A New Food Experience at BRIDGE Zurich

BRIDGE is new food experience in Zurich. Located in Europaallee, very close to Zurich HB, it offers a new meeting point for food culture right in the heart of Zurich.

At BRIDGE you can find food in all its guises. There is shopping, a varied fresh food market, creative gastronomy, exciting events, new pop-ups and lots more.

BRIDGE Ethos

The ethos behind BRIDGE is that it is collaborative. Like a bridge it connects people – just like food does. BRIDGE aims to be friendly, diverse and passionate about all aspects of food and to work with small, local and regional food producers.

Responsibility and Sustainability

BRIDGE’s philosophy is also to be responsible and sustainable to to act in a fair way in respect to the environment and to the people involved. It’s aimed at producers, restaurateurs and manufacturers and all lovers of good food – an urban hotspot uniting people and food.

BRIDGE Embodies The Principle of Migros Founder Gottleieb Duttweiler

BRIDGE is an initiative from Migros. Gottlieb Duttweiler, the founder of Migros, believed in the principles of building bridges between producers and consumers and BRIDGE is a 21st century interpretation of the company’s beliefs providing a relaxed meeting place for food culture.

BRIDGE opened in April 2021 – so why not pop by and take a look?

BRIDGE Zurich

Adress: Europaallee, Eisgasse 20, 8004 Zürich

Opening Times:

Monday to Friday: 7am -8pm

Saturday: 8am -7pm

Website: For more information visit the BRIDGE website here.

