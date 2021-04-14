The Impressive Aare Gorge – A Great Day Out in Haslital

The Aareschlucht or Aare Gorge

The Aareschlucht or Aare Gorge is a picturesque alpine gorge with a pale turquoise blue river flowing through it. Located in the beautiful region of Haslital in the Bernese Oberland it makes for a great day trip from Zurich, but an even better option would be to stay for the weekend and enjoy the many other attractions in the area too. You could also combine it with a visit for example, to the Gelmerbahn or the Handeck Suspension Bridge or the Reichenbach Falls.

The gorge is the result of the Aare River eroding a path through the calcareous rock over thousands of years and it is a wonder of nature. It is just a short distance from the town of Meiringen and it is very impressive.

When you arrive at the Aare Schlucht you need to know that there are two very separate entrances, one on the west side and one on the east, and they are in two distinct areas. We arrived at the West entrance where we found there to be ample parking and walked through the entrance tunnel and began our walk along the gorge.

It is an easy walk of about 1.5 km from end to end, which is perfectly safe for all the family and there are handrails all along, with just a few steps at some points.

Along the way there are some waterfalls too.

There is a system of safe path and tunnels.

You will also find plenty of places to stop and admire the view, to marvel at the impressive flow of water and to stand in awe.

At some points the river is wide and fast flowing, at others it is narrow and crashes down the vertical stone in white rapids. Take a look up to see the amazing strata in the rocks and its beautiful colours.

Once you get to the end of the gorge you can either simply turn around and walk back or you can catch the train and in just 3 minutes you will be back at your point of entry. Please note that the train only runs once an hour. There is however, somewhere to get refreshments and souvenirs if you so wish at both entrances and exits.

Where: Aareschlucht , 3860 Meiringen

Tel: +41 33 971 40 48

Tickets: Adults CHF 10, Children 6-16 years CHF 6, under 6s are FREE

Please note you can also combine your ticket with entrance to the Reichenbach Falls – see details on the website below.

Opening Hours: 8.30am – 5.30pm (July & August 8.30am – 6.30pm)

Please see the brochure for the Aare Gorge here

Please see here for a flyer with detailed information on the Gorge.

