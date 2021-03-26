Home » Exploring Zurich » Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich – Villa Patumbah
Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich – Villa Patumbah

Villa Patumbah Park Seefeld

One of my favourite places to visit in Zurich is the beautiful Villa Patumbah and park in Seefeld. Built between 1883 and 1885 by wealthy entrepreneur Karl Fürchtegott Grob, the villa is one of the most important and elegant villas in Zurich. Like many Swiss people, Grob had travelled to Southeast Asia in the second half of the 19th century to make his fortune. After making his money, in tobacco plantations in Sumatra he returned to Zurich.

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

He named the villa he had built “Patumbah”, after the name of the village close to his very first plantation.

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

The Villa Patumbah in Zurich’s Seefeld is testimony to a bygone era and a certain age. At this time there was a growing interest in entrepreneurship and a pioneering spirit for exploration overseas.

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

The exterior of the villa is lavishly decorated with frescoes and intricate stonework on the balustrades of the steps and the garden is decorated with statues.

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

At the time of writing the exhibition in the interior of the Villa, continues until May 2021. The exhibition shows photographs and objects that Sumatran-Swiss have brought home as souvenirs and gives an insight into the life of the “planters” and the system of plantation management.

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

Swiss Heritage Centre – Heimatschutzzentrum

The Villa is home to the Swiss Heritage Centre (Heimatschutzzentrum) and there is a permanent exhibition on the ground floor of the villa which you can view. The second floor of the villa can be visited as part of a guided tour and it contains an Asian temple under a large glass dome. 

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

Impressive Gardens at Villa Patumbah

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

The gardens alone are very impressive. As well as the statues, there is a pond, examples of topiary as well as all manner of plants and shrubs. Depending on the season there is always something to see. It is a delightful place to stroll around anytime of year, but probably in Springtime it is at its prettiest.

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich - Villa Patumbah

Villa Patumbah

Address: Villa Patumbah, Zollikerstrasse 128, 8008 Zürich

Tel:  +41 44 254 57 90
Opening Hours: The museum is open Wednesdays – Sundays but the park is open every day

Visit the Villa Patumbah website

