What’s On In Zurich Early May 2021
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. A very Happy Easter to those celebrating the Orthodox festival. Don’t forget that Saturday 1st May is a Public Holiday in Zurich and all Shops are closed (except for the ones which are open 365 days a year – see here ). Don’t miss our suggestions on thing to make or buy for Mother’s Day which is on 9th May (see below) and why not enter our contest to win the latest BaByliss HydroFusion 1200 hair dryer. Contest closes on Tuesday 4th May – see below. Have fun wherever you do!
CINEMAS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN: Did you know that the cinemas are open again in Zurich? There are certain seating restrictions but you can actually go and see a film again on a large screen. See our list of Zurich cinemas here.
GYMS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN AGAIN: Again extra safety precautions are in place – but they are open.
WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The forecast for this coming weekend is not fantastic! Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.
NEWINZURICH – THE NEGRELLI FOOTBRIDGE: Have you seen the new Negrellisteg footbridge not far from Zurich HB? It only opened in March and by night it is gently illuminated. See the photos and more information here.
FERRIS WHEEL ZURICH: It’s the last days of the Ferris Wheel in Zurich as it finishes on Sunday 2nd May. It is open daily from 1pm – 10pm (and from noon at the weekend). See photos and find out more here.
FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: A great outing for football fans and a perfect rainy day activity. Find out more here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO KYBURG CASTLE? Kyburg Castle, not far from Zurich, is a great family destination and is open for the season. Find out all about this award winning castle here.
OBSERVATION DECK B AT ZURICH AIRPORT REOPENS SAT 1st MAY: For the plane spotters amongst you and anyone interested aircraft, you may be interested to know that Observation Deck B at Zurich Airport is reopening on Saturday 1st May. For a few francs you can get wonderful views and a great place to take the family. Please see details here.
A TRIP ON THE UBS POLYBAHN: Have you ridden the UBS Polybahn? This cute little red funicular train takes you from Central in Zurich right up to the Polyterrasse. Please note it is closed on Sundays & on Public Holidays eg 1st May. Read all about it here.
SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There is still some great blossom to be seen in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.
THE CHRIESIWÄG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick is also an excursion worth making. Find out more here and see the links to the website giving the current blossom status.
ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL IN MORGES TILL 9th MAY (FREE): The annual Tulip Festival at the Parc de L’Indéndence right by the lakeside in Morges ends on 9th May – don’t miss! This free and very colourful event is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. Read all about it the Morges Tulip Festival here.
VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.
MOTHERS DAY SUNDAY 9th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day on 9th May so check out these ideas for gifts – from home made all the way to luxury.Take a look at our list of suggestions here.
VISIT VILLA PATUMBAH PARK: One of the most beautiful parks to visit in Spring is Villa Patumbah. Find out all about it here.
VISIT RECHBERG PARK: Rechberg Park is quite small and a little hidden away, but every Spring they plant some beautiful Spring flowers in their walled garden. Find out all about it here.
BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.
BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.
Museums & Galleries & Art
WOW! MUSEUM ZURICH: If you’ve not visited the WOW! Museum yet, why not give it a try? Find out more here.
TECHNORAMA IN WINTERTHUR: Technorama is a science centre not far from Zurich in Winterthur and has so much to see and do for the whole family. It is a great place to visit on a rainy day. Find out all about it here.
PAPILIORAMA BUTTERFLY SANCTUARY: The Papiliorama Butterfly Sanctuary has just opened its doors for the season. Why not pay a visit? Find out all about it here.
LINDT HOME OF CHOCOLATE: Fancy a trip to the Lindt Home of Chocolate Museum? Find out all about it here.
KÖRPERWELT EXHIBITION AT HALLE 622 FROM 7th MAY: This exhibition might not be for everybody – but Körperwelt has been highly acclaimed in many different cities and from 7th May it will be in Zurich at Halle 622. Visit the website here.
KUNST MUSEUM WINTERTHUR PICASSO & ENSOR – MASQUERADES UNTIL 20th JUNE: There’s an interesting museum at the Art Exhibition in Winterthur until 20th June. See the details here.
LANDESMUSEUM NEW EXHIBITIONS: The Landesmuseum is open again with a great range of new exhibitions including one all about Women’s Rights in Switzerland which is especially topical in this year which marks 50 years since women first got the vote – see details here.
BANKSY EXHIBITION AT BASEL MESSE TILL 30th MAY: There is an unauthorised exhibition of the art work of Banksy taking place in Basel until 30th May. The exhibition is entitled “Building Castles In The Sky”Please note, however, that it is extremely popular so make sure to book your tickets online first before travelling. Find out more here.
KUNSTHAUS ZURICH: The Kunsthaus art gallery is open! Check out their latest exhibitions here.
A TRIP TO ZURICH ZOO: How about a trip to Zurich Zoo. Read out all about it here.
VISIT THE WILDNIS PARK IN LANGNAU: The Wildnis Animal Park is now open again.Find out all about it here.
FOOD AND RESTAURANTS
TOP ROOFTOP TERRACES IN ZURICH: When the sun shines there is nothing better than enjoying a drink or a meal on a rooftop terrace! Check out these top roof terraces in Zurich here.
