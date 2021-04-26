A Trip To Paxmal The Amazing Peace Monument
In The Churfirsten Mountains
This Day Trip Can Be Either A Drive Or A Hike
Paxmal Peace Monument
Paxmal is a really unusual place to visit in Switzerland. It is located high above the Walensee right in front of the Churfirsten mountain range. It is a non-religious, monument created by the artist and pacifist, Karl Bickel.
Views of the Churfirsten range as you hike up towards Paxmal
Karl Bickel Artist and Pacifist
Bickel was a prominent artist and designer and created the monument over 25 years when he lived as a recluse in this isolated location.
Views over the Walensee
A Non-religious Monument to Peace
The Paxmal is a peace monument, not a place of worship and occupies a quiet location high above the lake with stunning views of the valley below. We went in late April and there was still some snow on the ground close to the monument.
Snow on the ground in April as you walk toward Paxmal monument
However, if you visit at the weekend you are likely to find quite a few hikers and visitors (as you can see from the photos!) – so my tip to explore it at its best, is to visit midweek.
Murals Both Inside and Outside
The shallow pool in front of the monument
There are murals both within the inside “temple” like building and on the walls outside. The mural on the left side depicts a human couple and their earthly life. The mural on the right wall is about spiritual life and the awakening and evolution of humankind.
How To Get There
It is an easy day trip from Zurich and if you’re arriving by car you can combine it with a hike of varying lengths. There are small car parks all along the route up so you can see from your Satnav how far the rest of your hike will be to Paxmal.
Views over the Walensee as you hike up
Parking
We parked close to the Kliniken Valens Rehab clinic and it was about an hour’s hike from there – but there are numerous small car parks along the way and there is even one right at the top which is just about 5 minutes walk away.
However, it is a lovely hike and the scenery is splendid – so it is much nicer to walk up at least some of the way if you can. On the way down we stopped at the Rugg Beizli for a drink – and they also have a WC there.
A drink and a view at Rugg Beizli
By Public Transport
If you’re coming by public transport then the nearest train station is in Walenstadt (just over an hour from Zurich HB) and it is quite a long hike from there. There is a bus (443) once an hour during the day, which can take you to Walenstadtburg – but it is still around 4km uphill from there, and of course down again – so do check on Google maps before setting out.
Paxmal
Near Walenstadt in the Churfirsten mountains above Walensee.
Directions: See Pax on Google Maps here.
Kar Bickel Museum
Whilst you’re in the area you might also like to visit the Karl Bickel Museum in Walenstadt which is open Friday – Sunday, afternoons only. See details here.
