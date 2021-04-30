Home » Exploring Zurich » Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich
ChildrenExhibitions and EventsExploring ZurichThings To DoTravel

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

*** Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays ***

UBS Polybahn Zurich

Have you ever taken a ride on the UBS Polybahn in Zurich ?

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

The UBS Polybahn in Zurich opened in 1889 and is a distinctive red funicular which in just two and a half minutes transports you from Central to the Polyterrasse, next to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the University.

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

Carries 2 Million Passengers Per Year

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

The funicular is a tribute to late 19th century engineering and each year it carries around two million passengers on its 176metre route.

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

UBS Polybahn or Polybähnli

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

The funicular railway is part of Zurich’s history. In 1976 its finances were in the red and it was threatened with closure. However, UBS bank stepped in and purchased it and totally refurbished it, equipping it with state-of-the-art technology. Then in 2001 the top station was repainted in its original Sienna red colour. Since then it has been known as the UBS Polybahn or “Polybähnli” or the Student Express.

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

The funicular is unmanned and as well as the lovely wooden seating inside the carriage, you can also stand in the uncovered section at the front to get the best view.

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

Usual Public Transport Tickets Are Valid For the Ride

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

Together with the VBZ and ZVV, it is a part of Zurich’s public transport system and your usual tram/bus ticket is sufficient for taking a ride.

Top Station of the UBS Polybahn

From the top station, next to the ETH you can find some of the best views of Zurich.

Fun Fact

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

The funicular derives its name from the fact that ETH Zürich used to be called the Eidgenössisches Polytechnikum and therefore the little red railway became the Polybahn.

The UBS Polybahn is popular with students commuting to and from university, but is also a popular place to visit for visitors and families. So next time you’re in the area around Central, why not give it a go?

Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

The UBS Polybahn Zurich

Address: Limmatquai 144, 8001 Zürich

Opened: 1889

Operational: All year round, every 2 – 5 minutes

Open: Mondays to Fridays from 6.45am – 7.15pm, Saturdays 7.30am – 2pm & Sundays & Public Holidays CLOSED (please note 1st May is a holiday)

Top Station: Polyterrasse

Lower Station: Central

Track length: 176 m

Altitude: 452 metres

Tickets: One way CHF 2.70 & CHF 2.30 with Halb Tax. It is included in the usual public transport ticket.

Prices correct at time of writing. Please always check before travel.

You can find more information here.

*** Articles You May Like ***

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich – Villa Patumbah

Beautiful Parks to Visit In Zurich – Belvoir Park

Beautiful Places To Visit In Zurich – Rechberg Park

**************************

 

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Early May 2021

Mother’s Day Switzerland 2021 – Gift Ideas and...

A Trip To Paxmal The Amazing Peace Monument...

The Impressive Negrellisteg Bridge near Zurich Main Station

What’s On In Zurich End of April 2021...

Top Things To Do In Morges When Visiting...

What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late April...

The Impressive Aare Gorge – A Great Day...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of April 2021

Have Fun On The Colourful Ferris Wheel In...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security