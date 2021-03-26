What’s On In Zurich

Late March Early April 2021

Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich Zurich Poster – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link Cheesecake – 10% off all Cheesecake orders from Cheesecake.love (use promo code NIZ) Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté in March when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33. SPECIAL 30% OFF DEAL SPECIALLY FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS: If you are a healthcare worker did you know that you can get 30% off deliveries to your workplace from The Butcher, Nooch Asian Kitchen and Negishi Sushi Bar.

LINDT BUNNY CONTEST: Win one of three Lindt Bunny Surprise Boxes! Enter the contest here.

CLOCKS MOVE FORWARD ONE HOUR ON SUNDAY: Don’t forget we lose an hour’s sleep this weekend as the clocks move forward one hour!

Excursions In and Around Zurich

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There are some great “blossom hot spots” in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.

SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

THE BOTANICAL GARDEN ZURICH: The Botanical Gardens in Zurich are open and are always a great place to explore. Read all about them here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

WILDNIS PARK LANGNAU: The Wildnis Park has reopened and has some great animals to view. Find out more about it here.

VISIT THE ANIMALS AT TIERPARK GOLDAU: Another animal park worth visiting is the Tierpark Goldau. Find out more here.

THE CHRIESIWAG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that it will soon be time to check out the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick. It is usually in bloom from mid April onwards – but is definitely an excursion worth making. Find out more here.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK FROM 1st APRIL: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO PILATUS: How about a trip to Pilatus? This majestic mountain makes for a great day trip. Find out all about it here.

LE MIRAGE GSTAAD TILL END OF MARCH: Last chance to see the Mirage House of Mirrors in Gstaad which is due to move to its next destination on 1st April. Find out all about it here

20% Off Your 1st Treatment* with Pure Beauty Spa Zurich

*On all beauty appointments Wednesday – Friday

Pure Beauty Spa offers a premium range of professional beauty and spa treatments for both men and women. Treatments range from facials, waxing, nails, massage to spa body treatments, non-surgical face lifting, microdermabrasion, permanent hair removal, cellulite and body contouring treatments and red vein and pigmentation treatments.

Mention NEWINZURICH to get your 20% Discount* Valid for all Appointments *Wednesday – Friday

Pure Beauty Spa: Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich Email: info@purebeautyspa.ch. Tel: 043 544 31 31

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Friday 10.00am – 7.00pm, Saturday 9.00am – 6.00pm

M4MUSIC FESTIVAL TILL 26th MARCH: If you’re quick you might catch the end of the 24th edition of the M4Music festival online here.

FUMETTO FESTIVAL LUCERNE UNTIL 28th MARCH: The annual Fumetto comic festival is half online and half usual and continues until the 28th of March. You can find displays of comic art in around 40 shops in Lucerne. If you’ve never been to the Fumetto festival find out all about it here.

THE BEAUTIFUL SEEALPSEE IN THE SNOW: See some great photos by photographer Sebastian Andrei of the Alpstein mountains near Seealpsee in the snow last week. Take a look here.

BEER SALE AT BARFUSSBIER SATURDAY 27th MARCH SCHÖNHOLZERSWILEN 10am – 1pm: There’s a craft beer sale not too far from Zurich at Barfussbier in Hagenbuch 1, 8577 Schönholzerswilen. Find out all about it here.

BSCC EVENTS AND WEBINARS: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce run a whole schedule of events and webinars on a wide range of business and other topics. Check out their latest listings here.

WHERE TO FIND CHOCOLATE BUNNIES IN ZURICH: Check out the hand made chocolate bunnies you can also find for Easter at these small Chocolate Shops in Zurich. Take a look here.

EASTER AT THE LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE : The Lindt Chocolate Museum is celebrating Easter with bunnies galore and an Easter drawing contest for children with lots of prizes and lots more. You can read all about it here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

THINGS TO DO WHEN YOU’RE AT HOME: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated and stuck at home all the time. Take a look at some ideas here.

