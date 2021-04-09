What’s On In Zurich Beginning of April 2021

We hope you had a great Easter and had fun with the sudden April snow last week! Have a wonderful weekend and week ahead. Scroll down to the bottom to find information about the Corona Self tests and other Corona information.

SPORT SHOP TIME SEASON OPENING 9th & 10th APRIL: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster has its Spring & Summer Season opening on Friday 9th (till 8pm) & Saturday 10th April (till 5pm) with lots of special offers, discounts and sales! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616. Please see website here.

TAKEAWAY COCKTAIL FESTIVAL ZURICH 9th & 10th APRIL: This weekend there is a Takeaway Cocktail Festival with lots of cool bars from all over Zurich taking place. It begins on Friday at 4pm till 10pm and on Saturday it runs from 2pm till 8pm. It’s organised by the Bar am Wasser, Stadthausquai 1, 8001 Zürich and the following bars are taking part: Tales Bar, No Idea, OleOle, Felix Bar, Cinchona Bar and on Saturday Old Crow, Baur’s. 4 Tiere, Bridge Bar and the Widder Bar. Read all about it here.

FERRIS WHEEL ZURICH: The Ferris Wheel is back in Zurich until 2nd May. See photos and find out more here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There are some great “blossom hot spots” in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.

VISIT VILLA PATUMBAH PARK: One of the most beautiful parks to visit in Spring is Villa Patumbah. Find out all about it here.

VISIT RECHBERG PARK: Rechberg Park is quite small and a little hidden away, but every Spring they plant some beautiful Spring flowers in their walled garden. Find out all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

THE CHRIESIWAG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that it will soon be time to check out the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick. It is usually in bloom from mid April onwards – but is definitely an excursion worth making. Find out more here.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK FROM 1st APRIL: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

A SPRING HIKE ROUND THE WALENSEE: How about a Spring hike round the Walensee? Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO ZUG: Fancy a trip to Zug? It's not far from Zurich and always worth a visit. Of course, the restaurants and cafes are only doing take away at the moment – but there is still lots to see and do. Find out more here.

A TRIP TO RIGI: Rigi is a great place to visit anytime of year and the views from the top are breathtaking.Find out more about Rigi here.

INDIAN RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy an Indian meal many (but not all) of the great Indian restaurants on this list are currently open for takeaway and home delivery. See the list of Indian restaurants here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: With the return of the snow it’s been a perfect excuse to make your own fondue! See details of our recipe here.

MAISON DE VALMONT’S LATEST RANGE OF LUXURY SKINCARE: Swiss luxury brand Valmont have just launched their latest range of luxury skincare, L’Elixir des Glaciers. Find out all about the powerful special ingredient used in this new line. Read all about it here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the blossom right now. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

THINGS TO DO WHEN YOU’RE AT HOME: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated and stuck at home. Take a look at some ideas here.

GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.

PURE BEAUTY SPA: Pure Beauty Spa offers a premium range of professional beauty and spa treatments for both men and women ranging from facials, waxing, nails, massage to spa body treatments, non-surgical face lifting, microdermabrasion, permanent hair removal, cellulite and body contouring treatments to red vein and pigmentation treatments. Get 20% Off Your 1st Treatment* with Pure Beauty Spa Zurich on all appointments Weds-Fri. Address: Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich Email: info@purebeautyspa.ch. You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

GOURMET FOOD, WELLNESS & MOUNTAINS AT HOTEL GUARDA VAL + 10% READER DISCOUNT : If you’re looking for a great break in the mountains, with relaxation, wellness and gourmet food, then why not consider Hotel Guarda Val. We had a wonderful stay there last week and if you book with Promo Code NewInZurich you can get a 10% discount (you can book here). Read all about this wonderful hotel here.

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

SNOWSHOEING

CHECK OUT THESE 7 GREAT SNOWSHOEING LOCATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Not sure where to go snowshoeing? Take a look at this article which shows you 7 different snowshoeing locations, all less than an hour and a half from Zurich. Do, however, check there is enough snow before you go! Read all about them here.

SKIING

Last chance to go skiing as most Ski resorts in Switzerland close this Sunday.

SKIING IN SWITZERLAND: Check out the following articles on these resorts:

SKING AROSA / LENZERHEIDE

SKIING FLIMS & LAAX

SKIING KLOSTERS & DAVOS

SKIING FLUMSERBERG

SKI THE JUNGFRAUJOCH FOR CHF 99: Check out this special day ski pass for the Jungfraujoch. See the offer here.

GO UP THE JUNGFRAUJOCH FOR CHF 69: Lindt also have a special offer if you purchase CHF 30 worth of Lindt chocolate – see details here.

A TRIP TO THE JUNGFRAUJOCH: Find out what it’s like at the top of the Jungfraujoch here.

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out our list of tobogganing locations – but do look at the individual websites before setting off to ensure there is sufficient snow. See our list here.

EXPATS

VIRTUAL OPEN DAY AT ICS PRIMARY WEDNESDAY 28th APRIL: Join the Primary Principal and the ICS Leadership team on 28th April for a virtual Open Day – open to all parents who have children of Grades 1 – 5 to find out more about the lifelong learning skills and teaching at ICS for Primary pupils. See details here.

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

EXPAT SAVVY FOR YOUR EXPAT INSURANCE NEEDS: Expat Savvy will help you to find the best insurance plan for you and your family. Email Expat Savvy here. Call Expat Savvy on: +41 79 155 25 70 Visit the Expat Savvy website here.

PHOTOS OF THE ROSE FILLED FOUNTAINS OVER EASTER: The roses were taken out of the fountains on Easter Monday but if you missed them take a look at our photos here.

IDEAS TO GET CREATIVE WITH YOUR LINDT BUNNY: If you still have some Easter Gold Bunnies left over, Lindt have got some great ideas on how you can still have fun with them. Take a look here.

LE MIRAGE GSTAAD. If you missed the Mirage House of Mirrors in Gstaad which ended on 5th April, you can see photos of it here.

DAMIEN HIRST EXHIBITION: If you missed the indoor and outdoor exhibition of British artist Damien Hirst’s sculptures and other works in St Moritz, you can see more photos here.

CORONA UPDATES

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: The vaccination centre is now takings registrations (and bookings will follow) so you can register here for your vaccine.

Latest Covid Update As of Friday 22nd March

The latest relaxation is that from Monday 22nd March it is now permitted to have up to 10 people (previously 5 people) for private gatherings – although vigilance should be exercised at all times and people should be from as few different households as possible. Below is the latest Infographic. The next Government announcements / updates are due on 14th April.

LATEST TRAVEL QUARANTINE SITUATION: Please check the Government website for the latest announcements on the countries for which you do and don’t have to quarantine. It has just been updated and travellers from the UK and Ireland no longer have to quarantine when going into Switzerland (although they still have to when they go back – if indeed they are allowed to travel at all).

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

