How To Register For Your Covid Vaccination in Zurich

If you haven’t already registered for your Corona Vaccination – now is the time to do so! It’s very simple and takes just a few minutes. You simply need to go to the Vaccination Registration website here where you will find the information available in German in French.

If you want it in English, as I did here, depending on your device, you should be able to read the instructions in English if you use the Chrome browser and choose English as your preferred language.

Self-Assessment To Determine If You Are Eligible To Be Vaccinated & Are GREEN

Before going any further you need to answer the questions to see if you are Red, Orange or Green (see here). If your answers conform to the requirements to be vaccinated you will be GREEN and you will be good to go to get registered. You will be classified as GREEN as long as you are over 16, have no symptoms or have not been in quarantine or suffering from Covid for the past 3 months.

Fill Out The Questionnaire

You then fill your details into the online registration form and as well as providing your email address you need to create a password too. Your registration is confirmed via SMS so you need to have your phone when you register, as well as your health insurance (Krankenkasse) card so that you can input the number.

As soon as you press return you receive: your group number (for example, N or M etc) along with a PDF and a QR Code which you need to keep hold of as you will need this when you get your call and turn up to be vaccinated!

Good luck !

