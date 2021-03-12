What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2021 Onwards

We hope you have had a good week and enjoying a little sunshine as the forecast is predicting snow for next week! Take a look below to find ideas and inspiration on things to do in and around Zurich.

Museums & Galleries

DAMIEN HIRST EXHIBITION IN ST MORITZ UNTIL 26th MARCH: There’s an indoor and outdoor exhibition of British artist Damien Hirst’s sculptures and other works in St Moritz until 26th March.Find out all about it here.

MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG “IDEAL LIVING” EXHIBITION TILL 28th MARCH: Check out this exhibition on furniture and living style at the Museum Für Gestaltung in Zurich.See details here.

HAUS KONSTRUKTIV CELEBRATES 35 YEARS: Find out all about their collection highlights and latest arrivals. See details here.

LANDESMUSEUM NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum is open again with a great range of new exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland which is especially topical in this year which marks 50 years since women first got the vote – see details here.

KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: The Kunsthaus art gallery is open! Check out their latest exhibitions here.

TUTANKHAMUN EXHIBITION HALLE 622 ZURICH EXTENDED 20th APRIL: The Tutankhamun exhibition at Halle 622 has been extended till 20th April 2021. Read all about it here.

On Saturday evenings they have a Torch Lit Tour of the Tutankhamun exhibition. You can view the details on the main website when booking and you can see a video of what it is like by Tim Hughes here.

WOW! MUSEUM ZURICH: If you’ve not visited the WOW! Museum yet, why not give it a try? Find out more here.

CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT FOR RIGHT TO PLAY 25th MARCH: A charity quiz with themes ranging from sports, theatre, music, and general trivia is taking place onThursday, 25th March 2021 from 7.30pm – 9.00pm in English. The prize will be delivered to the winning team members’ homes. Why not find out more and support this great cause by buying a ticket here.

BSCC EVENTS AND WEBINARS: The British Swiss Chamber of Commerce run a whole schedule of events and webinars on a wide range of business and other topics. Check out their latest listings here.

EASTER AT THE LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE : The Lindt Chocolate Museum is celebrating Easter with bunnies galore and an Easter drawing contest for children with lots of prizes and lots more. You can read all about it here.

MORE PLACES TO FIND CHOCOLATE BUNNIES IN ZURICH: Check out the hand made chocolate bunnies you can also find for Easter at these small Chocolate Shops in Zurich. Take a look here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

SAVE THE PLANET BY USING REUSABLE MASKS: Check out these great masks from Van Laack and Peggell and KT Boutique (who incidentally make a “warming mask” especially for cold weather and skiing). Read all about the masks here.

IDEAS TO AVOID BOREDOM DURING SEMI LOCKDOWN: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated during lockdown. Take a look at some ideas here.

BOOKS TO GET YOU THROUGH SEMI LOCKDOWN: We’ve just updated our list of recommended books, so please take a look at all the suggestions here.

Excursions

ZURICH ZOO: Usually the Zoo is open 365 days a year, but it was not to be so in 2020/21. However, the outdoor areas of Zurich Zoo are open once again and there is plenty to see and do. Find out all about it here.

THE BOTANICAL GARDEN ZURICH: The Botanical Gardens in Zurich are open and are always a great place to explore. Read all about them here.

WILDNIS PARK LANGNAU: The Wildnis Park has reopened and has some great animals to view. Find out more about it here.

A TRIP ON THE GOLDEN PASS BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: Travel in style from Zweisimmen to Montreux on the beautiful Golden Pass Belle Epoque train. Not only is the scenery fantastic but the carriages are so beautiful. If you can, upgrade to first class for this segment of your journey and relay in style! Find out all about it here.

LE MIRAGE GSTAAD EXTENDED TILL END OF MARCH: Le Mirage House of Mirrors in Gstaad was due to move on from Gstaad on 1st March but due to the amount of snow there it would be too difficult to move it right now so they have extended it till 31st March! We went to see it in the snow the other week and you can see the photos here.

RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH REMAIN CLOSED – HOW ABOUT A TAKEAWAY?: The restaurants in Zurich will now remain closed until the end of February, but many are open for take away and delivery. Please let us know if your favourite restaurant is doing take away or home delivery and is not on our list. Do note also that with the good weather many more pop up restaurants are opening up for take aways. You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.

ONLINE GROCERY FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.

INDIAN RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy an Indian meal many (but not all) of the great Indian restaurants on this list are currently open for takeaway and home delivery. See the list of Indian restaurants here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

CAUDALIE AFFORDABLE & ECO FRIENDLY FACIAL CLEANSERS: The French company Caudalie has recently launched a new range of eco friendly called VINOCLEAN. They are plant based, vegan facial cleansers. As well as foam, milk and oil cleansers they have micellar tonics too. They are also very affordable. Read all about them here.

SWISSLINE CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY THROUGHOUT MARCH: Swiss skincare company is celebrating International Women’s Day throughout the whole of March with its support of the Rwandan charity Momentum. Read all about it here.

KT HOME NEW “THE FLUFFY” FACIAL CLEANSER: The new “The Fluffy” facial cleanser is designed to gently remove make up without having to use any special lotions or products, just water. It is suitable for sensitive skins. Find out all about it here.

MAISON DE VALMONT’S LATEST RANGE OF LUXURY SKINCARE: Swiss luxury brand Valmont are launching their latest range of luxury skincare, L’Elixir des Glaciers, on 1st April 2021. Find out all about the powerful special ingredient used in this new line. Read all about it here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

SNOWSHOEING

CHECK OUT THESE 7 GREAT SNOWSHOEING LOCATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Not sure where to go snowshoeing? Take a look at this article which shows you 7 different snowshoeing locations, all less than an hour and a half from Zurich. Read all about them here.

With all the Spring weather the snow is melting – so do try and go for a Snowshoe hike as soon as you can! See a selection of great Snowshoe hikes in different locations listed below.

SKIING

SKIING IN SWITZERLAND: Check out the following articles on these resorts:

SKING AROSA / LENZERHEIDE

SKIING FLIMS & LAAX

SKIING KLOSTERS & DAVOS

SKIING FLUMSERBERG

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT NOW OPEN AGAIN: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster reopened on 2nd March! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see website here.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING: Studen is a great place to go Cross County Skiing. Read all about our Cross Country Skiing experience there. Take a look here.

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out our list of tobogganing locations – but do look at the individual websites before setting off to ensure there is sufficient snow. See our list here..

EXPATS

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

EXPAT INSURANCE: Expat-Savvy specialises in all insurance matters for expats in Switzerland. Please find out more here.

EXPAT TAX: It’s Tax Time at the moment – so read this article to make sure you are up to speed!

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

KNOWS – A NEW APP FOR GETTING JOBS DONE: There is a new App and wesbsite called KnowS which aims to connect you with someone who can hep you get a job or service done. The website is currently only in German but it will be available in English soon. Take a look here.

CORONA UPDATES

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

SEE THE LATEST COVID FIGURES: This website gives details of the current Covid situation in Switzerland.

