Take a Ride on the UBS Polybahn Funicular in Zurich

*** Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays ***

Have you ever taken a ride on the UBS Polybahn in Zurich ?

The UBS Polybahn in Zurich opened in 1889 and is a distinctive red funicular which in just two and a half minutes transports you from Central to the Polyterrasse, next to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the University.

Carries 2 Million Passengers Per Year

The funicular is a tribute to late 19th century engineering and each year it carries around two million passengers on its 176metre route.

UBS Polybahn or Polybähnli

The funicular railway is part of Zurich’s history. In 1976 its finances were in the red and it was threatened with closure. However, UBS bank stepped in and purchased it and totally refurbished it, equipping it with state-of-the-art technology. Then in 2001 the top station was repainted in its original Sienna red colour. Since then it has been known as the UBS Polybahn or “Polybähnli” or the Student Express.

The funicular is unmanned and as well as the lovely wooden seating inside the carriage, you can also stand in the uncovered section at the front to get the best view.

Usual Public Transport Tickets Are Valid For the Ride

Together with the VBZ and ZVV, it is a part of Zurich’s public transport system and your usual tram/bus ticket is sufficient for taking a ride.

Top Station of the UBS Polybahn

From the top station, next to the ETH you can find some of the best views of Zurich.

Fun Fact

The funicular derives its name from the fact that ETH Zürich used to be called the Eidgenössisches Polytechnikum and therefore the little red railway became the Polybahn.

The UBS Polybahn is popular with students commuting to and from university, but is also a popular place to visit for visitors and families. So next time you’re in the area around Central, why not give it a go?

The UBS Polybahn Zurich

Address: Limmatquai 144, 8001 Zürich

Opened: 1889

Operational: All year round, every 2 – 5 minutes

Open: Mondays to Fridays from 6.45am – 7.15pm, Saturdays 7.30am – 2pm & Sundays & Public Holidays CLOSED (please note 1st May is a holiday)

Top Station: Polyterrasse

Lower Station: Central

Track length: 176 m

Altitude: 452 metres

Tickets: One way CHF 2.70 & CHF 2.30 with Halb Tax. It is included in the usual public transport ticket.

Prices correct at time of writing. Please always check before travel.

You can find more information here.

