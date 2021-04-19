Top Things To Do In Morges When Visiting In Spring

If you’ve never visited the beautiful town of Morges, then Spring is the perfect time. We went to see the beautiful Tulip Festival, and whilst we were there, we discovered there were so many other things to see and do too.

The Tulip Festival Morges 1st April – 9th May 2021 (FREE)

The annual Tulip Festival has been taking place in Morges since 1971. It’s very easy to get to, just a short walk from Morges train station. If you’re coming by car, there is a car park right beside the castle, next to the Parc de l’Indépendance where the beautiful tulip displays are planted.

The tulips really are simply amazing. There are around 300 varieties and a total of around 120,000 flowers. You can also stroll around the park and take in the views across Lac Léman, or Lake Geneva, as it is known in English. The Tulip Festival is FREE to enter (please note when we were there you needed to wear a mask whilst in the grounds of the park because of Covid regulations).

As well as the huge variety of tulips, there are lots of other Spring flowers and over 50 varieties of trees.

Visit Morges Castle

Morges Castle is right next door to the park and is a medieval castle and a Swiss heritage site of national significance. It was built in the 13th century by Louis of Savoy. It also houses several museums – a military museum, a figurine museum, an artillery museum and a police museum.

The Military Museum focuses on locals from the Lake Geneva Region who went into Foreign Service, especially in Napoleon’s army, and on military writers, and covers 350 years of history.

The Swiss Historic Figurine Museum displays a collection put together by Raoul Gérard of historic battlefield reconstitutions of battlefields. The figurines are all dressed in military and warrior uniforms.

The Artillery Museum displays the history of cannons from the Burgundy wars to the present day.

The Police Museum explains the history of Lake Geneva police corps which was founded in 1803.

Whilst we were there we also saw an exhibition of the famous Polish pianist and composer, Ignacy Jan Paderewski, who lived in Morges from 1897 until 1940.

You can visit the Morges Castle Website (in French) here.

Morges Castle close to the lake front

Take A Walk Along the Promenade

Wherever you go in Morges in Springtime you seem to be greeted by flowers. As you walk along the Lake Promenade there are more tulips planted along the lake and as you walk along here you can enjoy stunning views across the lake.

Enjoy A Picnic By The Lake

One great idea that is currently being offered by the Morges Tourist office is the ability to order a picnic from Traiteur Oncle Paul. The delicious picnic comes with a variety of selections (we had sushi in ours but there is plenty of choice) and is packed in little wooden boxes and comes neatly packed along with water and wine in a very practical rucksack.

The idea is that you can order it, pick it up from the Tourist Office then take it down to the lake or park and enjoy it in the sunshine with a view. We tested it out and found a lovely place along the harbour wall with views of the lake where we enjoyed these regional delicacies in the Spring sunshine.

Tolochenaz – Follow In The Footsteps of Audrey Hepburn

One of the things I didn’t know about Morges, is that Audrey Hepburn lived in a pretty little village very close by. Called Tolochenaz, it is just a few kilometres from Morges and with the flowers and the colours it really has a “touch of Provence” about it.

You can follow the trail “In the Steps of Audrey Hepburn” which takes you through the village to all the well known places in the area which had associations with the British film star and UNICEF campaigner. You begin the walk at the bus stop which is near the bronze statue in the Place d’Audrey Hepburn.

You then continue to the house where she lived (which is privately owned, so you can’t visit, but you can see it from the outside), to the Church where her funeral was held, to the cemetery where she is buried. It also takes you to the Audrey Hepburn Pavillon, a former schoolhouse which used to house a small museum. Sadly there is no longer a museum there, but the exterior is decorated with amazing art work.

Art on The Outside of the Audrey Hepburn Pavilion

If you follow the trail to the end it takes you right back to Morges. It takes around an hour and a half or so, depending of course on how long you stop at each place.

Take The Bimmelbahn Throught The Vineyards

One little excursion we loved was the excursion on the miniature train or Bimmelbahn as it is also known. There are usually 3 rides a day at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm (check depending on when you visit for latest information). The first and the last rides take you in and around Morges and the 3pm ride takes you thought the local vineyards. We chose the 3pm trip and enjoyed beautiful views of the surrounding countryside, the vineyards and also of Chateau Vufflens. They also run special tours too, details of which you can find on their website here.

Chateau Vufflens

The Bimmelbahn train runs from April through till the end of October. For more detailed information please visit the website here.

Buy Some Local Wine

There are lots of little vineyards with wonderful wine. One such vineyard is the one run by Laurent Bally of Les Trois Terres. Once the Covid restrictions have been lifted, he will be offering guided tours and wine tastings, but for the time being you can still visit to purchase wine. Laurent is extremely knowledgeable and speaks really good English. His local Chasselas and Gamaret (pictured below) wines are both delicious and very affordable. You can visit the Les Trois Terres website here and you can order Les Trois Terres wines online here.

Les Trois Terres is located a couple of kilometres from the centre at Avenue de Marcelin 72,1110 Morges Tel: +41 21 802 40 28. Email: info@lestroisterres.ch

Morges

Where To Stay

We stayed at the lovely Hostellerie Le Petit Manoir which is conveniently located just across the road from the Park de l’Indépendance. It is also just a few minutes walk from Morges railway station. It has comfortable rooms, a restaurant with outdoor seating, very good food and a delightful garden as well as a small spa.

Hostellerie Le Petit Manoir

Address: Avenue Ignace Paderewski 8, 1110 Morges Tel: 021 804 12 00 Visit the Hostellerie Le Petit Manor website here

Another Hotel we were recommended was:

La Maison d’Igor

Address: Rue Saint-Domingue 2, 1110 Morges Tel: 021 803 06 06

Visit the Maison d’Igor website here.

Click this link for Google directions to the Parc de l’Indépendance Morges

See the Park de l’Indépendance where the Tulip Festival takes place on Google maps below:

Morges Region Tourism Office

There are plenty more things to do in Morges, and the people at the local Tourist Office are very helpful and have plenty more suggestions too.

Address: Rue du Château 2, CP 55, 1110 Morges

Tel: +41 21 801 32 33

For more ideas you might like to visit the Morges website here.

There is also a Morges Guide App which takes you on some of the nicest walks in the region as well as other sightseeing highlight. You can find out more here.

Surrounding Area

If you are staying for a few days, most likely you will want to visit nearby Lausanne and maybe see the giant Aquatis, fresh water Aquarium, which is the largest one in Europe.

Other places to visit include Chateau Chillon in Montreux which is also not too far away.

***************************

Camen is a photographer with a studio in Zurich and specialises in family and individual portrait photography as well as CV and LinkedIn photos. You can visit www.Carmen.Photo here

**********************

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************