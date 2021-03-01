Lindt Home Of Chocolate Zurich – Guided Tours and Courses

Chocolate Museum at the Lindt Home Of Chocolate Re-opens

From Monday, 1st March 2021 the Lindt Home of Chocolate is open once again! What’s more, as soon as you arrive you will be greeted by a giant 2.5 metre large gold Easter bunny which takes pride of place on the Lindt building for the whole of the month of March. In addition, especially for Easter, there will is a rabbit painting competition (details below) as well as some brand new products.

Easter Painting Contest For Little Chocolate Lovers

For the little chocolate lovers, there is an Easter painting competition which runs from 25th February to 5th April 2021. You can pick up the Easter bunny colouring template directly at the Lindt Home of Chocolate or download it here.

You need to get your painting back to Lindt Home of Chocolate by 5th April and all entries will be exhibited in the atrium of the Lindt Home of Chocolate from 6th April to 11th April 2021. Three lucky winners will receive an exciting chocolate adventure tour for the whole family and a CHF 50 voucher for the largest Lindt shop in the world in the Lindt Home of Chocolate!

The New Clack Clack Machine at Lindt Home of Chocolate

A new attraction has also just been added to the interactive tour at the Lindt Home of Chocolate. It’s called the “clack-clack machine” and is the only device of its kind in the world, and was specially made for the museum. It enables all Chocolate aficionados to test their sensory skills and to taste different chocolates to try and work out the ingredients. It’s a really great idea and technology allows the machine to dispense chocolate chips without any contact involved ,making it a very safe activity too!

Self-Guided Tour of the Chocolate Museum at Lindt Home of Chocolate

I thoroughly enjoyed my self guided tour of the Chocolate Museum at Lindt Home of Chocolate. You have an audio guide which is available in several languages, enabling you to listen and learn as you go around.

There are plenty of interactive videos to watch full of fun facts and lots of information all about how the cocoa bean is grown, harvested and the various processes involved before it is made into chocolate.

As well as plenty of information on the heritage of chocolate, you learn about its history in Switzerland and all over the world too.

You learn all about chocolate production and the latest technology and machinery that is used. There are fascinating areas to discover where you can not only see molten chocolate – but you get to taste it too!

With the audio guide you can go at your own pace and it is suitable for all the family.

Guided Tours of the Lindt Home of Chocolate From Early April 2021

In addition to the self-guided tours of the Lindt Home of Chocolate you can also go on a personal guided tour too. I was lucky enough to have a personal guided tour in December and I realised how much more you can learn when you are accompanied by a chocolate expert!

My guide gave the tour in English and went in to great details explaining different processes of the Swiss Chocolate production, furnished me with amusing anecdotes and also answered all my questions on the spot. Of course you do get to get a spot of tasting, as with the self-guide tour too!

It is a great idea also if you are a family or small group as you can all learn about the fascinating history of Lindt and indeed all Swiss chocolate making, together. The Guided Tours are planned to begin again from early April 2021 and you will soon be able to book them again on the Lindt Home of Chocolate website.

Chocolate Courses at Lindt Home of Chocolate

After my Guided Tour of the Chocolate Museum at Lindt Home of Chocolate, I was invited to take part in a chocolate making course which was amazing fun. Although the courses have not yet reopened, they will be coming soon – so do check the Lindt website regularly.

The courses are an opportunity to learn about the processes involved in chocolate making and decorating, unleash your creativity and enjoy yourself! They make for a perfect birthday present or gift for people of all ages.

When I went in December I still had my right arm in a sling so was effectively using just my left arm to decorate – hence my pralinés and chocolate teddy looked not quite as perfect as the should!!!

However, the Maitre Chocolatiers who lead the courses were so helpful and friendly that they helped me out with anything I couldn’t do.

Dressing Up As A Maitre Chocolatier

The other thing which is great fun is that to take part in the Chocolate Courses you dress up in the full “Maitre Chocolatier” regalia! So everyone taking part is totally transformed and it is quite a ceremony and its all part of the experience.

In addition, health and safety is taken very seriously and all Covid recommendations are followed.

Stock Up at the Largest Lindt Chocolate Shop In The World

Afterwards why not stop by the 500m2 Lindt shop and check out the Easter bunnies and gift ideas.

The Café at Lindt Home of Chocolate

If you need a break how about a delicious hot chocolate or a delicious snack to take away at the Lindt Café in Switzerland?

The Café at Lindt Home of Chocolate

For more information see below:

Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum

Where: Kilchberg, Zurich

Address: Seestrasse 204, 8802 Kilchberg

Open: Daily Times: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm (Chocolate Shop is open till 7pm during the week) Entry Tickets to Chocolate Museum are: Adult – CHF 15 AHV/ Student – CHF 13 Children 8-15 years – CHF 10 Children Under 7 – Free Guided Tours (not currently available): Public Guided Tour – CHF 23 Choco World – CHF 25 Choco Deluxe CHF 30 All prices correct at time of writing. All Covid recommendations are in place. See Google Maps for directions here Visit the Lindt Home of Chocolate website here See a short video of our visit to the Lindt Home Of Chocolate here

This article is a result of a collaboration with Lindt

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************