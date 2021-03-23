Get Creative This Easter With Your Lindt Gold Bunny!

Plus Win One of Three Lindt Easter Surprise Boxes!

Sponsored Article

Fun Ideas For Easter 2021

This Easter is going to be a little different for us all, with most of us spending more time at home and less time socializing. However, it doesn’t need to be boring ! The people behind the ionic Lindt Gold Bunny have been busy coming up with creative ideas for families to enjoy a great Easter together AND to have lots of Easter fun!

Lindt Maitre Chocolatier Stefan

With this in mind they have come up with 3 suggestions and each one is supported by a video giving you all the information you need. The videos are presented by Stefan, one of the real Lindt Maître Chocolatier, who is passionate about giving chocolate classes and works for Lindt in Kilchberg near Zurich.

He is helped by his two apprentices Choc and Chocaletta, and under his guidance they whizz up some wonderful creations – using their imagination to get creative! Although the videos are presented in Swiss German, they are easy to follow (and maybe good language practice too?)

The first idea is to customise your Lindt Chocolate Bunny. This is such an easy and fun thing to do but by taking the time to decorate the Lindt Gold Bunny in your own style, with your choice of decorative sweets and treats, it really shows the person you give it how much you care. You can let your imagination run wild, using all kinds of chocolate garnishes, sweets, nuts – you could even write a name on it.

In the video here you can see how Choc decorates his bunny and maybe get some inspiration!

To do this you will need:

1 x Lindt Gold Bunny

A bar of Lindt Crémant chocolate to melt (temper!) to stick the chocolates and sweets on the bunny

You can see the video here explaining it here:

The second idea is to create a nest for your Easter Bunny and eggs to give as a present (or to yourself!)

The materials you will need are:

1 x Lindt Gold Bunny

Some small Lindt Easter eggs

Some coloured cardboard, scissors, ribbons, glitter, paints, paintbrushes, felt-tip pens, crayons etc

You can see video here explaining it:

The third idea is to create an Easter Egg Hunt, with a map for your garden or for a local park or even inside your home. You can make the hunt as long or as short as you wish – and of course you can make it as easy or difficult as you fancy!

The materials you will need are:

1 x Lindt Gold Bunny

Several small Lindt Easter Eggs

A piece of paper, coloured pencils, paint brushes, coffee and a candle and matches to make the paper look “antique” (do be careful using a lit candle though – only with parental supervision ! )

You can see the video here:

Win One Of Three Lindt Easter Bunny Surprise Boxes!

In addition we also have 3 Lindt Easter Chocolate Surprise Boxes to be won.

Each Surprise Lindt Easter Surprise Box will contain a Lindt Gold Bunny as well as some other Lindt treats! Why not enter and hopefully be one of the lucky 3 to find out! 🙂

To enter the contest simply email us here with 1) Your Name 2) Your telephone number and the words “Lindt Gold Bunny “in the subject line

The winners will be drawn and announced on Monday 29th March – so be quick and don’t forget to enter!

There is an Easter Contest on the Lindt website to win a Lindt Gold Bunny 1kg which you can also enter. by posting on Instagram or Facebook a photo of your decorated Lindt Gold Bunny, Easter Nest or Treasure Hunt map with the hashtag #lindtgoldhase. The closing date is 5th April and you can see details of the contest here.

You can see all the Lindt Gold Bunny Easter videos here.

For more information on Lindt take a look at their website here.

Have fun and wishing you all a great Easter!

Photos courtesy of Lindt

This is a sponsored article written in collaboration with Lindt

*** Articles You May Like ***

*******************************