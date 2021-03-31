Home » Exhibitions and Events » The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021
"New In Zurich"Exhibitions and EventsFamilyFreePop UpSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

by newinzurich
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

No Roses Without Thorns 

An Initiative From the Churches of Zurich – 29th March – Easter Monday, 5th April

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

Seven Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains in Zurich

Have you seen the seven beautiful rose-filled fountains in Zurich yet? They have been on view in the city since 29th March and will remain in place until 5th April, Easter Monday.

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

These colourful and very artistic installations have very quickly become some of the most visited spots in the city! Popular with old and young alike, they have been flooding Instagram and Facebook feeds and really are a perfect match for the beautiful Spring weather we are experiencing right now.

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

An Initiative By The Reformierte Kirche Zurich

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

The rose filled fountains are an initiative by the Reformierte Kirche in Zurich, aiming to bring some colour and hope into people’s lives in this time of uncertainty. The church’s idea is to celebrate life this Spring with rose fountains, music and an evening blessing. It wants to emphasise that it offers a place of relief from the current stresses of everyday life and as well as offering church services throughout Holy Week and Easter, it is there for them outside of the church’s four walls.

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

The church also draws a parallel between link between “Corona” and the crown of thorns which Jesus bore. It points out that without thorns, there are no roses, just as without Good Friday there is no Easter!

The Meanings Behind The Fountains

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

There are seven fountains decorated with roses and the fountains themselves are a symbol of new life. The roses are a sign of joy, bringing colour into the darkness of the current situation and the thorns remind us that they are part and parcel of the situation we are in.

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

There are 7 locations where you can view these beautiful fountains :

At Münsterhof close to the Fraumünster church

At the top of Rennweg near the En Soie Shop

In Augustinergasse next to the Augustinerkirche and the Blumen Fitze Flower Shop

The small one inside the covered area at Helmhaus

At Zwingliplatz / Helferei

At Predigerplatz

At  Stüssihofstatt .

You can see a list of the fountains locations here:

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021The Zurich city blessing continues till Maundy Thursday at 6:05 p.m. and on Easter Sunday there will be church services from the Grossmünster tower and from the tower of St. Peter.

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

For More Information

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

The Beautiful Rose Filled Fountains of Zurich for Easter 2021

For more information on the Reformierte Kirche see here.

You can see videos and live recordings of the church services here. 

The flowers are all from florist Blumen Fitze.

For further details on the initiative in German – please click here

*** Articles You May Like ***

A Little Spring Cheer with the Blossom In Zurich

Chriesiwäg – The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick Switzerland

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich – Villa Patumbah

The Beautiful Swiss Alpine Lake & Mountains at Seealpsee in The Snow

Get Creative This Easter With Your Lindt Gold Bunny!

*****************************

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Inter-Community School Zurich Virtual Primary Open House

What’s On In Zurich Late March Early April...

Beautiful Places To Visit in Zurich – Villa...

The Beautiful Swiss Alpine Lake & Mountains at...

Get Creative This Easter With Your Lindt Gold...

Beautiful Locations in Switzerland – Schloss Aarburg in...

What’s On In Zurich End Of March 2021

What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2021 Onwards

7 Great Places To Go SnowShoeing Not Far...

A Journey On The GoldenPass Belle Époque Train 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security