Time: 2.30
Level: Easy
Read all about Snowshoeing in Chlosterweid here
Snowhoeing in Arvenbüel Near Amden
Level: 3 different routes to choose from, varying from easy to difficult.
Read all about Snowshoeing in Arvenbüel near Amden here
Snowshoes
You can buy Snowshoes from most good sport shops and sometimes (but not always) you can hire directly in the resort. We have had great experience at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster where they have a great range of all Winter Sport equipment and very helpful service in English.
Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster
Tel: 044 942 06 16
Visit the Sport Shop Time Out website here
Articles and Photos by Rhoda Richardson
With special thanks to Rhoda Richardson for her input. Rhoda has written and taken the photos for most of the venues listed in this article. She worked as a journalist in Luxembourg and the UK before moving into the not for profit sector. She now lives in Switzerland where leads hiking and snowshoeing groups.
