Mother’s Day Switzerland 2021 – Gift Ideas and Suggestions

Sunday 9th May 2021

Sunday 9th May 2021 is Mother’s Day in Switzerland. If you’re looking for gift ideas or for something special to do in and around Zurich here are a few ideas.

A Mother’s Day Take Away Brunch

Many hotels and restaurants in Zurich have special Mother’s Day Brunches on the menu to take away – but do make sure to reserve as soon as possible.

From Park Hyatt:

We recently tried out a wonderful TakeAway Brunch from The Park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich for Easter and they are now offering this as a special Mother’s Day Bunch too. Find out more about the Mother’s Day Brunch here.

Confiserie Honold are doing a number of great options from which you can choose for Mother’s Day Brunch. Orders can be taken right up till 12 noon on Saturday before Mother’s Day. Take a look at their various Brunch Options here.

Cheezy Mother’s Day Brunch Box

How about this cute idea for a Cheezy Mother’s Day Cheese Brunch Box. It features some wonderful quality Swiss Cheeses and makes for a really great present. See details of the Cheezy Mother’s Day Brunch Box here.

Say It With Chocolate

Why not spoil her with chocolate? Honold’s, Vollenweider, Max Chocolatier, Teuscher, Taucherli chocolate shops in Zurich all have great chocolate gifts for this special celebration.

Or you could make the chocolate bark at home which is shown in the picture. See recipe here.

Make A Homemade Cake

What about making a homemade cake? One of the best Chocolate Cakes we have ever made is this one – take a look at the recipe here.

Alternatively you could buy a cake from Confiserie Honold or one of the other places on this cake list here.

If you’re looking for a Vegan cake take a look here.

Babyliss Hydro Fusion Air Styler

The Babyliss Hydro Fusion Air Styler is a fabulous and versatile hair styler using the latest advanced plasma technology to hydrate your hair as it styles it keeping its condition on top form. With a large 50mm barrel it is ideally suited to medium- long to long hair. Find out all about it here.

Lalique Scented Candles

Laliques latest scented candles smell divine and make for a perfect Mother’s Day present. You can read all about these latest candles in our article here. Click here for purchasing details.

Pampering

A Special Facial

2020 and 2021 have been very a very stressful time for most mothers. Pure Beauty Spa offer a fabulous range of facials and body treatments that mum would really adore! We highly recommend the Biotec Line Eraser Facial which we tried recently. Not only is it perfect for plumping up tired skin but your skin feels and looks amazing afterwards. We also tried a great body treatment called the Body Ballancer which really is very relaxing and afterwards you feel really energised. Read all about both treatments here. For more information Find our more on the PureBeautySpa website in English here.

The Gift Of Perfect Feet – A Pedicure Kit From Pure Beauty Spa

Pure Beauty Spa have a great Pedicure Kit from Nova Skin which you can purchase to eliminate hard skin on your feet – and it really works. Please call Pure Beauty Spa for details.

Formetta Collagen Health Drinks

We start losing collagen from around the age of 30 and it can affect the way our skin looks. Formettā is a clinically tested Collagen Drink which helps improve skin, hair and nails and is available in boxes of 30 sachets. If you use the promo code NEWINZURICH you can get your first box for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. Visit the Formettā website here to find out all about this healthcare supplement.You can also buy Formetta from Pure Beauty Spa salon.

Valmont Luxury Skincare

If you really want to push the boat out, Valmont have a wonderful range of very high quality, luxurious skincare products. Their L’Elixir des Glaciers is a top of the range Swiss skin range which you can read about here. However, the Valmont Hydra 3 eye serum is really amazing too and you can visit the Valmont website to find out all about it here.

Dermafora Serum

A very affordable and effective Serum by Dermafora is this one which can be bought online or at Amavita and Coop Chemists all over Switzerland. See details online here.

QMS Gentle Exfoliant Lotion For All SkinTypes

This best selling lotion is applied daily morning and evening to skin to stimulate cell renewal and to refine and renew tired, dull skin. This gently exfoliating lotion remains on the skin, before you apply your serum and moisturising creams. Please see details here.

The perfect solution to tired eyes! Swissline’s new Eye Booster Serum which refreshes and rejuvenates the under eye area comabatting stress and pollution and signs of ageing. Find out all about it here

Excursions – Trips to See Spring Flowers / Blossoms

How about a trip to see the blossom trees on the Chriesiwäg or Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick? You can read all about it here.

Why not take mum for a trip to see the Rhododendrons at Seleger Moor?

A Visit to the Spa

A Spa Trip – how about a Spa Voucher to a Spa?

The Dolder Spa – at the Dolder Grand offers a very luxurious spa experience and you can also book a number of treatments too – see here for details.

The Tamina Spa Bad Ragaz makes for a great day out with views of the snow capped mountains from the outdoor pool. See here for details.

Ideas For Sporty Mothers

Summer Sports and Leisure Clothing From Sport Shop Time Out in Uster

Sport Shop Time Out has a whole range of sports, hiking and leisure and swimwear at their large store in Uster (where there is also free parking). If you’re not sure you can also buy a Gift Voucher as a present. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 . See website (in German) here.

FIT X EGG Gym

The Fit X Egg Gym is now open again and if you live close by how about the gift of a subscription to the gym. Find out all about the gym here.

Mother’s Day Lunch Boat Cruise

Mother’s Day Boat Lunch Cruise 9th May – Outer Deck Only – An excursion on Lake Zurich by boat with lunch on the outer deck to celebrate Mother’s Day. See here for details.

Or why not make a weekend of it staying overnight in a luxurious hotel. Staying in a hotel means that you will be able to take advantage of the hotel’s restaurant and eat inside too. Take a look at our selection of hotels here.

Mother’s Day Photo Shoot

How about treating mum to a Mother’s Day Photo Shoot with 5 digital files for just CHF 150? Contact Carmen by email here for more information or to book. Booking for this can be flexible for dates around Mother’s Day. Click here for Carmen’s website.

Gadgets

Nespresso’s milk frother, the Aeroccino 4, not only has 4 different programs for 2 types of hot foam, hot milk and cold foam – but this new model even goes in the dishwasher! Why not surprise her with a hot cappuccino on Mother’s Day morning ? Read all about it on our review here – or See it on the Nespresso website here.

Make Sparkling Water, Sparkling Wine and Sparking Juices with SodaNow

The new SodaNow machine makes everything from water to wine sparkling – and is slimline and sleek so it can fit in even the smallest of kitchens. You can read about it here. You can buy it from most good electrical shops and online.