KRUG TERRACE AT DOLDER GRAND OPEN: From April to September 2021 the Dolder Grand’s KRUG Terrace is open from 12 noon till 10pm. Enjoy champagne by the glass, along with Heiko Nieder`s food creations such as curry wurst, Dolder truffle fries and salmon tarte flambée. Find out more here.
NEW FOOD STORE IN ZURICH – BRIDGE: There’s a brand new food hot spot which opened in Europaallee in Zurich on 8th April, close to Zurich HB. It’s aims to offer a completely different food shopping experience (and once Corona is under control promises lots of cool events too). Please note it will be shut on 1st May due to the Public Holiday. Find out all about BRIDGE Zurich here.
RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH TAKEAWAYS: You can check our Take Away and Delivery List here.
ONLINE GROCERY FOOD ORDERING: If you’re looking to order food online check our list here.
RECIPE FOR IRISH SODA BREAD: Check out this recipe for no fail Soda Bread. Very easy and quick to make. Take a look here.
EXPLORE SWITZERLAND
PAXMAL – A MONUMENT TO PEACE IN THE CHURFIRSTEN MOUNTAINS: We recently visited Paxmal which is an amazing monument in the middle of nowhere in the mountains above Walensee. It was created by artist and pacifist Karl Bickel and you can either hike up to it or drive to one of car parks. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Fancy a break? How about a trip to the beautiful town of Morges (above) and maybe a trip to Audrey Hepburn’s village, Tolochenaz? Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO MONTE SAN SALVATORE: How about at trip to Monte San Salvatore in Ticino. From the top you get amazing views. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: The pretty town of Stein Am Rhein with its gorgeous painted facades is always worth an excursion. Take a look here.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Take a look at these great hiking suggestions just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look here.
GOURMET FOOD, WELLNESS & MOUNTAINS AT HOTEL GUARDA VAL + 10% READER DISCOUNT : If you’re looking for a great break in the mountains, with relaxation, wellness and gourmet food, then why not consider Hotel Guarda Val. We had a wonderful stay there last week and if you book with Promo Code NewInZurich you can get a 10% discount (you can book here). Read all about this wonderful hotel here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Hotels in Switzerland are open and hotel guests are allowed to eat in the hotel restaurants. Take a look at some great hotels we have stayed at recently below – or search through our list of hotels here.
Lifestyle
THE NEW BABYLISS HYDRO FUSION ROTATING HOT BRUSH: Another great addition to the BaByliss haircare range is the Hydro Fusion Rotating Hot Brush which is perfect for medium long to long hair. Read all about it here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Pure Beauty Spa offers a premium range of professional beauty and spa treatments for both men and women ranging from facials, waxing, nails, massage to spa body treatments, non-surgical face lifting, microdermabrasion, permanent hair removal, cellulite and body contouring treatments to red vein and pigmentation treatments. Get 20% Off Your 1st Treatment* with Pure Beauty Spa Zurich on all appointments Weds-Fri. Address: Zollikerstrasse 82, 8008 Zürich Email: info@purebeautyspa.ch. You can visit the Pure Beauty Spa website here
PURE BEAUTY SPA BIOTEC FACIAL & BODY BALLANCER: If you feel you need a bit of a boost, Pure Beauty Spa offer a great menu of treatments. Some of the the treatments can even be taken at the same time which is a huge timesaver. The Body Ballancer is a manual lymphatic drainage body treatment which re-energises you and helps improve skin tone and the Biotec Facial is a very effective “lifting” facial which really plumps up the face. Read all about these great treatments here.
GREAT BOOKS TO READ: Looking for a great book? Take a look at all these recommendation here.
THINGS TO DO WHEN YOU’RE STUCK AT HOME: Why not check out this list of ideas for things to do if you find yourself getting bored or demotivated and stuck at home for any reason. Take a look at some ideas here.
CARMEN SIRBOIU FAMILY PORTRAITS & SPRING PHOTO EVENTS: How about a family portrait to treasure your most important memories. Carmen has great experience in doing both family and pet portraits both at her photographic studio in Zurich and outside in the open air – especially with all the blossom right now. She can also do a Mother’s Day Portrait – see the Mother’s Day Guide for details. Why not give Carmen a call? Find out all about Carmen’s photo shoots here.
EXPATS
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SAVVY FOR YOUR EXPAT INSURANCE NEEDS: Expat Savvy will help you to find the best insurance plan for you and your family. Email Expat Savvy here. Call Expat Savvy on: +41 79 155 25 70 Visit the Expat Savvy website here.
SPORT SHOP TIME NEW SEASON STOCK: Sports Shop Time Out in Uster now has its latest Spring & Summer ranges in stock. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Tel: 044 942 0616. Please see website here.
CORONA UPDATES
Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April
The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:
HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.
COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.
COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.
LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.
This Month’s NewInZurich Offers
We have some offers for you:
- Hotel Guarda Val – Get 10% discount off your stay at Hotel Guarda Val in Lenzerheide when using the code NewInZurich
- Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday) – Just mention NewInZurich
- Coiffeur-Arté Hairdressers Zurich – 20% off all services at Coiffeur Arté in March when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
- FORMETTA – use code NEWINZURICH to get your first 30 day pack for CHF 99 instead of CHF 120. See here.
- Zurich Poster (see picture below) – 10% off the BonDay Poster of Zurich using this link
