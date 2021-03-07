Home » Snowshoeing » 7 Great Places To Go SnowShoeing Not Far From Zurich
7 Great Places To Go SnowShoeing Not Far From Zurich

by newinzurich
A Wonderful Day Out Snow Shoeing in Braunwald Switzerland

Snowshoeing in a Winter Wonderland at Sixt Fer à Cheval

Snowshoeing has been a hot topic this past Winter season, so much so that many sports shops even ran out of Snow Shoes as the demand has been so high! So what is so special about Snowshoeing? It’s an easy sport to master and is much cheaper than skiing. It is also a wonderful way of discovering the outdoors, Swiss nature and enjoy amazing mountain views.

We have a selection of 7 Snowshoe Hikes for you, most of which have been led by and written about by Rhoda Richardson.

Snowshoeing in Flumserberg

Great Snowhoe and Hiking Trail in Flumserberg

Route: 8km – 18km

Ascent/Descent: 220m – 750m

Level: Easy to difficult depending on length and speed.

Read all about Snowshoeing in Flumserberg here

*******

Snowshoeing in Hemberg

Snowshoeing in Hemberg  – An Accessible Snowshoe Circuit

Route: 7km

Ascent and descent: 300m

Time: 2.5 – 3 hours

Level: Easy

Read all about Snowshoeing in Hemberg here

*******

An Easy Winter Snowshoe Hike in Ibergeregg

Winter Snowshoe Hike in Ibergeregg

3 Different Options: Short, Medium and Long

Level: Easy to difficult depending on length and speed.

Read all about Snowshoeing in Ibergeregg here

*******

Snowshoeing in Braunwald

A Wonderful Day Out Snow Shoeing in Braunwald Switzerland

Level: Easy to difficult depending on length and speed.

Read all about Snowshoeing in Braunwald here

*******

Snowshoeing in Alp Sellamatt

The Alp Selamatt Snowshoe Trail - Not Far From Zurich

Route: 5km – 7km

Ascent/Descent: 220m – 260m

Time: 2.30 – 3 hours

Level: Easy

Read all about Snowshoeing in Alp Sellamatt here

*******

Snowhoeing in Chlosterweid

An Easy Snowshoe Hike in Chlosterweid - Not Far From Zurich

Route: 5km

Ascent/Descent: 220m

Time: 2.30

Level: Easy

Read all about Snowshoeing in Chlosterweid here

*******

Snowhoeing in Arvenbüel Near Amden

Snow Shoeing in Amden

Level: 3 different routes to choose from, varying from easy to difficult.

Read all about Snowshoeing in Arvenbüel near Amden here

*******

Snowshoes

You can buy Snowshoes from most good sport shops and sometimes (but not always) you can hire directly in the resort. We have had great experience at  Sport Shop Time Out in Uster where they have a great range of all Winter Sport equipment and very helpful service in English.

Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster

Tel: 044 942 06 16

Visit the Sport Shop Time Out website here 

Articles and Photos by Rhoda Richardson

With special thanks to Rhoda Richardson for her input. Rhoda has written and taken the photos for most of the venues listed in this article. She worked as a journalist in Luxembourg and the UK before moving into the not for profit sector. She now lives in Switzerland where leads hiking and snowshoeing groups.

