What’s On In Zurich Early April 2021

Wishing you all a very Happy Easter!

Wishing you a very happy and healthy Easter! The shops in Zurich are shut on Good Friday and on Easter Monday and if you haven’t got your Easter eggs and bunnies yet, then this Saturday is your last chance! Please note that many shops will close early on Saturday too!

10 TOP THINGS TO DO THIS EASTER + EASTER OPENING HOURS: Take a look here for some ideas on things to do in and around Zurich this Easter. Take a look here.

VISIT THE ROSE FILLED FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH UNTIL EASTER MONDAY: Check out the 7 locations where these beautiful displays are taking place. See the full details of the initiative and the locations here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There are some great “blossom hot spots” in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.

SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

THREE GREAT IDEAS TO GET CREATIVE AS A FAMILY THIS EASTER WITH YOUR LINDT BUNNY: Take a look here for some great ideas on how you can get really creative with your Easter Bunny as a family this Easter. Take a look here.

WHERE TO FIND CHOCOLATE BUNNIES IN ZURICH: Check out the hand made chocolate bunnies you can also find for Easter at these small Chocolate Shops in Zurich. Take a look here.

EASTER AT THE LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE : The Lindt Chocolate Museum is celebrating Easter with bunnies galore and an Easter drawing contest for children with lots of prizes and lots more. You can read all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

THE CHRIESIWAG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that it will soon be time to check out the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick. It is usually in bloom from mid April onwards – but is definitely an excursion worth making. Find out more here.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK FROM 1st APRIL: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

LE MIRAGE GSTAAD TILL 5th APRIL: They keep extending the Mirage House of Mirrors in Gstaad and the most recent date currently being shown is 5th April. With all the snow around I suspect it will be extended further! However, please do check with Gstaad Tourism for the latest information. Find out all about it and see more photos here

DAMIEN HIRST EXHIBITION IN ST MORITZ UNTIL 5th APRIL: There’s an indoor and outdoor exhibition of British artist Damien Hirst’s sculptures and other works in St Moritz until 5th APRIL. Find out all about it here.

A TRIP TO PILATUS: How about a trip to Pilatus? This majestic mountain makes for a great day trip. How about a trip to Pilatus? This majestic mountain makes for a great day trip. Find out all about it here.

A TRIP TO LUCERNE: How about a day trip to Lucerne? Find out all about this beautiful city. Obviously at the moment only take away restaurants and cafes are open. See the article here.

Lucerne

THE BEAUTIFUL SEEALPSEE IN THE SNOW: See some great photos by photographer Sebastian Andrei of the Alpstein mountains near Seealpsee in the snow last week. Take a look here.

THINGS TO DO WHEN YOU’RE AT HOME: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated and stuck at home. Take a look at some ideas here.

GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.

INDIAN RESTAURANTS FOR TAKE AWAY & HOME DELIVERY: If you fancy an Indian meal many (but not all) of the great Indian restaurants on this list are currently open for takeaway and home delivery. See the list of Indian restaurants here.

MAKE YOUR OWN FONDUE: The restaurants may be closed but that doesn’t stop you making your own fondue as the shops are still open. See details of our recipe here.

MAISON DE VALMONT’S LATEST RANGE OF LUXURY SKINCARE: Swiss luxury brand Valmont have just launched their latest range of luxury skincare, L’Elixir des Glaciers.. Find out all about the powerful special ingredient used in this new line. Read all about it here.

CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the blossom right now. Why not give a present that will last forever? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.

EXPLORE SWITZERLAND

GOURMET FOOD, WELLNESS & MOUNTAINS AT HOTEL GUARDA VAL + 10% READER DISCOUNT : If you’re looking for a great break in the mountains, with relaxation, wellness and gourmet food, then why not consider Hotel Guarda Val. We had a wonderful stay there last week and if you book with Promo Code NewInZurich you can get a 10% discount (you can book here). Read all about this wonderful hotel here.

Gourmet Dinners at the Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide

HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.

SNOWSHOEING

CHECK OUT THESE 7 GREAT SNOWSHOEING LOCATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Not sure where to go snowshoeing? Take a look at this article which shows you 7 different snowshoeing locations, all less than an hour and a half from Zurich. Read all about them here.

SKIING

SKIING IN SWITZERLAND: Check out the following articles on these resorts:

SKING AROSA / LENZERHEIDE

SKIING FLIMS & LAAX

SKIING KLOSTERS & DAVOS

SKIING FLUMSERBERG

SKI THE JUNGFRAUJOCH FOR CHF 99: Check out this special day ski pass for the Jungfraujoch. See the offer here.

GO UP THE JUNGFRAUJOCH FOR CHF 69: Lindt also have a special offer if you purchase CHF 30 worth of Lindt chocolate – see details here.

A TRIP TO THE JUNGFRAUJOCH: Find out what it’s like at the top of the Jungfraujoch here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT NOW OPEN: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster reopened on 2nd March! Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616 Please see website here.

TOBOGGANING NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out our list of tobogganing locations – but do look at the individual websites before setting off to ensure there is sufficient snow. See our list here.

EXPATS

VIRTUAL OPEN DAY AT ICS PRIMARY WEDNESDAY 28th APRIL: Join the Primary Principal and the ICS Leadership team on 28th April for a virtual Open Day – open to all parents who have children of Grades 1 – 5 to find out more about the lifelong learning skills and teaching at ICS for Primary pupils. See details here.

PURE BEAUTY SPA: Pure Beauty Spa offers a premium range of professional beauty and spa treatments for both men and women ranging from facials, waxing, nails, massage to spa body treatments, non-surgical face lifting, microdermabrasion, permanent hair removal, cellulite and body contouring treatments to red vein and pigmentation treatments. Get 20% Off Your 1st Treatment* with Pure Beauty Spa Zurich on all appointments Weds- Fri.Address: Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich Email: info@purebeautyspa.ch. You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

EXPAT SAVVY FOR YOUR EXPAT INSURANCE NEEDS: Expat Savvy will help you to find the best insurance plan for you and your family. Email Expat Savvy here. Call Expat Savvy on: +41 79 155 25 70 Visit the Expat Savvy website here

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Update As of Friday 22nd March

The latest relaxation is that from Monday 22nd March it is now permitted to have up to 10 people (previously 5 people) for private gatherings – although vigilance should be exercised at all times and people should be from as few different households as possible. Here is the latest Infographic:

LATEST TRAVEL QUARANTINE SITUATION: Please check the Government website for the latest announcements on the countries for which you do and don’t have to quarantine. It has just been updated and travellers from the UK and Ireland no longer have to quarantine when going into Switzerland (although they still have to when they go back – if indeed they are allowed to travel at all).

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

Last Week’s “Where Is This” photo was the Sternwarte right by the Emergency entrance to Zurich’s University Hospital.

