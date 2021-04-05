5 x Free Corona Self Test Kits Per Person Per Month In Switzerland

Self Tests Available from Pharmacy

From Wednesday 7th April every resident in Switzerland is entitled to receive five free Corona ‘home tests’ per month, as part of the county’s mass screening scheme. Each kit contains 5 tests and they are available from most pharmacies. All you need to obtain one is to show your Healthcare card. You are allowed 5 tests every 30 days free of charge. The tests will be billed by the pharmacy direct to your health insurer.

How They Work

The test kits are for ‘rapid tests’ which take a sample from the front of the nose and they are easy to use. You get the results in just 15 minutes.

Instructions

The instruction for the test are in English, German, French and Italian and it works on the basis that if two stripes appear, your test result is positive.

Reliability

They are less reliable than PCR tests, but are said to provide a good degree of accuracy.

What To Do If You are Positive

If you test positive, you must isolate yourself and contact your local Cantonal authority to check what you need to do. Information regarding this is included on the sheet of paper which accompanies the test. You can also see the information here from the Government website.

The testing scheme is voluntary, and the government reminds us that the tests are not 100 percent accurate.

For more information please visit the Swiss Corona website or contact your local Pharmacy.

Current Corona Measures in Switzerland:

*** Articles You May Like **

**************************