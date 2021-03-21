Beautiful Locations in Switzerland –

Schloss Aarburg in Canton Aarau

Schloss Aarburg – One Of Switzerland’s Top Architectural Monuments

Schloss Aarburg is one of Switzerland’s top architectural monuments. It was built at the beginning of the 12th century, around 1123, and later expanded into a huge fortress when the town came under Bernese rule. The imposing fortification, occupies a prime position with amazing views across the river Aare. Photographer Sebastian Andrei took these shots one Spring evening around sunset, showing how beautiful the castle and its location are.

A Former Armoury

After the founding of the canton of Aargau in 1803, Schloss Aarburg was taken over by the state and for a while served as a armoury and penitentiary. In 1893 the fortress was turned into a home for juvenile offenders and in 1988 it underwent extensive renovation. Today it is still used as a young offenders institution.

The Old Town

The old town is located between the river and rock ledge, with most of the houses grouped around the main square. In 1840 there was a fire, and the city fortifications on the north side were never rebuilt afterwards. It is a great place to explore on foot with its narrow, windy streets. Schloss Aarburg dominates the town and is classified as a cultural asset of national importance.

More Information about Schloss Aarburg

Usually, (in non Covid times) during the Summer (from April to October) there are guided tours through the historical town centre (though not inside the castle) every Saturday at 2pm and many concerts take place in the Bärechäller. heritage site of national significance. Schloss Aarburg is registered on the Swiss You can see more about the castle here.

All photos by Photographer Sebastian Andrei.

You can see more of his photos on his Instagram account @donreverendero

