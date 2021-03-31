Home » Children » Inter-Community School Zurich Virtual Primary Open House
Inter-Community School Zurich Virtual Primary Open House

Wednesday 28th April 2021

Two Sessions Available

Inter-community school Zumikon

ICS The Inter-Community School

The Inter-Community School Zurich (ICS) was established in 1960 and offers an empowering learning environment where all members of the community are challenged to achieve their potential, encouraged to pursue their passions, and expected to fulfil their responsibilities.

Virtual Primary School Open House For Parent of Children Grades 1 to 5

On Wednesday 28th April, ICS is holding a virtual Primary School Open House which is aimed at parents of children from Grades 1 to 5. It is designed to help parents find out more about how students engage in learning and develop as lifelong learners at the Inter-Community School. The Primary Principal and other members of the Leadership Team will be present and there will be 2 sessions to choose from on Wednesday 28th April 2021 as follows:

Session One: The first online session  is from 8:30 – 10am  

Session Two: The second online session is from 10:30 – 12:00

It’s a unique opportunity to find out why children thrive in educational programmes designed to develop a love of learning based on inquiry and self-discovery. You can sign up here.

ICS – Over 60 Years Experience Teaching Children in Zurich

ICS is the only international school in Zurich offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme for Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Studies. Established over 60 years ago, it is an IB World School, providing personalised education for students from 18 months to 18 years. Additionally there is a bilingual diploma option available. ICS offers a supportive community alongside a rigorous curriculum which prepares students to flourish in today’s fast changing environment. You can find out more here.

Inter-community school Zumikon

The Inter-Community School Zurich

Address: Strubenacher 3, 8126 Zumikon, Switzerland

Email: contact@icsz.ch

Tel: +41 (0)44 919 8300

For more information please visit the ICS website here.

To sign up for the Open Day please visit the Sign Up Page here

Inter Community School Zumikon

