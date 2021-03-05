What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2021

We hope you have had a good week. With Covid measures gradually being relaxed, last week was the first week for some time that non-essential shops and museums had been able to open their doors. Regarding Covid it was announced on Friday that a proposal is being voted on on 12th March for FREE Corona testing (up to 5 times a month) which if approved will begin on 15th March.

Take a look below to find ideas and inspiration on things to do in and around Zurich.

This Month’s Offers

We also have some offers for you:

Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link Cheesecake – 10% off all Cheesecake orders from Cheesecake.love (use promo code NIZ) Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33. SPECIAL 30% OFF DEAL SPECIALLY FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS: If you are a healthcare worker did you know that you can get 30% off deliveries to your workplace from The Butcher, Nooch Asian Kitchen and Negishi Sushi Bar. Just click on the restaurants to go directly to the offer. And if you’re not a healthcare worker but know one, do tell them!

Museums & Galleries

MUSEE VISIONAIRE HARALD NAEGELI: An exhibition at this small privately owned museum in Zurich about some of the drawings by Harald Naegeli, the famous “Sprayer of Zurich in the 1970s”. Find out more here.

LANDESMUSEUM REOPENS WITH NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum is open again with a great range of new exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland which is especially topical this year which marks 50 years since women first got the vote – see details here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV: The Haus Konstruktiv has reopened and the Reset exhibition which continues until 16th May. See details of all exhibitions here.

LAST CHANCE FOR CHOCOLATE POSTER EXHIBITION NEUCHÂTEL: The Chocolate Poster Exhibition at the Museum of Art and History ends on Sunday 7th March, so if you get the chance to see it before then it is well worth it. Afterwards why not take a stroll around the city and admire its vibrant Street Art. You can read all about the Chocolate Poster Exhibition here.

KUNSTHAUS ZURICH : The Kunsthaus art gallery is open! Check out their latest exhibitions here.

HEK MUSEUM BASEL: From 3rd-7th March 2021 all visitors to the museum opening days will get free admission to the exhibition Shaping the Invisible World which examines, through cartography, the representational forms of the map as a tool for knowledge and technology. Find out more by visiting the HEK website here.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH EXTENDED 20th APRIL: The Tutankhamun exhibition at Halle 622 has been extended till 20th April 2021. Read all about it here.

On Saturday evenings they have a Torch Lit Tour of the Tutankhamun exhibition. You can view the details on the main website when booking and you can see a video of what it is like by Tim Hughes here.

***********************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert

For all your Insurance Needs in Switzerland

New in Switzerland and not yet settled? Expat Savvy will help you to find the best insurance plan for you and your family. We are here to help you with any questions you may have during relocation & beyond. We care about our clients and are looking for long-term trusted relationships only. You don’t need to worry about anything with us, because we got you covered!

***********************************************************************************************************

CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT FOR RIGHT TO PLAY 25th MARCH: A charity quiz with themes ranging from sports, theatre, music, and general trivia is taking place onThursday, 25th March 2021 from 7.30pm – 9.00pm in English. The prize will be delivered to the winning team members’ homes. Why not find out more and support this great cause by buying a ticket here.

BSCC EVENTS AND WEBINARS: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce run a whole schedule of events and webinars on a wide range of business and other topics. Check out their latest listings here.

EASTER AT THE LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE : The Lindt Chocolate Museum is celebrating Easter with bunnies galore and an Easter drawing contest for children with lots of prizes and lots more. You can read all about it here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

SAVE THE PLANET BY USING REUSABLE MASKS: Check out these great masks from Van Laack and Peggell and KT Boutique (who incidentally make a “warming mask” especially for cold weather and skiing). Read all about the masks here.

IDEAS TO AVOID BOREDOM DURING LOCKDOWN: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated during lockdown. Take a look at some ideas here.

BOOKS TO GET YOU THROUGH LOCKDOWN: We’ve just updated our list of recommended books, so please take a look at all the suggestions here.

Outdoor Excursions

THE BOTANICAL GARDEN ZURICH: The Botanical Gardens in Zurich are open and are always a great place to explore. Read all about them here.

A TRIP TO BELVOR PARK: Belvoir Park will soon be blooming with its wonderful Iris collection – but it is a great place to go for a walk on a sunny day. Read all about it here.

A WALK FROM RAPPERSWIL TO HURDEN: This scenic walk is a perfect way to enjoy lake views and to experience the boardwalk from Rapperswil to Hurden. Read all about it here.

A SHORT HIKE NEAR THE RHEINFALLS: A very easy and picturesque hike along the Rhine close to the Rhine Falls. Read all about it here.

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out our list of tobogganing locations – but do look at the individual websites before setting off to ensure there is sufficient snow. See our list here..

LE MIRAGE GSTAAD EXTENDED TILL END OF MARCH: Le Mirage House of Mirrors in Gstaad was due to move on from Gstaad on 1st March but due to the amount of snow there it would be too difficult to move it right now so they have extended it till 31st March! We went to see it in the snow the other week and you can see the photos here. You can read all about the location and inspiration behind it here. BRITISH ARTIST DAMIEN HIRST EXHIBITION IN ST MORITZ: British artist Damien Hirst has an indoor and outdoor exhibition in St Moritz until 24th March. It even features outdoor art works that are on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.

FOOD AND RESTAURANTS

RECIPE FOR ALPERMAGRONEN: A perfect Swiss comfort food recipe – Älpermagronen. See the recipe here.

