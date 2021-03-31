The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

No Roses Without Thorns

An Initiative From the Churches of Zurich – 29th March – Easter Monday, 5th April

Seven Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains in Zurich

Have you seen the seven beautiful rose-filled fountains in Zurich yet? They have been on view in the city since 29th March and will remain in place until 5th April, Easter Monday.

These colourful and very artistic installations have very quickly become some of the most visited spots in the city! Popular with old and young alike, they have been flooding Instagram and Facebook feeds and really are a perfect match for the beautiful Spring weather we are experiencing right now.

An Initiative By The Reformierte Kirche Zurich

The rose filled fountains are an initiative by the Reformierte Kirche in Zurich, aiming to bring some colour and hope into people’s lives in this time of uncertainty. The church’s idea is to celebrate life this Spring with rose fountains, music and an evening blessing. It wants to emphasise that it offers a place of relief from the current stresses of everyday life and as well as offering church services throughout Holy Week and Easter, it is there for them outside of the church’s four walls.

The church also draws a parallel between link between “Corona” and the crown of thorns which Jesus bore. It points out that without thorns, there are no roses, just as without Good Friday there is no Easter!

The Meanings Behind The Fountains

There are seven fountains decorated with roses and the fountains themselves are a symbol of new life. The roses are a sign of joy, bringing colour into the darkness of the current situation and the thorns remind us that they are part and parcel of the situation we are in.

There are 7 locations where you can view these beautiful fountains :

At Münsterhof close to the Fraumünster church

At the top of Rennweg near the En Soie Shop

In Augustinergasse next to the Augustinerkirche and the Blumen Fitze Flower Shop

The small one inside the covered area at Helmhaus

At Zwingliplatz / Helferei

At Predigerplatz

At Stüssihofstatt .

You can see a list of the fountains locations here:

The Zurich city blessing continues till Maundy Thursday at 6:05 p.m. and on Easter Sunday there will be church services from the Grossmünster tower and from the tower of St. Peter.

For More Information

For more information on the Reformierte Kirche see here.

You can see videos and live recordings of the church services here.

The flowers are all from florist Blumen Fitze.

For further details on the initiative in German – please click here

