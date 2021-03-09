A Journey On The GoldenPass Belle Époque Train

Fancy a train journey in Switzerland luxuriating in 1930s style and elegance? There is one train journey you really should experience! It’s the MOB Belle Époque Train which runs between Montreux and Zweisimmen.

It comprises beautiful old carriages built in the Belle Époque style, so that you can enjoy the ambience of the 1930s with all the luxury of modern comforts.

The second class carriages (pictured above) are very beautiful with lots of wood and cute little table lamps, but if you fancy treating yourself, the first class carriages are just incredible.

Not only is the train beautiful and comfortable – but the views out of the window are pretty impressive too. We went in late February when there was still snow on the ground and we took the train from Zweisimmen to Gruben as we wanted to get out there to visit the House of Mirrors by Doug Aitken. However, please note that you can also get out at Schönried station to visit Le Mirage (it’s slightly closer and the route is better signposted). However, don’t forget that the House of Mirrors is only in situ until 31st March 2021.

In any case, if you have the time I would take the train all the way to Montreux to enjoy the journey to its full extent.

All the details from the lamps, to the seating and the switches are just so perfect.

At the time or writing, due to Covid restrictions, they are not serving food and beverages, but once this service resumes it would definitely be a very cool idea to enjoy a meal whilst travelling in comfort through the Swiss countryside.

It all makes for an unforgettable experience and as you glide through the splendid Swiss scenery ranging from forests to lakes and mountains – a perfect Swiss experience.

GoldenPass Belle Époque From Zweisimmen to Montreux

Outbound journey: to Montreux or Zweisimmen – see the timetable here .

Zweisimmen: departs at 12.02 p.m. and 5.02 p.m. / Montreux: departs at 9.50 a.m. and 2.50 p.m.

Your GA Travelcard, Half Fare Travelcard and Junior Travelcard are all valid without any further supplement.

You can reserve your seat at mob.ch Link .

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************