A CANDLE-LIT DINNER IN FEB & MARCH: The Kurhaus Cademario in Lugano believes that you shouldn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day on just one day a year. So they are running romantic candle-lit dinners / spa getaway packages every Friday in February and March. If you’ve forgotten to organise anything, you can still book a break! Read all about it at in this article.

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH REMAIN CLOSED – HOW ABOUT A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich will now remain closed until the end of February, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. Do note also that with the good weather many more pop up restaurants are opening up for take aways. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

ONLINE GROCERY FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

SUSHI RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy eating sushi here is a great list of recommended restaurants. Although you can’t enjoy dining inside at the moment you can still get take away and home delivery from most of them.Take a look here for details.

INDIAN RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy an Indian meal many (but not all) of the great Indian restaurants on this list are currently open for takeaway and home delivery. See the list of Indian restaurants here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

***********************************************************************************************************

20% Off Your 1st Treatment* with Pure Beauty Spa Zurich

*On all beauty appointments Wednesday – Friday

Pure Beauty Spa offers a premium range of professional beauty and spa treatments for both men and women. Treatments range from facials, waxing, nails, massage to spa body treatments, non-surgical face lifting, microdermabrasion, permanent hair removal, cellulite and body contouring treatments and red vein and pigmentation treatments.

Mention NEWINZURICH to get your 20% Discount* Valid for all Appointments *Wednesday – Friday

Pure Beauty Spa: Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich Email: info@purebeautyspa.ch. Tel: 043 544 31 31

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Friday 10.00am – 7.00pm, Saturday 9.00am – 6.00pm

***********************************************************************************************************

CAUDALIE AFFORDABLE & ECO FRIENDLY FACIAL CLEANSERS: The French company Caudalie has recently launched a new range of eco friendly called VINOCLEAN. They are plant based, vegan facial cleansers. As well as foam, milk and oil cleansers they have micellar tonics too. They are also very affordable. Read all about them here.

MÖET CHANDON x AMBUSH LIMITED EDITION CHAMPAGNE: Möet Chandon have just launched a limited edition champagne called x AMBUSH in collaboration with Japanese creative Yoon. It is available exclusively from Manor and retails for around CHF 50. You can read all about it here.

BOUCHERVILLE WINES ZURICH: We’ve discovered a wonderful wine boutique in Zurich called Boucherville. Located in Kreis 6, the shop is filled with amazing wines from all over the world. They specialise in German wines, especially Rieslings, but they have a great selection of international wines and rare wines. Read all about this wonderful wine shop here or visit it at Kinkelstrasse 40, 8006 Zürich. Tel: 044 299 40 30 www.boucherville.ch/en

LALIQUE’S NEW RANGE OF PERFUMED CANDLES: Lalique have just launched a great new range of scented candles which have matching perfumes that you can wear to harmonise with your home. Read all about them here.

SWISSLINE CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 8th MARCH: Swiss skincare company is celebrating International Women’s Day on 8th March with its support of the Rwandan charity Momentum. Read all about it here.

BÜCHERZELLE NEW BOOK SHOP: There is a new bookshop in Zurich called Bücherzelle which stocks a range of English books in addition to those in German. There prices are keen and they donate 10% of all their proceeds to good causes, at the moment to a school in Nepal. Visit the website here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

SNOWSHOEING & SKIING

With all the Spring weather the snow is melting – so do try and go for a Snowshoe hike as soon as you can! See a selection of great Snowshoe hikes in different locations listed below.

Take a look at the following Snow Shoeing Hikes, most of which are not far from Zurich:

SNOW SHOEING IN FLUMSERBERG

SNOW SHOEING IN ALP SELLAMATT

SNOW SHOEING IN IBERGEREGG

SNOW SHOEING IN HEMBERG

SNOW SHOEING IN CHLOSTERWEID

SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD

SKIING

SKIING IN SWITZERLAND: Check out the following articles on these resorts:

SKING AROSA / LENZERHEIDE

SKIING FLIMS & LAAX

SKIING KLOSTERS & DAVOS

SKIING FLUMSERBERG

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT REOPENED: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster reopened on 2nd March! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see website here.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Studen is a great place to go Cross County Skiing. Read all about our Cross Country Skiing experience there. Take a look here.

EXPATS

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

EXPAT INSURANCE: Expat-Savvy specialises in all insurance matters for expats in Switzerland. Please find out more here.

EXPAT TAX: It’s Tax Time at the moment – so read this article to make sure you are up to speed!

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

BOOK A BUBBLE HOTEL FOR THE SUMMER: Book your stay at the Bubble Hotel for Summer 2021 before they book up!. You can read all about it and find the links to the Bubble Hotel here.

Video of The Tutankhamun Exhibition by Torchlight

CORONA UPDATES

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

SEE THE LATES COVID FIGURES: This website gives details of the current Covid situation in Switzerland.

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW ZURICH?: Where can this statue be found ? Answer to follow next week! ******************************************** Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich? WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZUIRCH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagram to Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.

******************************************** Have a great week ahead!

Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

******************************

Some Guides You May Find Useful

Cafe Guide Zurich

Brunch Guide Zurich

Burger Guide Zurich

Cake & Dessert Guide Zurich

Vegan Cake Guide Zurich

Indian Restaurant Guide

Spas and Hammams in Zurich

Healthy Restaurants in Zurich

Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit

1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich

6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich

Zurich Rooftop Bars Guide

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!