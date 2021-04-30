What’s On In Zurich Early May 2021

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead. A very Happy Easter to those celebrating the Orthodox festival. Don’t forget that Saturday 1st May is a Public Holiday in Zurich and all Shops are closed (except for the ones which are open 365 days a year – see here ). Don’t miss our suggestions on thing to make or buy for Mother’s Day which is on 9th May (see below) and why not enter our contest to win the latest BaByliss HydroFusion 1200 hair dryer. Contest closes on Tuesday 4th May – see below. Have fun wherever you do!

CINEMAS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN: Did you know that the cinemas are open again in Zurich? There are certain seating restrictions but you can actually go and see a film again on a large screen. See our list of Zurich cinemas here.

GYMS IN ZURICH ARE OPEN AGAIN: Again extra safety precautions are in place – but they are open.

WHAT TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH FOR BOTH ADULTS & CHILDREN: The forecast for this coming weekend is not fantastic! Check out our list of things to do on a rainy day in Zurich here.

NEWINZURICH – THE NEGRELLI FOOTBRIDGE: Have you seen the new Negrellisteg footbridge not far from Zurich HB? It only opened in March and by night it is gently illuminated. See the photos and more information here.

FERRIS WHEEL ZURICH: It’s the last days of the Ferris Wheel in Zurich as it finishes on Sunday 2nd May. It is open daily from 1pm – 10pm (and from noon at the weekend). See photos and find out more here.

FIFA MUSEUM ZURICH: A great outing for football fans and a perfect rainy day activity. Find out more here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO KYBURG CASTLE? Kyburg Castle, not far from Zurich, is a great family destination and is open for the season. Find out all about this award winning castle here.

OBSERVATION DECK B AT ZURICH AIRPORT REOPENS SAT 1st MAY: For the plane spotters amongst you and anyone interested aircraft, you may be interested to know that Observation Deck B at Zurich Airport is reopening on Saturday 1st May. For a few francs you can get wonderful views and a great place to take the family. Please see details here.

A TRIP ON THE UBS POLYBAHN: Have you ridden the UBS Polybahn? This cute little red funicular train takes you from Central in Zurich right up to the Polyterrasse. Please note it is closed on Sundays & on Public Holidays eg 1st May. Read all about it here.

SPRING IN ZURICH: More photos of Zurich at Springtime to inspire you with places to see in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: There is still some great blossom to be seen in Zurich, both in the parks and in certain Zurich streets. Read all about the blossoms in Zurich here.

THE CHRIESIWÄG CHERRY BLOSSOM TRAIL: Just a reminder that the Cherry Blossom Trail (above) in Frick is also an excursion worth making. Find out more here and see the links to the website giving the current blossom status.

ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL IN MORGES TILL 9th MAY (FREE): The annual Tulip Festival at the Parc de L’Indéndence right by the lakeside in Morges ends on 9th May – don’t miss! This free and very colourful event is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary. Read all about it the Morges Tulip Festival here.

VISIT SELEGER MOOR RHODEDENRDRON PARK: If you’re a fan of rhododendrons then make sure to visit the Seleger Moor Park in Rifferswil where they have a wonderful collection. Read all about it here.

MOTHERS DAY SUNDAY 9th MAY: It’s Mother’s Day on 9th May so check out these ideas for gifts – from home made all the way to luxury.Take a look at our list of suggestions here.

VISIT VILLA PATUMBAH PARK: One of the most beautiful parks to visit in Spring is Villa Patumbah. Find out all about it here.

VISIT RECHBERG PARK: Rechberg Park is quite small and a little hidden away, but every Spring they plant some beautiful Spring flowers in their walled garden. Find out all about it here.

BELVOIR PARK IRIS COLLECTION: The Iris Collection in the beautiful Belvoir Park begins in March and continues until July. Find out all about it here.

BSCC UPCOMING EVENTS: Check the latest events coming up for the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. See details here.

EXPATS

LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.

TOP TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some top tips for Newcomers to Zurich and more tips to help you feel at home here.

CORONA UPDATES

Latest Covid Measures From Monday 19th April

The latest relaxations to the Covid rules from Monday 19th April are as follow in the diagram below. The new rules throughout Switzerland allow outdoor eating at restaurants, small events and gyms and cinemas re-open (subject to certain regulations). See infographic:

HOW TO REGISTER FOR YOUR COVID VACCINATION: If you haven’t registered for the Covid vaccination yet, here are some step by step instructions on how to do so – take a look here.

COVID SELF TEST KITS: Everyone in Switzerland is now entitled to 5 Corona Self Test Kits per month. You can now go into and Chemist and pick them up by showing your Health insurance card. Find out where to get one and how it works here.

COVID TESTING LOCATIONS IN ZURICH: Many of you have been asking about where you can go to get Covid tests in Zurich so we have put together a list of places to go. See the list of Covid Testing centres here.

LATEST COVID MEASURES: Please see the latest information including Quarantine information regarding the Corona measures in Switzerland by checking the Swiss Government BAG website for the latest updates.

