Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In Zurich

It’s usually around this time of year that we are getting ready to celebrate Sechselaeuten in Zurich and watching in anticipation as the great big Böögg is placed in the middle of Sechselaeutenplatz and set alight. (You can read all about the festival of Sechselaeuten and the tradition of the Böögg here).

In addition to the processions, the costumes and the flowers, every April there is usually a Ferris Wheel in town too. For 2021, due to Covid, Sechselaeuten is sadly cancelled. ( It would have taken place on 19th April). However, that shouldn’t stop you having fun on the Ferris!

Yes, the Ferris Wheel is back and it is situated just on the other side of Quaibrücke from Central. The nearest tram stop is Bürkliplatz and you certainly can’t miss it, especially at night as it is so bright and colourful.

From the top you get some great views over the Lake and the River and it’s pretty Covid friendly as you’re out in the fresh air, high above the crowds. We had great fun on it!

The Ferris Wheel Zurich

Where: Close to Bürkliplatz, opposite Central

When: From now until 2nd May 2021

Rides: CHF 7 for Adults and I believe children are CHF 5 or CHF 4 – please let me know in the comments if you find out before I do!

Have fun and enjoy!

