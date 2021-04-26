A Trip To Paxmal The Amazing Peace Monument

In The Churfirsten Mountains

This Day Trip Can Be Either A Drive Or A Hike

Paxmal Peace Monument

Paxmal is a really unusual place to visit in Switzerland. It is located high above the Walensee right in front of the Churfirsten mountain range. It is a non-religious, monument created by the artist and pacifist, Karl Bickel.

Views of the Churfirsten range as you hike up towards Paxmal

Karl Bickel Artist and Pacifist

Bickel was a prominent artist and designer and created the monument over 25 years when he lived as a recluse in this isolated location.

Views over the Walensee

A Non-religious Monument to Peace

The Paxmal is a peace monument, not a place of worship and occupies a quiet location high above the lake with stunning views of the valley below. We went in late April and there was still some snow on the ground close to the monument.

Snow on the ground in April as you walk toward Paxmal monument

However, if you visit at the weekend you are likely to find quite a few hikers and visitors (as you can see from the photos!) – so my tip to explore it at its best, is to visit midweek.

Murals Both Inside and Outside

The shallow pool in front of the monument

There are murals both within the inside “temple” like building and on the walls outside. The mural on the left side depicts a human couple and their earthly life. The mural on the right wall is about spiritual life and the awakening and evolution of humankind.

How To Get There

It is an easy day trip from Zurich and if you’re arriving by car you can combine it with a hike of varying lengths. There are small car parks all along the route up so you can see from your Satnav how far the rest of your hike will be to Paxmal.

Views over the Walensee as you hike up

Parking

We parked close to the Kliniken Valens Rehab clinic and it was about an hour’s hike from there – but there are numerous small car parks along the way and there is even one right at the top which is just about 5 minutes walk away.

However, it is a lovely hike and the scenery is splendid – so it is much nicer to walk up at least some of the way if you can. On the way down we stopped at the Rugg Beizli for a drink – and they also have a WC there.

A drink and a view at Rugg Beizli

By Public Transport

If you’re coming by public transport then the nearest train station is in Walenstadt (just over an hour from Zurich HB) and it is quite a long hike from there. There is a bus (443) once an hour during the day, which can take you to Walenstadtburg – but it is still around 4km uphill from there, and of course down again – so do check on Google maps before setting out.

Paxmal

Near Walenstadt in the Churfirsten mountains above Walensee.

Directions: See Pax on Google Maps here.

Kar Bickel Museum

Whilst you’re in the area you might also like to visit the Karl Bickel Museum in Walenstadt which is open Friday – Sunday, afternoons only. See details here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************