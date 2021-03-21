Home » Destinations » Beautiful Locations in Switzerland – Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau
DestinationsExcursionsFamily TravelSwitzerlandThings To DoTravelTrip Ideas

Beautiful Locations in Switzerland – Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Beautiful Locations in Switzerland –

Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

A Postcard From Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

Schloss Aarburg – One Of Switzerland’s Top Architectural Monuments

Schloss Aarburg is one of Switzerland’s top architectural monuments. It was built at the beginning of the 12th century, around 1123, and later expanded into a huge fortress when the town came under Bernese rule. The imposing fortification, occupies a prime position with amazing views across the river Aare. Photographer Sebastian Andrei took these shots one Spring evening around sunset, showing how beautiful the castle and its location are.

A Postcard From Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

A Former Armoury

After the founding of the canton of Aargau in 1803, Schloss Aarburg was taken over by the state and for a while served as a armoury and penitentiary. In 1893 the fortress was turned into a home for juvenile offenders and in 1988 it underwent extensive renovation. Today it is still used as a young offenders institution.
A Postcard From Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

The Old Town

The old town is located between the river and rock ledge, with most of the houses grouped around the main square. In 1840 there was a fire, and the city fortifications on the north side were never rebuilt afterwards. It is a great place to explore on foot with its narrow, windy streets. Schloss Aarburg dominates the town and is classified as a cultural asset of national importance.

A Postcard From Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

More Information about Schloss Aarburg

Usually, (in non Covid times) during the Summer (from April to October) there are guided tours through the historical town centre (though not inside the castle) every Saturday at 2pm and many concerts take place in the Bärechäller.

Schloss Aarburg is registered on the Swiss heritage site of national significance.
You can see more about the castle here.
Beautiful Locations in Switzerland - Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

All photos by Photographer Sebastian Andrei.

You can see more of his photos on his Instagram account @donreverendero

*** Other Places in Switzerland You May Like To Visit ***

Stein Am Rhein 

A Trip To Baden 

A Trip To Solothurn

A Trip To Lucerne

A Trip To Zug 

A Trip To Neuchâtel

A Trip To Nyon 

A Trip To Geneva 

More Things To Do In Geneva

****************************
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich End Of March 2021

What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2021 Onwards

7 Great Places To Go SnowShoeing Not Far...

A Journey On The GoldenPass Belle Époque Train 

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2021

British Artist Damien Hirst Exhibits in St Moritz...

Lindt Home Of Chocolate Zurich – Guided Tours...

What’s On in Zurich End of Feb &...

Great Snowshoe and Hiking Trail in Flumserberg

What’s On In Zurich Late February 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security