GREAT BOOKS TO READ: We’ve just updated our list of recommended books, so please take a look at all the suggestions here.

INDIAN RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy an Indian meal many (but not all) of the great Indian restaurants on this list are currently open for takeaway and home delivery. See the list of Indian restaurants here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

CONTEST TO WIN A LINDT GOLD BUNNY SURPRISE BOX Plus 3 Great Creative Ideas for Easter Family Fun

SWISSLINE CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY THROUGHOUT MARCH: Swiss skincare company is celebrating International Women’s Day throughout the whole of March with its support of the Rwandan charity Momentum. Read all about it here.

KT HOME NEW “THE FLUFFY” FACIAL CLEANSER: The new “The Fluffy” facial cleanser is designed to gently remove make up without having to use any special lotions or products, just water. It is suitable for sensitive skins. Find out all about it here.

MAISON DE VALMONT’S LATEST RANGE OF LUXURY SKINCARE: Swiss luxury brand Valmont are launching their latest range of luxury skincare, L’Elixir des Glaciers, on 1st April 2021. Find out all about the powerful special ingredient used in this new line. Read all about it here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

ROCKSRESORT DESIGN HOTEL APARTMENTS IN LAAX: If you fancy a family ski vacation in a bright modern apartment close to the slopes you should consider rocksresort in Laax. No lugging heavy ski equipment, no bus rides in your ski boots – as the apartments are literally 2 minutes from the ski lifts. Plus you are able to dine from a choice of 6 different restaurants (see the photos below) ! Read all rocksresort here.

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

SNOWSHOEING

CHECK OUT THESE 7 GREAT SNOWSHOEING LOCATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Not sure where to go snowshoeing? Take a look at this article which shows you 7 different snowshoeing locations, all less than an hour and a half from Zurich. Read all about them here.

SKIING

SKIING IN SWITZERLAND: Check out the following articles on these resorts:

SKING AROSA / LENZERHEIDE

SKIING FLIMS & LAAX

SKIING KLOSTERS & DAVOS

SKIING FLUMSERBERG

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT NOW OPEN: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster reopened on 2nd March! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see website here.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Studen is a great place to go Cross County Skiing. Read all about our Cross Country Skiing experience there. Take a look here.

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out our list of tobogganing locations – but do look at the individual websites before setting off to ensure there is sufficient snow. See our list here..

EXPATS

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

EXPAT INSURANCE: Expat-Savvy specialises in all insurance matters for expats in Switzerland. Please find out more here.

TAX ISSUES FOR EXPATS IN SWITZERLAND: It’s Tax Time at the moment – so read this article to make sure you are up to speed!

UNEMPLOYED IN SWITZERLAND – SOME TIPS: Some advice from Global Mobility Expert Angela Weinberger on what to do if you find yourself unemployed in Switzerland. Take a look here.

KNOWS – A NEW APP FOR GETTING JOBS DONE: There is a new App and wesbsite called KnowS which aims to connect you with someone who can hep you get a job or service done. The website is currently only in German but it will be available in English soon. Take a look here.

EXPAT SAVVY FOR YOUR EXPAT INSURANCE NEEDS: Expat Savvy will help you to find the best insurance plan for you and your family. Email Expat Savvy here. Call Expat Savvy on: +41 79 155 25 70 Visit the Expat Savvy website here

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Update As of Friday 19th March

The latest relaxation is that from Monday 22nd March it is now permitted to have up to 10 people (previously 5 people) for private gatherings – although vigilance should be exercised at all times and people should be from as few different households as possible. Here is the latest Infographic:

LATEST TRAVEL QUARANTINE SITUATION: Please check the Government website for the latest announcements on the countries for which you do and don’t have to quarantine. It has just been updated and travellers from the UK and Ireland no longer have to quarantine when going into Switzerland (although they still have to when they go back – if indeed they are allowed to travel at all).

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

SEE THE LATEST COVID FIGURES: This website gives details of the current Covid situation in Switzerland.

