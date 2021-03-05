British Artist Damien Hirst Exhibits in St Moritz Switzerland

Mental Escapology

Exhibition from 6th – 24th March 2021

British artist Damien Hirst had been busy over Lockdown planning a new exhibition which is now taking place in St Moritz, Switzerland. Called “Mental Escapology” the exhibition continues until 24th March 2021 and features over 40 works by Hirst in five different locations all over St. Moritz. Mental Escapology is Hirst’s first public exhibition in Switzerland and has been curated by Jason Beard and produced by Oscar Humphries and Marco Voena.

In possibly the most striking venue, a 12 foot high sculpture entitled “The Monk”, takes pride of place on the frozen lake and there is also an installation called “Two Figures With a Drum” on the on the south-western edge of the lake.

Other venues include two historical buildings. The first one is the neo-classical Forum Paracelsus in St. Moritz Bad and the second historical location is the Protestant Church right in the centre of St. Moritz.

“Temple” is a 21-foot painted bronze sculpture of an anatomical model, which you can find at Waldhaus Am See and “Proteus”, the sea god from Greek mythology, is located outside the Protestant Church.

Fun Fact: It is the first time that an artwork has been exhibited directly on the lake at St Moritz itself.

You can also see some of Hirst’s most well-known series, including Natural History, Spot Paintings, Butterfly Colour Paintings and Mental Escapology, in various indoor and outdoor locations all over the city.

Photo courtesy of Felix Friedmann © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd.

